On August 31, 2023, Carleton College and its board decided to end legacy admissions. This means the admissions committee will no longer take into account whether or not previous family members have attended the college. The decision comes at considerable expense to a number of student groups, including the Carleton Tweed Association, Elitist Snobs of Carleton, and 10th-Gen, which may now struggle to recruit members. Nevertheless, Carleton President Allison Byerly has praised the move, calling it a “step in the right direction.” The Board of Trustees echoed her sentiment, saying through a spokesperson, “Sure. Whatever.”

In other news, a large donation was made to Carleton College with a sum of just under 40 million dollars, effectively quadrupling the amount in donations typically received in a year. While many students have voiced their desire to see the donation used to convert First Libe into a dungeon, the donor noted that they were intending to fund the creation of a D1 Crew Team, which would become the first NCAA team from Minnesota to compete in the SEC. Approving of the measure, Board of Trustees Chairman Wally Weitz commented, “Crew is a sport of dignified men. The world needs more dignified men.” Team practices are scheduled to take place on Lyman Lakes immediately after high tea.

The donor specifically stipulated that there would not be tryouts for this D1 team as there are for Ultimate Frisbee, the only other D1 team at Carleton. Rather, all recruiting would be done internally by the board of directors for the college without help from the new head coach, Yale Divinity School graduate Dr. Monocle Hargrave ’72.