Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Students return to a snowless campus
Students return to a snowless campus
January 9, 2024
Rabbi Shoshana Shosh Dworsky will vacate her position in June
Carleton Rabbi to retire by June
January 9, 2024
Carleton releases early decision admissions decisions
January 9, 2024
Haneda Airport collision strands Carleton students
January 9, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music
January 9, 2024
Chapel events: how do they work?
Chapel events: how do they work?
January 9, 2024
Climate change and the unnaturally warm December in Minnesota
January 9, 2024
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
More points to consider regarding the war in Palestine
January 9, 2024
Palestinian human rights shouldn’t be offensive
January 9, 2024
“Godzilla Minus One,” plus I think it’s pretty good
January 9, 2024
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day – a freshman’s account of loneliness, I guess
January 9, 2024
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Students return to a snowless campus

Mallory Atack, Staff Writer
January 9, 2024
Students+return+to+a+snowless+campus
Anthony Vazquez

As students returned to campus for winter term, one thing stuck out: the lack of snow. A notable feature of Carleton is its harsh and snowy winter, but this year has been noticeably warmer and more slushy. 

 

This snowless winter is particularly noticeable in contrast with the amount of snow Minnesota received last year: according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Northfield area received 4-8 inches of snow last winter, with other areas of Minnesota receiving a record 30 inches. This winter, nearly the entire state has seen no snow.

 

The warm weather poses obstacles for Carleton winter activities that need snow or ice to function. With these programs unable to function as normal, many students who were relying on these classes or teams for PE credit are concerned about unplanned schedule changes. One such club is Nordic Skiing, whose captain Charlie Roslansky ‘24, said their race team has been training as usual for upcoming competitions, but “it’s pretty rough when we haven’t gotten any snow yet, so we’re just doing our best.” While waiting for snow, the Nordic Ski club has been organizing other outdoor activities: “We’re the biggest sports club in Carleton, so a lot of people are relying on us to get their PE credits done,” Roslansky explained. “What we’re doing in the meantime is just practices we’re organizing together, just outdoor games basically.” 

 

Other cold-weather activities have had their seasonal plans disrupted, with delays and possibilities of cancellation. The Beginner Hockey class, for example, had to delay the start of class in the hopes that the ice rink would eventually freeze. According to one of the class’ instructors, Jacob Sanders ‘25, “so far the plan has been to just push it back as much as we can, so, ideally, we’ll start on the third week.” Having to change the class’ schedule is unfamiliar for the course’s history. The other instructor, Allison Audette ‘25 said, “We’ve both taught this class the past two years and when we’ve gotten here every winter it’s been cold enough, so we started right away the first week.” Both instructors are disappointed in the change, “I think for a lot of Minnesotans a big part of the winter is like playing outdoor hockey and when you can’t do that it’s kind of sad,” explained Audette. 

 

This unusually warm and snowless winter is primarily caused by El Niño, the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (“ENSO”) climate pattern, in which the ocean surface temperature becomes warmer, disrupting normal wind flow and making northern areas of the U.S. — like Minnesota — warmer and dryer, while making other parts of the world colder than usual. Despite this natural climate pattern, this season’s warmth is unprecedented, with the state having experienced its warmest December since 1895, said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

 

The warm weather reveals a distressing truth; 2023 was the hottest year on record. Climate monitors have tracked how much global temperatures have risen above the pre-industrial level, aka the global temperature in 1850. Global powers agreed under the 2015 Paris agreement to attempt to prevent the global temperature from exceeding 1.5 °C. In 2023, global warming was measured to be 1.48 °C above 1850. Additionally, the New York Times reported that researchers estimated based on satellite and geographical data that not only was 2023 the hottest year since 1850, but it was likely the hottest in 100,000 years.

 

History and Environmental Studies professor George Vrtis points out the shocking value of that data. “Just ten years ago we thought the cushion [before reaching 1.5 °C] was 2050, and then the cushion was shrinking to 2030. And now we’re there. We’re effectively there in 2023. And so I find that a stunning realization to talk about.” Vrtis points out the possible other impacts that such a warm winter could have on a state so used to heavy snow and frigid temperatures. “It’s going to recalibrate for Minnesotans what they think of as normal over time, because there’s going to be a generation that’s being born in Minnesota now that’s not going to know that experience.” 

 

Vrtis also points out the inequalities in the way people are affected by the warming climate. “It’s something that society is going to have to contend with in order to try to mitigate the effects of climate change and to do that in a just way for all peoples, because all peoples do not suffer equally from environmental change.”

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Board of Trustees vote to divest
Board of Trustees vote to divest
More in News
Rabbi Shoshana Shosh Dworsky will vacate her position in June
Carleton Rabbi to retire by June
Carleton releases early decision admissions decisions
Haneda Airport collision strands Carleton students
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
Knights progress to NCAA Championships
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
More in Showcase
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *