Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
Students return to a snowless campus
January 9, 2024
Carleton Rabbi to retire by June
January 9, 2024
October 20, 2022
May 12, 2022
May 5, 2022
April 28, 2022
April 22, 2022
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
January 9, 2024
November 17, 2023
November 10, 2023
November 3, 2023
January 19, 2024
The lead image for Towards a Warm Embrace, created by Finnegan Shannon 11 and Ezra Benus
January 19, 2024
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
January 9, 2024
Chapel events: how do they work?
January 9, 2024
January 9, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
February 18, 2022
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
We live under dead haze and starless skies
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 12, 2024
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
November 3, 2023
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
January 9, 2024
November 17, 2023
November 10, 2023
November 3, 2023
October 27, 2023

A deep dive into comps studies on students

Ben Ellis, Bald Spot Editor
January 19, 2024

It’s sometimes a challenge to get through a day at Carleton without being asked to participate in some lonely senior’s Comps project. Turn a corner in Anderson, and there’s a poster. Check your phone at night, and there’s a campus announcement email. “Earn $15 to sleep!” some of them say. “Help two students with their psychology Comps,” others plead. Given the prevalence of such requests in our lives today, We at the Bald Spot thought it pertinent to dig into the rich history of student participation in Comps projects. Find below a few highlights from over a century and a half of graduating seniors.

  1. Geology department asks students to eat rocks – back in the early days of Carleton, the world of science still didn’t know exactly what rocks were made of. Three class of 1881 geology majors, John Igneous, John Sedimentary, and John von Johnson de la Valle San Sebastianovich, undertook to improve our understanding of minerals of all sorts by paying students to ingest rocks of various shapes and colors for one nickel apiece. The winner, having consumed 51 rocks, was crowned The Rock, a title he holds to this day.
  2. Bio department asks students to eat rocks – back in the early days of Carleton, three geology majors recklessly fed their classmates heaps and mounds of rocks with no regard for the safety of such an endeavor, resulting in the deaths of all students besides the winner. A biology Comps project of 1882 sought to prevent this from happening again by feeding students rocks in order to study their effects on the body. The Rock having already graduated, all participating students died. 
  3. Anthropology department asks students to die in a field and be dug up in a few thousand years – they’re playing the long game with this one, but all anthropologically-inclined Carls eagerly anticipate the day when the eight freshman volunteers reemerge from the ground and tell their stories to the class of 4429. 
  4. Culinary department asks students to eat rocks – back in the early days of Carleton, a pair of related incidents involving students dying from consuming rocks inspired the culinary department to study possible improvements on the nutritional value of these rocks in the hope of saving future lives. Robert Food’s 1883 Culinary Sciences Comps resulted in the deaths of all 14 volunteers.
  5. Dance department asks students to come in and be tickled – Pierre Ouette’s 1991 project resulted in the discovery of four new dance moves learned by observing the student volunteers as they were tickled.
  6. PEAR department ties students to treadmills and leaves – the 1921 invention of the treadmill took Carleton by storm. For her 1924 Comps, Belinda Muskrat sought to understand this new machine with the help of student volunteers. All volunteers died and the Physical Education major was removed from the catalog.
  7. Biology department asks student to eat the mystery item from the back of the fridge and see what happens – said Gunk Spatula of their 2017 Comps, “We think it was some sort of cheese.” 
  8. Goat department asks students to eat rocks – back in the early days of Carleton, the goat department grew concerned with the quantity of students who died while eating rocks. In an effort to study how the digestive system of human students could more closely resemble that of goats, whose knack for digesting rocks brings them worldwide acclaim, Bernard Goat fed six students and four goats one dozen rocks each in 1884, resulting in the deaths of all six students. 

 

All Comps projects, no matter their field, are an enormous undertaking, and so is ingesting rocks. We at the Bald Spot applaud any students attempting such an endeavor this year and wish you, and your digestive systems, the best of luck.
About the Contributor
Ben Ellis, Bald Spot Editor
There are two things I like: eating grapes and lying in the newspaper. Also, general happiness and joy. Plus, I've been known to enjoy a good LDC Reuben. Ben (he/him) is a sophomore and started as a Bald Spot editor last year.

