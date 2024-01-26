From the archives: Carleton’s alcohol policy in 1958

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Knights earn 203-97 dual meet victory over Saint Benedict
January 26, 2024
The CaveFest poster, from the CaveFest Instagram.
The making of the first-ever CaveFest:
January 26, 2024
Carleton Mock Trial Team at Scarlet and Cream Tournament
Mock Trial Team attends Scarlet and Cream Invitational
January 26, 2024
Knights lose dual meet at Saint John’s, 156-144
January 26, 2024
Students attend the Middle East Studies talk.
Professor Jack Tannous gives lecture on rise of Arabic as a Christian language in the Middle East
January 26, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Snow, shots and swing: The history of Midwinter Ball
February 2, 2024
Students dancing in the Synchrony IIs performance
Synchrony II Winter Term performance
February 2, 2024
Office of the Chaplain holds Imbolc service with Carleton Druids
February 2, 2024
JSC and Chaplain’s office co-host Tu B’shvat with Professor Jake Grossman
January 26, 2024
Carleton’s history: ECC proposes abolishment of A+ grade
January 26, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Mandance, masculinity and queerness
February 2, 2024
From the archives: Carleton’s alcohol policy in 1958
February 2, 2024
Hollywood your sexism is showing: The treatment of Barbie in awards season
February 2, 2024
Old art is…well…dead
January 26, 2024
Can advisors advise?
January 26, 2024
Carleton unveils new AI policy
February 2, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 2, 2024
Plagiarism exposé
February 2, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Too many things
January 26, 2024
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

From the archives: Carleton’s alcohol policy in 1958

Nicholas Holland, Contributing Writer
February 2, 2024

Note from the Editors: This article was originally published in September 1958. The Carletonian is 147 years old, with over 3,400 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive that have particular relevance either to current events will be republished. For context, the alcohol policy at Carleton at the time this letter was written and published was, after you had been subjected to a 10-day suspension, the next punishment was outright explulsion.

 

September 2, 1958

Mr. Nicholas Holland

4100 Rosemary St.

Chevy Chase 15, Maryland

Dear Nick:

It seems a shame to have to bring up at this time of year unhappy memories of last spring, but such, unfortunately, is necessary.

You remember, I am sure, that at the end of the school year you, for reasons best known to you and your colleagues, chose to imbibe some spiritous liquor in a room at Jewett House. Unhappily for you the proctor came back to Jewett when he was not expected and apprehended you. Since it is not possible to invoke the usual penalty for drinking after school is out you are being suspended at the beginning of the forthcoming semester. 

I expect you to write and tell me your intentions so far as the letter and spirit of the relatively few and I think generally reasonable regulations of Carleton are concerned. I take for granted that you wish to return and continue your education here, and I also take for granted that you are not in the habit of drinking in the dormitory. When I hear from you I shall let you known when your suspension will terminate. 

I am sorry to have to write you this letter, but I presume that you realize that if you want the thrill of violating the no-drinking rule you expect to pay the penalty involved if you are caught. 

Very sincerely yours,

Merrill E. Jarchow

Dean of Men

 

Letter to the Editor:

To the Editor: It is with profound disgust and mortification that I bring to the general notice the shocking fact that BEER steins are openly and shamelessly being sold in the Willis book store right at the heart of our blessedly temperate campus. To make matters infinitely worse, they have desecrated the chaste name and the sanctified seal of our school, both of which are bawdily inscribed on the ample sides of these vessels of iniquity. Oh gentle reader, don’t you see what this means? Foul spiritous liquors will be a scant quarter inch removed from the sacred books and frosty beads of condensation will form on Carleton’s fair name. It is to be hoped that enlightened and reasonable authority will deal firmly with this clear violation of the letter and the spirit of the regulations of this college. Nick Holland.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
Mandance, masculinity and queerness
Hollywood your sexism is showing: The treatment of Barbie in awards season
Old art is...well...dead
Can advisors advise?
movie poster of The Holdovers
Warmth amidst the cold: A review of "The Holdovers" (2023)
Carleton needs to provide for our periods

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *