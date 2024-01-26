Sneaky scale insects

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Knights earn 203-97 dual meet victory over Saint Benedict
January 26, 2024
The CaveFest poster, from the CaveFest Instagram.
The making of the first-ever CaveFest:
January 26, 2024
Carleton Mock Trial Team at Scarlet and Cream Tournament
Mock Trial Team attends Scarlet and Cream Invitational
January 26, 2024
Knights lose dual meet at Saint John’s, 156-144
January 26, 2024
Students attend the Middle East Studies talk.
Professor Jack Tannous gives lecture on rise of Arabic as a Christian language in the Middle East
January 26, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Snow, shots and swing: The history of Midwinter Ball
February 2, 2024
Students dancing in the Synchrony IIs performance
Synchrony II Winter Term performance
February 2, 2024
Office of the Chaplain holds Imbolc service with Carleton Druids
February 2, 2024
JSC and Chaplain’s office co-host Tu B’shvat with Professor Jake Grossman
January 26, 2024
Carleton’s history: ECC proposes abolishment of A+ grade
January 26, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Mandance, masculinity and queerness
February 2, 2024
From the archives: Carleton’s alcohol policy in 1958
February 2, 2024
Hollywood your sexism is showing: The treatment of Barbie in awards season
February 2, 2024
Old art is…well…dead
January 26, 2024
Can advisors advise?
January 26, 2024
Carleton unveils new AI policy
February 2, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 2, 2024
Plagiarism exposé
February 2, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Too many things
January 26, 2024
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Sneaky scale insects

Klara Kjome Fischer
February 2, 2024

Have you ever noticed weird bumps on a plant? They might actually be scale insects! 

These strange insects spend most of their lives in one spot, attached to one or two-year-old twigs. They begin their life cycles as “crawlers,” but quickly settle down and overwinter as nymphs. In some species, the adult females then lose their legs, while the males gain wings. Eggs are laid underneath the female’s shell or sometimes in a cottony wax cocoon. 

There are two types of scale insects: soft and hard. Hard scales have a wax shell that is not attached to their bodies and feed on the contents of individual plant cells. Soft scales, on the other hand, are covered in a pliable wax and feed on sap. They secrete honeydew, which you may find as a sticky substance on leaves which attracts insects, and sooty mold. 

These insects even have their own fungal parasite: Ophiocordyceps clavulata. Of the same genus that creates “zombie ants, O. clavulata grows from the bodies and shells of adult insects and can be seen in the Arb. This parasite has not been heavily researched and sources disagree on if it is a symbiont or if it kills the insects with disease as a pathogen

If you want to observe scales for yourself, there is a large species of soft scale you can find on magnolia trees outside Leighton and Sayles. Look for the large, brown adult stage on outer twigs. 

Scale insect and fungus on hackberry in the Arb. (Scott King)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arb Notes
The Princess Pine in the Arb
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes - Hackberry
SONY DSC
Puffballs!

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *