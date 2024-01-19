Wombs for rent and children for sale: the cruel transaction of surrogacy

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Lis Frost speaks on election law, threats to voting rights and the importance of voter engagement
January 19, 2024
BSA, OIL, and Chaplain’s Office co-host service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
January 19, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Students return to a snowless campus
Students return to a snowless campus
January 9, 2024
Rabbi Shoshana Shosh Dworsky will vacate her position in June
Carleton Rabbi to retire by June
January 9, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton welcomes new Christian chaplain Mary Perez to campus
January 19, 2024
The lead image for Towards a Warm Embrace, created by Finnegan Shannon 11 and Ezra Benus
Accessibility and art at the Perlman Teaching Museum
January 19, 2024
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music
January 9, 2024
Chapel events: how do they work?
Chapel events: how do they work?
January 9, 2024
Climate change and the unnaturally warm December in Minnesota
January 9, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
What’s in a name?
January 19, 2024
AI lawsuits pose complicated threats to creators
January 19, 2024
Wombs for rent and children for sale: the cruel transaction of surrogacy
January 19, 2024
COVID-19 is still here, and we need to prepare for what’s next
January 19, 2024
We live under dead haze and starless skies
We live under dead haze and starless skies
January 19, 2024
Carleton Crossword
January 19, 2024
A deep dive into comps studies on students
January 19, 2024
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Surprise Interview
January 19, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Surprise Interview
January 19, 2024
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Wombs for rent and children for sale: the cruel transaction of surrogacy

Natalie Cai, Columnist
January 19, 2024

On Jan. 8 2024, the Pope called for an international ban on surrogacy, describing it  as “a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs. A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract.” Interestingly enough, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner, in a press release, said something not too different in 2018: “Children are not goods or services that the State can guarantee or provide. They are human beings with rights.” However, it seems that no amount of outcry, whether by religious officials or the UN, can stop the surrogacy industry. The surrogacy industry is a $17.9 billion industry and it’s expected to be worth $132.9 billion in 2032. With infertility rates on the rise, more people are undoubtedly going to look for ways to become parents. 

Surrogacy, it seems, is one of the many different viable options. After all, what could be so heinous about this process? Proponents of surrogacy say that the transaction allows couples who can’t have children, especially same-sex couples, to become parents. Additionally, the surrogate gets paid a large sum of money to cover her medical expenses and for her services. Both parties are assumed to be mutually consenting and benefiting from this process, but that is rarely the case. Often, women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds see surrogacy as one of their only options to improve their circumstances and are often inadequately informed of the risks. Even in the case of altruistic surrogacies, the woman can be guilted into becoming a surrogate for the intended parents. Pregnancy is also not without its complications, many of which, such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, can be life-threatening and lead to future health problems such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Surrogates are often left to deal with those problems and find themselves being paid less money than was guaranteed, especially if there’s a miscarriage or a stillbirth. Additionally, a surrogate can often find herself surrendering control of her bodily autonomy to the commissioning couple during her pregnancy. It’s not uncommon for the commissioning couple to tell the surrogate what to eat and drink and to prohibit her from daily activities such as riding a bike or going to doctor’s appointments alone. Finally, at the end of the pregnancy, the surrogate is forced to give up the child that she grew in her womb. In the case of traditional surrogacy, the father’s sperm is used to fertilize the surrogate’s egg. In a gestational surrogacy, an embryo created from the father’s sperm and the intended mother’s egg are implanted into the surrogate’s womb. In the case of traditional surrogacy, the surrogate is the child’s biological mother. Regardless of how the surrogate was impregnated, it’s cruel to expect a woman to give up a child that she gestated from conception and to regard the child with detachment. It’s not uncommon for surrogates to change their mind about giving up the child or regret their decisions after the transfer of custody. Once the surrogate gives up her child and is compensated for her service, the sale of a child has occurred. The child is deprived of their right to know their birth mother and the mother her child. However, unlike other commodities, one can’t simply return a child and be refunded. 

Among the 30 articles listed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, nowhere does it say that one is entitled to a child. In fact, if one looks at any constitution in any country for the right to have a child and, more specifically, the right to use another woman’s body to bear a child and take that child away from their biological mother, one would come up with nothing. There are, however, several articles in the Declaration of Human Rights (Articles 1, 3 and 4) entitling people to equality and dignity and the rights to life, liberty, security of person and freedom from slavery or servitude. Surrogacy goes against the most fundamental rights to life and freedom from coercion and servitude. No one is entitled to a biological child. No one is entitled to a womb. The practice of surrogacy is quite literally the sale of children and the rental of wombs. The surrogate is deprived of her bodily autonomy and made to risk her health for the happiness of rich childless couples. If an infertile couple desperately wants children there are other options, such as adoption. Surrogacy is a barbaric and cruel practice that violates the rights of women and children and should be banned in all countries.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
What's in a name?
AI lawsuits pose complicated threats to creators
COVID-19 is still here, and we need to prepare for what's next
We live under dead haze and starless skies
We live under dead haze and starless skies
Long days and shared memories: my experience so far in winter athletics
The original movie poster for Juno, a movie about teenage pregnancy, which was recently shown as a SUMO movie in the Weitz.
An earnest and playful classic: a review of "Juno" (2007)

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *