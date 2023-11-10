Carleton hosts first Red Cross blood drive of the year

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
LASO and Chaplain’s Office co-host Dia de Los Muertos Celebration
November 10, 2023
Cows, colleges and Commanders-in-Chief: President Biden visits Dutch Creek Farms
November 10, 2023
Israel-Palestine conflict sparks polarizing reactions on campus
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
Conversations of self-care: “Let’s talk about self-care scripts”
November 3, 2023
Carletonian editors finalizing articles for this weeks issue.
A week in the life at the Carletonian
November 3, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
I got Salmonella from watching this, which was the point: A review of “Raw” (2016)
November 3, 2023
Israel-Palestine: It’s a matter of journalistic integrity
November 3, 2023
Violence in Palestine: The neglected voices
November 3, 2023
Letter to The Editor
November 3, 2023
It’s about a silly little goofball with a knife… but also misogyny: A review of “Scream” (1996)
October 27, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
A deep dive into Google Maps reviews for Carleton and St Olaf
November 10, 2023
False Reassurance
October 27, 2023
At the interaction booth
October 27, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
False Reassurance
October 27, 2023
At the interaction booth
October 27, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Carleton hosts first Red Cross blood drive of the year

Bea Culligan, News Editor
November 10, 2023

On Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31, Carleton hosted a blood drive in collaboration with the Red Cross. The blood drive is one of three that will occur over the 2023-2024 academic year. The Center for Community and Civic Engagement has worked with the Red Cross for over a decade to bring the drive to campus. 

 

Juniors Frankie Saraniti and Nithin Poreddy helped run the drive this year. Planning begins long before the term: Saraniti and Poreddy remarked that the CCCE has to start the preparation over a year in advance. Logistical challenges — such as reserving the Great Hall and parking for the vans — require substantial foresight. The students also assisted with other aspects of putting on the event, such as “fill[ing] out an online request form to get lemonade, water and cookies, ordering pizza, […] creating a volunteer schedule [and] getting the word out that this is happening.” The CCCE is an important partner in managing those more difficult factors. 

 

The broader Northfield community often comes together to assist with the drive. This year, the Northfield Domino’s Pizza donated eight pizzas for volunteers and donors. Although many donors are students, numerous community members are regulars at the event. The organizers work closely with CCCE fellow Brian Kaplan ’25 and a representative from the Red Cross, who helps coordinate between the CCCE, the Red Cross and student volunteers. 

 

A lot of Saraniti and Poreddy’s work involves getting students and community members to show their support. Two weeks before the event, organizers started sending out campus announcements in the hopes that students would sign up to donate or help assist in running the drive. Students can volunteer to help check in donors and facilitate the drive. Saraniti and Poreddy said that they do not struggle with getting enough donors. Before publicizing the event, some Northfield community members have usually already signed up to donate. And once students are made aware, they also sign up to donate or help in large numbers. Each day of the drive has around 80 appointments, which are typically all filled. 

 

Red Cross employees, not students, are responsible for the actual collection. Saraniti described the workers as “accepting,” “communicative,” “funny and just […] great people to be taking blood,” which helps assure first-time or nervous donors about the safety and importance of giving blood. 

 

Saraniti described the staff as “really awesome.” When she donates, she lets “them know, ‘hey, I just don’t want to look at [the needle].’ I don’t want to see it until it’s not visible. They’re really great about making it an environment where I can control what I’m able to see [and] do — they’re very communicative.” Poreddy added that the workers also “keep an eye on everybody after they donate, just to make sure everyone’s okay.” The entire staff even wore their Halloween costumes to the drive.

 

The drive represents a unique opportunity to volunteer on campus. Unlike donating blood in town, Saraniti said that donation is “easy and kind of like how we do the flu and like COVID-19 vaccination clinics. It’s just a little bit easier to fit into your very busy Carleton schedule,” compared to other local alternatives. 

 

Another typical concern the organizers see from students is a worry they are ineligible to donate. For example, those with low iron levels are often politely asked to donate only when their levels are higher, but both students stressed that this suggestion is not prohibitive. Furthermore, there are easy ways to raise iron levels to donate: “some leafy greens like spinach, [and] other forms of iron that you can be consuming about a week before to […] increase your hemoglobin levels.” They also emphasized the low risk of any adverse health consequences of donating. The event always has a “ton of really yummy snacks […] some sugar cookies, Oreos, the whole shebang” to help with any potential drops in blood sugar. 

If you missed this drive but want to donate in the future, keep an eye out for announcements about the Winter and Spring Term opportunities. The Red Cross stresses the importance of giving blood to help ensure a reliable blood supply for patients. If you want to donate blood, the Red Cross outlines eligibility on its website.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

About the Contributor
Bea Culligan, Social Media Manager and News Editor
Bea (she/her) is a sophomore intended political science major from Los Angeles, California. She is interested in all things news, but most of all, what is happening at Carleton! Bea was previously a Staff Writer.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *