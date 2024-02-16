What’s new in sports: Feb. 9 – Feb. 16

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights put on a strong showing at the home meet “Meet of the Hearts” on Feb. 10th, also honoring their seniors. Mary Blanchard ’24 set a season’s best (5:07.36) and won the mile with Nora Daley ’27 finishing second in 5:15.74 for a collegiate best. Daley also came second in the 1000-meter event, with Libby Rowland ’25 placing first. Lara Erickson ’25 set a season’s best in the 800-meter, winning the event in 2:22.3 with Alice Cutter ’24 in second. Bianca Lott ’26 and captain Riley Roberts ’24 were separated by hundredths of a second in the 55-meter dash, coming fourth and fifth respectively with times of 7.851 and 7.855. Neenah Bosman ’24 won the weight throw with a season’s best 13.62 meters and also competed in the 55-meter event. The Knights shone in the 3k, with Helen Cross ’24 winning and posting a likely Nationals-qualifying time of 9:48.85 as the first of six personal bests. Phoebe Ward ’24 was second in 9:55.21, Hannah Preisser ’26 was third in 9:55.68, and Sophie McManus ’25 was fourth in 9:57.16. Aliya Larsen ’26 also had the best time of her career in 10:17.52 as well as Maggie Vortruba ’25 (11:21.78). Hadley Twitchell ’26 came third in the 400-meter and 200-meter, with Twitchell placing fourth in the 200-meter. The 4×400 relay won in a time of 4:18.79.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights honored their seniors and recorded three wins at the Meet of the Hearts on Feb. 10th. Soren Kaster ’27 won the pole vault by clearing 3.98 meters and finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with 8.43 seconds. Ethan Cline-Cole ’25 won the high jump by clearing 1.68 meters and jumped 12.51 meters for third and a personal best in the triple jump. Roy Llewyn ’26 won the mile with a personal record (PR) of 4:16.11 and Emerson Lange ’27 ran 4:30.84 for a PR and fifth place. Indy Lyness ’26 was second in the 1,000-meter event, running 2:36.08, and Simon Chambers-Trumbach ’27 was sixth with a PR in 2:41.44. Asher Nathan ’27 ran 23.26 seconds for a collegiate best and second in the 200-meter, while Theo Demetriades ’25 was third in the 200-meter in 23.79 with a collegiate best, also placing fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.82 seconds, another collegiate best). Gabe Nichols ’26 was third in the 3k with a time of 8:38.85 and Tim Adams ’25 cleared 3.4 meters for fourth in the pole vault.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Knight athletes not expected to compete at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Championships swam at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 9 and 10. The team recorded several top-ten finishes. Highlights included Sammi Sheridan ’24 finishing fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a season’s best of 1:12.4. Aviva Sachs ’26 came sixth in 1:12.43, also a season’s best. Sheridan, Sachs, Lola Taraday ’26 and Allison Trackman ’26 combined to place sixth in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:20.8. Taraday placed sixth in the 200-yard butterfly with a season’s best time of 2:21.34. The Knights earned the College Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American Team Honors for the 26th consecutive time with a combined team GPA of 3.67, the tenth best in Division III.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Knight athletes not expected to compete at the MIAC Championships swam at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 9 and 10. The 400-medley relay team, made up of Will Tan ’27, Christopher Maring ’25, Charlie Ruppe ’26 and Max Serota ’25, won in 3:52.42. The Knights also recorded five more top-ten finishes in individual events in the first session, highlighted by Aiden Jalili ’25 finishing third with 5:07.56 and Serota swimming 5:14.35 for fourth and a 14-second PR in the 500-yard freestyle. The two also dropped six seconds off of their respective season’s bests in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in fourth and fifth respectively (1:49.35 and 1:52.76). Serota beat his seed time by 46 seconds in the 1650-yard freestyle, recording a time of 18:31.21. Tan, Jalili, Theo Hill ’27 and Ruppe combined for a 400-yard freestyle relay win in 3:23.84. The Knights earned CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Honors for the 26th consecutive time with a combined team GPA of 3.72, the ninth-best in Division III.

Basketball

The (16-8, 13-6) Knights defeated Bethel 81-78 on Feb. 10. Miles Fristch ’24 led the team with 18 points, Matt Banovetz ’24 scored 17 points as well as recording six rebounds and four assists to claim MIAC Athlete of the Week honors, Spencer Goetz ’24 had 14 points and five assists, and Luke Harris ’25 and Sam Koelling ’27 both scored 10 points. The Knights had a tight win against Macalester, 76-74, on Feb. 14th, clinching a top-three seed in next week’s MIAC playoffs. Koelling scored 16 points to lead the team, Banovetz had the ninth double-double (fifth on the season) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Gibbens ’24 also scored 13 points. Goetz scored 12 points.