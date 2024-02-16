Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Bulletin boards across campus display posters of hopeful CSA candidates.
CSA elections begin, will end Sunday
February 16, 2024
CSA treasurer candidates divided over issue of budget priorities, Sproncert funding
February 16, 2024
Student teams compete for Impact Fellowship
February 16, 2024
What’s new in sports: Feb. 9 – Feb. 16
February 16, 2024
Carleton to discontinue The Hub, switch to Workday
February 9, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
Kristen Vogel joins Carleton as coordinator of multilingual writing support
February 16, 2024
Stepping into Seneca’s Grove with Dr. Victoria Austen
February 9, 2024
Students attend Lunar New Year celebration
ASIA, SAO and Chaplain’s Office co-host Lunar New Year celebration
February 9, 2024
What It Means To Learn by Will Brown
Black Joy is — A multimedia exhibition
February 9, 2024
Snow, shots and swing: The history of Midwinter Ball
February 2, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
“Love is what you make of it”: A review of “Love Jones” (1997)
February 9, 2024
Too many CS majors: A symptom of a bigger problem
February 9, 2024
Architecture of chaos and cake: Zaha Hadid’s MAXXI
February 9, 2024
Overloading: My whirlwind of a experience
February 9, 2024
Mandance, masculinity and queerness
February 2, 2024
How to woo a Carl: Ten tried-and-true tips
February 16, 2024
President Byerly and Dean Livingston decide to “settle this out back”
February 16, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 16, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Considering the candidates for Carleton’s new Jewish chaplain
February 9, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
February 9, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Little Victories
February 9, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Too many things
January 26, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

What’s new in sports: Feb. 9 – Feb. 16

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
February 16, 2024

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights put on a strong showing at the home meet “Meet of the Hearts” on Feb. 10th, also honoring their seniors. Mary Blanchard 24 set a season’s best (5:07.36) and won the mile with Nora Daley 27 finishing second in 5:15.74 for a collegiate best. Daley also came second in the 1000-meter event, with Libby Rowland 25 placing first. Lara Erickson 25 set a season’s best in the 800-meter, winning the event in 2:22.3 with Alice Cutter 24 in second. Bianca Lott 26 and captain Riley Roberts 24 were separated by hundredths of a second in the 55-meter dash, coming fourth and fifth respectively with times of 7.851 and 7.855. Neenah Bosman 24 won the weight throw with a season’s best 13.62 meters and also competed in the 55-meter event. The Knights shone in the 3k, with Helen Cross 24 winning and posting a likely Nationals-qualifying time of 9:48.85 as the first of six personal bests. Phoebe Ward 24 was second in 9:55.21, Hannah Preisser 26 was third in 9:55.68, and Sophie McManus 25 was fourth in 9:57.16. Aliya Larsen 26 also had the best time of her career in 10:17.52 as well as Maggie Vortruba 25 (11:21.78). Hadley Twitchell 26 came  third in the 400-meter and 200-meter, with Twitchell placing fourth in the 200-meter. The 4×400 relay won in a time of 4:18.79.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights honored their seniors and recorded three wins at the Meet of the Hearts on Feb. 10th. Soren Kaster 27 won the pole vault by clearing 3.98 meters and finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with  8.43 seconds. Ethan Cline-Cole 25 won the high jump by clearing 1.68 meters and jumped 12.51 meters for third and a personal best in the triple jump. Roy Llewyn 26 won the mile with a personal record (PR) of 4:16.11 and Emerson Lange 27 ran 4:30.84 for a PR and fifth place. Indy Lyness 26 was second in the 1,000-meter event, running 2:36.08, and Simon Chambers-Trumbach 27 was sixth with a PR in 2:41.44. Asher Nathan 27 ran 23.26 seconds for a collegiate best and second in the 200-meter, while Theo Demetriades 25 was third in the 200-meter in 23.79 with a collegiate best, also placing fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.82 seconds, another collegiate best). Gabe Nichols 26 was third in the 3k with a time of 8:38.85 and Tim Adams 25 cleared 3.4 meters for fourth in the pole vault.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Knight athletes not expected to compete at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Championships swam at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 9 and 10. The team recorded several top-ten finishes. Highlights included Sammi Sheridan 24 finishing fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a season’s best of 1:12.4. Aviva Sachs  ’26 came sixth in 1:12.43, also a season’s best. Sheridan, Sachs, Lola Taraday ’26 and Allison Trackman26 combined to place sixth in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 4:20.8. Taraday placed sixth in the 200-yard butterfly with a season’s best time of 2:21.34. The Knights earned the College Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American Team Honors for the 26th consecutive time with a combined team GPA of 3.67, the tenth best in Division III.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Knight athletes not expected to compete at the MIAC Championships swam at the University of Minnesota on Feb. 9 and 10. The 400-medley relay team, made up of Will Tan 27, Christopher Maring25, Charlie Ruppe26 and Max Serota25, won in 3:52.42. The Knights also recorded five more top-ten finishes in individual events in the first session, highlighted by Aiden Jalili25 finishing third with 5:07.56 and Serota swimming 5:14.35 for fourth and a 14-second PR in the 500-yard freestyle. The two also dropped six seconds off of their respective season’s bests in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in fourth and fifth respectively (1:49.35 and 1:52.76). Serota beat his seed time by 46 seconds in the 1650-yard freestyle, recording a time of 18:31.21. Tan, Jalili, Theo Hill27 and Ruppe combined for a 400-yard freestyle relay win in 3:23.84. The Knights earned CSCAA Scholar All-American Team Honors for the 26th consecutive time with a combined team GPA of 3.72, the ninth-best in Division III.

Basketball

The (16-8, 13-6) Knights defeated Bethel 81-78 on Feb. 10. Miles Fristch24 led the team with 18 points, Matt Banovetz24 scored 17 points as well as recording six rebounds and four assists to claim MIAC Athlete of the Week honors, Spencer Goetz24 had 14 points and five assists, and Luke Harris25 and Sam Koelling27 both scored 10 points. The Knights had a tight win against Macalester, 76-74, on Feb. 14th, clinching a top-three seed in next week’s MIAC playoffs. Koelling scored 16 points to lead the team, Banovetz had the ninth double-double (fifth on the season) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Gibbens24 also scored 13 points. Goetz scored 12 points.

