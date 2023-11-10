Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
LASO and Chaplain’s Office co-host Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
November 10, 2023
Cows, colleges and Commanders-in-Chief: President Biden visits Dutch Creek Farms
November 10, 2023
Israel-Palestine conflict sparks polarizing reactions on campus
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
Conversations of self-care: “Let’s talk about self-care scripts”
November 3, 2023
Carletonian editors finalizing articles for this weeks issue.
A week in the life at the Carletonian
November 3, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
I got Salmonella from watching this, which was the point: A review of “Raw” (2016)
November 3, 2023
Israel-Palestine: It’s a matter of journalistic integrity
November 3, 2023
Violence in Palestine: The neglected voices
November 3, 2023
Letter to The Editor
November 3, 2023
It’s about a silly little goofball with a knife… but also misogyny: A review of “Scream” (1996)
October 27, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
A deep dive into Google Maps reviews for Carleton and St Olaf
November 10, 2023
False Reassurance
October 27, 2023
At the interaction booth
October 27, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023

Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation

Ellie Simon, Beat Writer
November 10, 2023

Last Sunday, Nov. 5, the Chaplain’s Office hosted a Zen Buddhist Meditation in Skinner Memorial Chapel. The mediation was led by Minnesota Zen Center guiding teacher Ted O’Toole and was open to all students. Carleton students and members of the Northfield community attended the event, as well as College Chaplain Schuyler Vogel ’07 and the Student Chaplain’s Associates. 

 

A considerable amount of foresight went into planning the meditation event. “Planning for our meditation session began this summer when I met Ted O’Toole for lunch and a tour of the Minnesota Zen Center, where he serves as Guiding Teacher,” said Vogel. “Being new to my role as Chaplain, it was important to meet and get to know our program leaders. Ted had led meditation at Carleton before and came highly recommended by my predecessor and others in the Minnesota Buddhist community.”

 

The event consisted of three main sections. First, O’Toole led the group of about two dozen participants through a 15-minute guided meditation. Participants were encouraged to clear their minds of thoughts as much as they could and to focus on their breathing: “Our everyday thoughts are such that they build upon one another; that is, one thought causes you to think of another thing, and so on and so forth. In meditation, our goal is to stop that thought train in its tracks to the best of our ability.” Ted admitted that this may be a difficult standard for beginning meditators, which was completely fine. “At the very least, try to focus on your posture and breathing.” Ted suggested that the participants gently close their eyes to filter out any distractions. Participants recited positive experiences during the guided meditation portion of the event. “The meditation was really nice. This was my first time doing one, and it felt like a welcoming, non-judgemental space for people of all religions,” says Crystal Wu ’24. “Especially with all the stress that comes with the end of the term, this was such a nice way to relax for a bit.”

 

O’Toole then told the group about his background in Zen Buddhism, which started when he read Jack Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums” in his early adolescence. The main character of the 1958 novel journeys through the American West in search of Buddhist transcendence, similar to the way Ted was drawn to the religion in the different contexts of his early life. Ted finally felt he had arrived at his spiritual “home” when he attended the Ann Arbor Buddhist Temple and connected with sangha — the Buddhist community — for the first time. There, he also studied under Haju Sunim in the Korean Zen Tradition for one year. 

 

When O’Toole moved to Northfield in 1994, he “immediately looked up the Minnesota Zen Meditation Center and became a member,” receiving Zen initiation in 1995. Here, he found a “small, eclectic” Buddhist community, which led him to establish the Northfield Buddhist Meditation Center. “It was then that I realized I loved building sangha. Overall, I have to say, in all honesty, Buddhist practice has transformed my life in an incredibly positive way. I think that is why I am driven to share it with others, and why I enjoy teaching it so much.” 

 

The participants then convened for a communal dinner from Tokyo Grill of fried rice, sushi and teriyaki chicken in the chapel’s gathering space and enjoyed further conversation with Ted and the rest of the group. 

 

Vogel found Ted’s background story “illuminating, especially regarding how it took him so many years to truly become a regular practitioner. So many people try meditation once or twice, feel like it is hard, and then label themselves as a bad meditator and believe it isn’t for them. Ted’s story should inspire us to be kind to ourselves, to keep trying, and to recognize that our lives are always unfolding, often in unexpected and hopeful ways.”

 

Typically, the Chaplain’s Office holds two to three Zen meditations a year. However, there are Buddhist meditations led every week on Thursdays at 8 p.m. in the main chapel. These meditations are led by two different Buddhist teachers: Bhante Santhi, who is the senior teacher of the Triple Gem of the North Meditation Center; and Roger Jackson, who is the John W. Nason Professor of Asian Studies and religion, emeritus. Anyone who is interested is welcome to join. 
