Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Family Weekend unites students and families for weekend of activities
October 20, 2023
GSC and Carleton Chapel co-host National Coming Out Day Service
October 20, 2023
Jewish students voice concerns over rising antisemitism on campus
October 20, 2023
Students can use the Record Library to listen to many records.
Record Libe Opening
October 20, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
The set of For the People before the show on October 10th, 2023
Night on the town: The English department makes a trip to The Guthrie
October 20, 2023
The whole story of “The Whole Story”: A&I Convocation
October 20, 2023
Behind the scenes of the Sequentia concert
October 20, 2023
From the Winter Break 2022 OCS Program: Yahnee Acklin, Alex Vue, Amadou Touré, Ariel Alexander, Leo Jordan, Hala Soliman, Nell Schafer, Sophie McManus, Margaret Hall, Kairah Foster, Teddy Friedman, and Anna Ursin lined up behind the woodstoves they built near Wolkite, Ethiopia
Professors Nega and Gross featured by the United Nations for grassroots work in Ethiopia
October 20, 2023
Voces8 is a 2023 Grammy-nominated a capella octet from England.
Voces8 at Carleton: A unique opportunity for choir students
October 13, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
My transmasc experience at Carleton: Is a fresh start always a good thing?
October 13, 2023
The relevance of KRLX
October 13, 2023
Crying over spilled soda, some thoughts on Marrakech
October 13, 2023
The Case for More Academic Minors
October 13, 2023
New Student Week reflections
October 6, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
One of the bathrooms in Musser.
Rating Carleton Bathrooms
October 13, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months
October 6, 2023
A menacing squirrel.
Advice for the Class of 2027
October 6, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 2
October 6, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

The whole story of “The Whole Story”: A&I Convocation

Tabitha Jones, Features Columnist
October 20, 2023

On Friday, Sept. 22, Dr. Susan Jaret McKinstry, Helen F. Lewis Professor of English, spoke about narrative at the Argument & Inquiry Convocation. The talk had a somewhat atypical structure, wherein it briefly explained narrative before breaking into a collection of opinions on from Carleton alumni near and far. 

Professor Jaret McKinstry presented her audience with a broad array of quotes about narrative from former Carls — primarily her own former students.

The testimonies gave many different perspectives on the value of narrative in careers ranging from the medical field to those who return to Carleton in some capacity — educational or otherwise. One testimony from a former Carl now working in emergency medicine discussed how patient narratives are absolutely essential in determining treatment. Another alum with a career in game design and management reflected on how narratives shape character and design, which are essential for a compelling game. The common theme was that narrative is essential to communication and how people understand one another.

Andrew Rose ’27, said that “the alumni testimonies added a lot of value and content” to his understanding of the topic. Part of the premise of A&I Convocation is that it’s incorporated into each A&I class, whether through discussion, free writing or even how the students are evaluate the class and its material. 

Audience questions about bias in storytelling and even about the painting on the presentation cover added nuance to the definition of narrative being presented. In fact, the presentation’s title was “The Whole Story,” which according to Dr. Jaret McKinstry, was a subtle reference to the Kate Bush album, and also an ironic title. These questions generated a discussion about the impossibility of an authoritative “whole story” given that perspective can be a limiting factor. McKinstry argued that accumulating accounts from different perspectives was the best way to approximate a “whole story.”

At the convocation lunch, Dr. Jaret McKinstry led a discussion on narrative models such as the hero’s journey — a common underlying structure in adventure stories — and their ineffectiveness when used in college or job applications. She also discussed her own narrative and the extent to which it was present in the convocation talk.

Jaret McKinstry’s presentation about narrative made her personal connection clear with the quotes she collected from alumni. Some of the quotes came from students who had taken Professor Jaret McKinstry’s first Carleton course on narrative. As a collection of anecdotes, her presentation was in and of itself a challenge to the idea that a “whole story” is achievable or necessary for an effective narrative. A freshman student also commented that the convocation was “really insightful, and gave perspective about what stories can be told with a liberal arts degree.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
The set of For the People before the show on October 10th, 2023
Night on the town: The English department makes a trip to The Guthrie
Behind the scenes of the Sequentia concert
From the Winter Break 2022 OCS Program: Yahnee Acklin, Alex Vue, Amadou Touré, Ariel Alexander, Leo Jordan, Hala Soliman, Nell Schafer, Sophie McManus, Margaret Hall, Kairah Foster, Teddy Friedman, and Anna Ursin lined up behind the woodstoves they built near Wolkite, Ethiopia
Professors Nega and Gross featured by the United Nations for grassroots work in Ethiopia
Voces8 is a 2023 Grammy-nominated a capella octet from England.
Voces8 at Carleton: A unique opportunity for choir students
The poster for Professors Raylors lecture.
The Homeric translations of Thomas Hobbes
Ella Johnson 24 and Billy Bratton 25 are running this years spoon game
A Killer Game: sitting down with the heads of Spoon Assassins

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *