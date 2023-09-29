Religious holidays should not be a scheduling conflict

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
The Ballroom Dance Team and Social Dance Club hosted adjacent tables at the Student Involvement Fair.
Students react: Carleton hosts annual Student Involvement Fair
September 29, 2023
Carleton falls to ninth in U.S. News ranking
September 29, 2023
The Carleton Admissions Office is based in Scoville Memorial Library, pictured above.
“Carleton is not a club”: college ends legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Tre Trellor hosts “Talkin’ Solidarity: Students and Workers Struggling Together” talk
May 26, 2023
Doechii announced as Sproncert headliner
May 12, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
GOING DANCING! Men’s basketball captures MIAC Championship and advances to NCAA Tournament with win over Saint John’s
March 2, 2023
Men’s swim and dive take third at MIACs, women take sixth
February 23, 2023
Schuyler Vogel in his office in the Chapel, where he often meets with students and faculty.
Chaplain Schuyler Vogel ’07 begins first year at Carleton with goals of acceptance and creating a welcoming environment for all
September 29, 2023
Schiller often seems to end up in the possession of sports teams. Here, Eclipse poses with Schiller in 2021.
A history of Carleton traditions, both new and old
September 29, 2023
Dina Zavala stands outside of Laird Hall.
An interview with VPIEC Dina Zavala
September 29, 2023
Carleton Mutual Aid brings Art Week to campus
May 12, 2023
“Dear Earth” environmental art exhibition on display in LDC
May 5, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Journey to CarlTalk
I still say “freshman” sometimes
September 29, 2023
“Barbie’ is overrated and ‘Bottoms’ is awesome, fight me
September 29, 2023
Religious holidays should not be a scheduling conflict
September 29, 2023
“Nah, I’mma Do My Own Thing”:
September 29, 2023
Letter from The Editor: “Nobody reads the Carletonian”
August 23, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
New directions for Carleton in wake of abolition of legacy admissions
September 29, 2023
Crossword
Crossword
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Dawson’s Divinations: Week of 5/5
May 5, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
April 20, 2023
Trees in jeopardy
April 13, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
I don’t care what people think of me
April 13, 2023
I love those things
April 6, 2023
Issue 1
Issue 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Religious holidays should not be a scheduling conflict

Isaac Kofsky, Beat WriterSeptember 29, 2023

On Friday, Sep. 15, Carleton hosted the annual involvement fair, where students have the opportunity to meet members of many of the student-led organizations on campus and register for the activities they are interested in. However, that same evening was Erev Rosh Hashanah, the evening of the Jewish New Year, one of the most important days on the Jewish calendar. This left many Jewish students conflicted, and some either didn’t go to the fair or stayed for a very short time, missing out on the opportunity to view all of the activities Carleton has to offer.

 

And this is not the only time that Carleton activities or classes have interfered with religious holidays. Carleton does not give students off for any religious holidays that occur during the term, including both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, as well as Ramadan. This leads students to pick between missing class and potentially falling behind, missing out on important lectures and having to make up assignments, or to spend sacred holidays or fast days in class and miss religious observances. 

 

While Carleton does not give time off for these holidays because of its term schedule, it cannot be ignored that holidays like Christmas never conflict with classes because they are always during winter break, and students never have to choose between going to class and observing Easter because it is on a Sunday.

 

Some may believe that Carleton simply cannot give students off for religious holidays because of the unique trimester system. But, since Carleton’s rigorous trimester system means that classes meet less than at a trimester school, each individual class is more important to the course as a whole and thus missing classes can have more of an effect on trimester students. Additionally, since the trimester system means that classes move faster and more work is given, students who miss class for religious reasons are overloaded with work when they come back.

 

Students should not have to take on more work in order to celebrate some of the most important holidays, and they also shouldn’t have to forgo observing those holidays so they don’t fall behind. In order to preserve the diverse, accepting, multifaith environment that Carleton strives for, something needs to be done about religious holidays that fall during the term.

 

This past Monday, I observed Yom Kippur, arguably the most important holiday of the Jewish year. When I was a high school student, not only did we have off for Yom Kippur, but teachers were also prohibited from assigning homework over the holiday. This allowed Jewish students like myself to fully immerse ourselves in the sanctity of the holiday.

 

But this year, not only did I have classes on Monday, but I also had a paper due on Sunday night, on Erev Yom Kippur, when the deeply important Kol Nidre service is held, as well as several other major assignments due on Monday. And thus, I spent my Saturday and Sunday before Kol Nidre cramming, and neglected to prepare properly for my fast from Sunday night to Monday night, making the holy fast much more difficult. 

 

When I attended Kol Nidre services on Sunday night, I learned that I was one of the only one of my friends and classmates who was not attending classes the next day. A few of my friends expressed that while they would have wanted to attend services or other Yom Kippur programs, but their classes were simply too important to miss and thus they didn’t observe the holiday the way they would have liked. Those of us who did choose to attend services over classes had similar experiences of losing sleep over the weekend to catch up on work and feeling anxious about falling behind in class. Even though we had informed our professors several weeks earlier of our absence, we were still worried that they would be angry that we were not present in class. 

 

When I attended the classes that I had missed on Wednesday, I realized that I had missed some important teachings, despite keeping up with readings and work. I was absent while my classmates had prepared for a paper in one of my classes, and missed an important discussion about class readings in another class. I felt like I was put at a disadvantage for observing a sacred holiday, and I was now behind my classmates who were able to be present. 

 

It is hard enough for many first-years, including myself, to adjust to Carleton’s class schedule and workload, and it is also difficult to observe holidays that hold so many family memories away from home for the first time. Therefore, Carleton students of all religions should not be saddled with yet another burden of trying to fit their religious observance into their schedule, or to sacrifice either their mental health or religious values in order to stay on top of their coursework. 

 

If Carleton wants to achieve the multifaith environment that it strives for, we need to recognize the forces of exclusion, no matter how unintentional, that are at play when it comes to religious observance. Each and every one of the many religious traditions represented by Carleton students has days that believers hold sacred and have great significance. It is not enough to simply not give days off for any religious holidays, because some holidays have their days off baked into the schedule as they fall over breaks. We cannot make some students feel like they do not belong or like they shouldn’t celebrate important holidays because Carleton’s schedule cannot accommodate them. Remaining neutral on this issue is not enough, as we do give some students holidays off and we don’t give other students that privilege, we just don’t realize it. 

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
Journey to CarlTalk
I still say "freshman" sometimes
“Barbie’ is overrated and ‘Bottoms’ is awesome, fight me
“Nah, I’mma Do My Own Thing”:
Letter from The Editor: “Nobody reads the Carletonian”
Letter to the next editors: where I’ve gone wrong
If you don’t like something, then write something

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *