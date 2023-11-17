Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Knights progress to NCAA Championships
November 17, 2023
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
November 17, 2023
Students raise $900 for Mutual Aid Myanmar
November 17, 2023
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Gorpcore is in.
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
Formula 1: It’s not just cars
November 10, 2023
“The Golden Bachelor” is decadent and depraved
November 10, 2023
Bread and American food culture
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023

Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 

Klara Kjome Fischer
November 17, 2023

Photo caption: Tamaracks, a deciduous species native further north, begin to lose their needles for the season during the October snow. Photo by Klara Kjome Fischer ’26. 

The first snow has come and gone, the last of the color is falling from the trees and the change in season is apparent. Plants and animals alike are making preparations for the coming cold. It’s time to bundle up and see who’s out and about! 

Deer here? Signs of deer are everywhere. They will overwinter here, eating the buds of trees and shrubs. It is actually the beginning of mating season for them! 

Underground retreat: Many small plants die back to ground, where they survive the winter as seeds, roots, or buds. 

Who’s cold? Ectotherms like snakes, frogs and turtles that don’t make their own body heat must bury deep in soil or water to keep from freezing over the winter — though some frogs can  survive freezing solid! Most will stay inactive until spring. 

FUNGI! It’s the perfect time of year for many fungi in the Arb. Recent storms have left the ground damp, and fungi are putting out their spores. They will overwinter in different ways: in spores and by producing antifreeze, according to the US Forest Service. 

“It’s not easy bein’ green…” Evergreens still photosynthesize through winter, but may dry out when the soil freezes. Deciduous trees, in contrast, go dormant, dropping their leaves. They keep their cells from freezing by flushing out water and saturating them with sugars, and buds are protected through winter to leaf out as soon as possible (Purdue University)

Flakes and feathers: Some birds migrate to avoid the snow, while others stay here through the winter. Check out last year’s Arb Notes to learn more! 

Snug as a bug in a rug: some worms cover themselves in slime and burrow underground below the frost line. Other insects migrate to warmer climates or overwinter in different stages of their life cycles, as noted by the University of Minnesota. 

So, as you prepare your slime coat, get out there and see how others are enjoying the changing season! 

Tamaracks, a deciduous species native further north, begin to lose their needles for the season during the October snow. (Klara Kjome Fischer)
