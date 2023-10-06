Justice, beauty, and truth in High School

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Date Knight postponed to Winter Term
October 6, 2023
The Ballroom Dance Team and Social Dance Club hosted adjacent tables at the Student Involvement Fair.
Students react: Carleton hosts annual Student Involvement Fair
September 29, 2023
Carleton falls to ninth in U.S. News ranking
September 29, 2023
The Carleton Admissions Office is based in Scoville Memorial Library, pictured above.
“Carleton is not a club”: college ends legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Tre Trellor hosts “Talkin’ Solidarity: Students and Workers Struggling Together” talk
May 26, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
GOING DANCING! Men’s basketball captures MIAC Championship and advances to NCAA Tournament with win over Saint John’s
March 2, 2023
Men’s swim and dive take third at MIACs, women take sixth
February 23, 2023
Carleton and Harvard Divinity School: What is the connection?
October 6, 2023
Reflections with the new orchestra and band conductors
October 6, 2023
Schuyler Vogel in his office in the Chapel, where he often meets with students and faculty.
Chaplain Schuyler Vogel ’07 begins first year at Carleton with goals of acceptance and creating a welcoming environment for all
September 29, 2023
Schiller often seems to end up in the possession of sports teams. Here, Eclipse poses with Schiller in 2021.
A history of Carleton traditions, both new and old
September 29, 2023
Dina Zavala stands outside of Laird Hall.
An interview with VPIEC Dina Zavala
September 29, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Justice, beauty, and truth in High School
October 6, 2023
Journey to CarlTalk
I still say “freshman” sometimes
September 29, 2023
“Barbie’ is overrated and ‘Bottoms’ is awesome, fight me
September 29, 2023
Religious holidays should not be a scheduling conflict
September 29, 2023
“Nah, I’mma Do My Own Thing”:
September 29, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
New directions for Carleton in wake of abolition of legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Crossword
Crossword
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Dawson’s Divinations: Week of 5/5
May 5, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
April 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
I don’t care what people think of me
April 13, 2023
I love those things
April 6, 2023
Issue 1
Issue 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Justice, beauty, and truth in High School

Lexi Wallace, Contributing Writer
October 6, 2023

When I see school supplies arrive in stores during August, a lot of big feelings emerge. 

 

I feel rage towards a system that encourages ruthless competition among students in the classroom and on the sports field. I feel guilty about how I treated some of my classmates because I perceived them to be “popular” (whatever that means). I feel sad that the pandemic defined my high school experience. I feel nostalgic for warm California afternoons spent driving home and jamming to Taylor Swift with my older sister.

 

I don’t always feel compassion towards my high school self, but these days, I try to hold onto that feeling and act on it.

 

For me, it’s almost effortless to look back on my life and imagine all the ways I could have acted differently. It is much harder for me to recognize that I did the best I could with what I knew at the time.

 

In high school, I had a very strong sense of justice, or my version of it, at least. I was hellbent on making the world — or, my high school — follow my vision of righteousness. It was simple to me: a select few students and I were smart, so we were better than everyone else. If you didn’t take all AP classes, play a varsity sport as a sophomore or fill your time with countless extracurriculars, you were a waste of California taxpayers’ money spent on that free lunch of yours. You were not worth any of my limited time of day because you would never contribute as much as I did to the world.

 

How limited that viewpoint was. How much that viewpoint overvalued the economy. How devoid of love for humankind that viewpoint was.

 

Like many nerdy girls with glasses and braces, I imagined myself as the hero of the story. I saw myself as a late bloomer who would go on to be a success. I sincerely believed that if I acted like the nerdy girl in the movies, my story would end up like hers. I dreamed of one day returning to my high school reunion “glowed up” with a face of expensive make-up, a Birkin bag and a high-powered attorney lifestyle to boot. When I felt lonely, which was very often, I told myself it was because I was at the top of the totem pole and being “misunderstood” was a rite of passage for aspiring world-changers like me. I was being persecuted for my faith in myself.

 

I took a sort of sick pleasure in feeling like I was an outcast. I thought I was so [insert positive trait here] that people didn’t know what to do with me. I created this narrative in my head that people didn’t like me because I was too intelligent or good, but really, I was often just cold and distant to people I didn’t understand. In return, they were cold and distant to me. Soon there was a twenty-foot-wide wall between us and no avenue for diplomatic relations to proceed. Maybe that wide wall started with a small brick of conflict that either I or my classmates started. I catapulted anger, distrust and resentment over that wall without ever checking to see whether it was my enemy behind it or an imaginary monster. I understood my classmates’ silence as the prelude to an even more catastrophic attack. There’s a possibility that they thought the same about me.

 

I didn’t understand boys who played football or girls who were cheerleaders. I didn’t understand students who played pickleball at lunch or walked to Dunkin’ Donuts after school. I didn’t understand my teachers, who were just trying to make us care about something other than ourselves. I didn’t understand anybody, including myself.

 

The tricky part was that I thought I understood my classmates. I thought I could psychosocially analyze them into neat little paradigms and permutations. I thought I knew them better than they knew themselves. But the truth is, I didn’t know anything about them and I made no effort to understand them beyond the characters I fabricated in my head. I thought they were seeing right through me, into my dark, unlovable monstrosity of a soul, but the truth was, they didn’t know anything about me beyond the mask I put on. So together, we grappled with each others’ pretend personas and our own assumptions, fighting a war that we made up as we went.

 

This rotten mindset bit into me this summer when I returned home and worked at my local Target. I met an old classmate whom I didn’t actually know in high school. We might have passed by each other in the corridors at some point. In the mid-July sun’s scorching rays, he confided in me that he thought I would hate him when we first met and that he was pleasantly surprised with how funny and kind I was. I think that High School Lexi, if she had been aware of his existence, would have acted like she hated him. She would have dismissed him as dumb, unoriginal and primitive.

 

This former classmate, now friend, attends a highly-regarded community college while working for his father’s welding company. He plans to own a welding truck rig when he gets older, and previously worked as the head line cook at a fast food joint in our hometown. He is an incredibly industrious, kind, humorous individual that I totally would’ve skated past in high school because I didn’t care to get to know him beyond what I assumed about him. He dreams of seeing snow fall from the sky and loves to body surf at Huntington Beach. He is as complex of a human being as me, you and everybody on this planet. He deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, no matter if I understand why he chose to earn an associate’s degree or how he makes meaning in his own life.

 

The point is that I look back on my high school self with shame, but I also feel compassion for the terrified young girl trying to forge her path in the world. At the hormonal, body-odorous hellscape that is a Southern California public high school, I was doing the best I could to make sense of the meaningless plane we exist in. I didn’t know how to deal with loneliness as a result of my unique background and personality. Unbeknownst to me then, everybody has a unique background and personality, so I wasn’t a freak of nature, much less superior to anyone else. This doesn’t excuse the fact that I was condescending and angry most of the time, but it does help to clarify why I acted that way and make certain that I will not continue to do so.

 

In the broader picture, my high school experiences speak about fearing the unknown. If we don’t know how to handle uncertainty — in my case, not knowing exactly what others think of us — then we act with fear, which often manifests as aggression or coldness. In many situations, those behaviors exacerbate the interpersonal problem rather than fix it. We’re all doing our best to figure out our values and live according to them. We don’t have to fear people we don’t understand. Acting with fear doesn’t make the world more peaceful or less dangerous. It’s okay not to understand someone, but it isn’t okay to treat them cruelly, coldly or selfishly because of it. It isn’t okay to be so high on your righteous horse that you can’t look around and see all the people around you riding on their righteous horses too.

 

I don’t wish that I could go back to high school and redo it all over again. In fact, I would rather eat a bowlful of lava than have to live through high school again. Thankfully, however, I’m not being asked to do either. The magical thing about life is that you don’t have to go back to all the mistakes you’ve made and flagellate yourself until you feel you’ve been absolved of your sins. I am clinging to the great mercy that I can become a better person by learning my lesson, apologizing to those affected and go on living in a new, improved way. The time we have on this chunk of rock hurtling around a flaming ball of gas is much too short to ruminate infinitely about the past. 

 

I’ve decided to keep moving forward, past high school, past yesterday and into the future. Please join me.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
Journey to CarlTalk
I still say "freshman" sometimes
“Barbie’ is overrated and ‘Bottoms’ is awesome, fight me
Religious holidays should not be a scheduling conflict
“Nah, I’mma Do My Own Thing”:
Letter from The Editor: “Nobody reads the Carletonian”
Letter to the next editors: where I’ve gone wrong

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *