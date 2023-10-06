Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Date Knight postponed to Winter Term
October 6, 2023
The Ballroom Dance Team and Social Dance Club hosted adjacent tables at the Student Involvement Fair.
Students react: Carleton hosts annual Student Involvement Fair
September 29, 2023
Carleton falls to ninth in U.S. News ranking
September 29, 2023
The Carleton Admissions Office is based in Scoville Memorial Library, pictured above.
“Carleton is not a club”: college ends legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Tre Trellor hosts “Talkin’ Solidarity: Students and Workers Struggling Together” talk
May 26, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
GOING DANCING! Men’s basketball captures MIAC Championship and advances to NCAA Tournament with win over Saint John’s
March 2, 2023
Men’s swim and dive take third at MIACs, women take sixth
February 23, 2023
Carleton and Harvard Divinity School: What is the connection?
October 6, 2023
Reflections with the new orchestra and band conductors
October 6, 2023
Schuyler Vogel in his office in the Chapel, where he often meets with students and faculty.
Chaplain Schuyler Vogel ’07 begins first year at Carleton with goals of acceptance and creating a welcoming environment for all
September 29, 2023
Schiller often seems to end up in the possession of sports teams. Here, Eclipse poses with Schiller in 2021.
A history of Carleton traditions, both new and old
September 29, 2023
Dina Zavala stands outside of Laird Hall.
An interview with VPIEC Dina Zavala
September 29, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
New Student Week reflections
October 6, 2023
A semi-serious ranking of The Odyssey, The Iliad, and The Aeneid
October 6, 2023
Justice, beauty, and truth in High School
October 6, 2023
Let them eat Bon App: Carleton’s meal plan changes
October 6, 2023
Journey to CarlTalk
I still say “freshman” sometimes
September 29, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
A menacing squirrel.
Advice for the Class of 2027
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
New directions for Carleton in wake of abolition of legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Crossword
Crossword
September 29, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
April 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
I don’t care what people think of me
April 13, 2023
Issue 1
Issue 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

    Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months

    Cindy Zhao
    October 6, 2023

    Humans used to migrate to warmer places during winter. They knew what was coming their way, snow up to their shoulders, but disregarded their dread, exclaiming, “‘Tis the season,” and taking to the skies in a V-formation. Our current situation reveals that our habits have changed quite a bit—our recent temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius serve as an unnecessary reminder of how cold Minnesota winters get, but still we stay on the ground, stupidly bound by our own laziness, afraid to spread our wings. We are painfully aware of this fact. After all, the trek from Goodhue to the Weitz never seems quite so dreadful as it does in the windchill. As a native of northern Minnesota for over ten years, here are some tips to beat the chill:

    1. Beware of boots: this might come as a surprise, but a pair of overachieving winter boots may cause your feet to become a blazing furnace as you sit in lecture halls. Invest in a pair of waterproof, anti-slip winter boots with liners.
    2. Get a hot water kettle: having hot drinks within arm’s length as you sink into your covers is the perfect way to warm up after a long day. Pour them over yourself and feel your skin heat up. Settle into a warm ball and wake up smelling fresh. 
    3. Layer up: mittens, cozy knits, earmuffs, you name it—we can layer up! The key to comfort at cold Carleton is covering yourself with clothing like a caterpillar cooking up its cocoon. Why wear just one sweater when you can put on one more hoodie in addition to a puffer jacket? 
    4. Watch Nicolas Cage’s 2004 masterpiece “National Treasure” and its sequel, 2007’s “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets:” Buckle up for four hours of educational family-friendly fun as Benjamin Gates unravels the complicated webs of history that surround the places we never think to look at twice. 
    5. Talk to your crush: the flush of your cheeks in cold weather is very convenient, as no one knows whether you are blushing. And a plus, a heightened heart rate from either excitement or embarrassment will keep you warm all day.
    6. Unplug your fridge: after walking into your room from a long, cold walk, the last thing you want to feel is the stale, cool air from a dorm fridge. Protect yourself from this uncomfortable sensation by completely disconnecting your fridge and microwave from the wall and enjoying a nice, warm string cheese. 
    7. Share a coat with your friends: wool and cotton can only get you so far. At some point, you’ll need the warmth of your fellow Carls to tide you over during that first cold walk of the day. Gather together your best buds and set off on a group expedition to get a big coat. 
    8. Arson.
    9. If all else fails, adopt the lifestyle of a hermit. Zoom into your classes in your pajamas and admire the snowfall from the comfort of your window. Meanwhile, cozy up with a novel or a movie, and obviously, don’t turn on your camera unless the professor explicitly requests it.

    You may not have the natural cold-weather instinct of a Minnesotan, but if you follow these tips, there is no reason you can’t have the body temperature of one. 
    Leave a Comment
    Donate to The Carletonian

    Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

    More to Discover
    More in Uncategorized
    New directions for Carleton in wake of abolition of legacy admissions
    The Arb Goblin: Growing?
    Fellowships awarded to Carls include twelve Fulbrights, one Watson
    In Defense of the Northfield Women’s Center
    Empty Bowls: Bowling hunger over
    Ambassador Ross Wilson on his time as chargé d'affaires to Afghanistan

    The Carletonian

    Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
    © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to The Carletonian

    Comments (0)

    All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *