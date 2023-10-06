Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months

Humans used to migrate to warmer places during winter. They knew what was coming their way, snow up to their shoulders, but disregarded their dread, exclaiming, “‘Tis the season,” and taking to the skies in a V-formation. Our current situation reveals that our habits have changed quite a bit—our recent temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius serve as an unnecessary reminder of how cold Minnesota winters get, but still we stay on the ground, stupidly bound by our own laziness, afraid to spread our wings. We are painfully aware of this fact. After all, the trek from Goodhue to the Weitz never seems quite so dreadful as it does in the windchill. As a native of northern Minnesota for over ten years, here are some tips to beat the chill:

Beware of boots: this might come as a surprise, but a pair of overachieving winter boots may cause your feet to become a blazing furnace as you sit in lecture halls. Invest in a pair of waterproof, anti-slip winter boots with liners. Get a hot water kettle: having hot drinks within arm’s length as you sink into your covers is the perfect way to warm up after a long day. Pour them over yourself and feel your skin heat up. Settle into a warm ball and wake up smelling fresh. Layer up: mittens, cozy knits, earmuffs, you name it—we can layer up! The key to comfort at cold Carleton is covering yourself with clothing like a caterpillar cooking up its cocoon. Why wear just one sweater when you can put on one more hoodie in addition to a puffer jacket? Watch Nicolas Cage’s 2004 masterpiece “National Treasure” and its sequel, 2007’s “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets:” Buckle up for four hours of educational family-friendly fun as Benjamin Gates unravels the complicated webs of history that surround the places we never think to look at twice. Talk to your crush: the flush of your cheeks in cold weather is very convenient, as no one knows whether you are blushing. And a plus, a heightened heart rate from either excitement or embarrassment will keep you warm all day. Unplug your fridge: after walking into your room from a long, cold walk, the last thing you want to feel is the stale, cool air from a dorm fridge. Protect yourself from this uncomfortable sensation by completely disconnecting your fridge and microwave from the wall and enjoying a nice, warm string cheese. Share a coat with your friends: wool and cotton can only get you so far. At some point, you’ll need the warmth of your fellow Carls to tide you over during that first cold walk of the day. Gather together your best buds and set off on a group expedition to get a big coat. Arson. If all else fails, adopt the lifestyle of a hermit. Zoom into your classes in your pajamas and admire the snowfall from the comfort of your window. Meanwhile, cozy up with a novel or a movie, and obviously, don’t turn on your camera unless the professor explicitly requests it.

You may not have the natural cold-weather instinct of a Minnesotan, but if you follow these tips, there is no reason you can’t have the body temperature of one.