Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carls engage with elections across the country through absentee voting
October 31, 2025
Carleton updates Statement on Consensual Relations between fifth-year students and students
October 31, 2025
Title IX Student Petition regarding Peer Leader Hiring
October 31, 2025
Carleton Theater Department presents The Seagull
October 31, 2025
Pro-Palestinian activists in and around campus respond to Israel/Gaza ceasefire
October 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton wins Homecoming game
October 24, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
Language Associate program continues amid immigration concerns
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton's summer support for international students
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton’s summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Violence, money and risk: studio art major hosts personal exhibition
September 26, 2025
Pedro Reyes’ “Ahimsa” exhibition opens at the Perlman
September 26, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
We need to save the vanishing “Tween Era”
October 31, 2025
Gripes and Gratitudes From Midway Through The Term
October 24, 2025
My Favorite Fall Films
October 24, 2025
What to Consider For a New Poster and Chalking Policy
October 24, 2025
A Critique of Campus Water Fillers
October 24, 2025
Carleton gives students a break
October 31, 2025
Men on campus officially declare four more weeks of shorts, despite temp drops
October 31, 2025
Admin. announces plans to build outhouse behind Leighton
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
Breaking (and entering) news: shocking connection between Carleton and French heist
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
How'd that boulder get there?
How’d that boulder get there?
October 17, 2025
Tree rings under a microscope
Learning from the trees
October 10, 2025
Jewelweed
Explosive escapades: Spotted Touch-Me-Not
October 3, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Pro-Palestinian activists in and around campus respond to Israel/Gaza ceasefire

Ella Parke, Viewpoint Editor
October 24, 2025

Last week, a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States was accepted between Israel and Palestine. Highlighted in the deal was the release of all 20 of the remaining Israeli hostages, as well as the 2,000 Palestinians that had been taken since Oct. 7, 2023. This deal marked an important moment in the ongoing war that has caused inhumane conditions and violence in and around the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire announcement, however, numerous tensions between the two governments have strained the agreement. The Israeli government has claimed that Hamas failed to return bodies of 16 Israeli hostages, prompting Israel to temporarily block aid shipments into Gaza for what it called a “violation” of the treaty.

Israel has expressed dismay with the pace of the hostage returns. However, critics of the Israel government attribute the slow return to the mass destruction in Gaza. According to a recent article in the New York Times, “neighborhoods have been flattened” by the Israeli troops, with most of Gaza “now damaged or destroyed.” Rubble crushing the b may be slowing recovery efforts. 

The ceasefire has also prompted discussion about how the recent changes in the conflict might affect activism on and around Carleton’s campus. Since Oct. 2023, groups such as Students for Justice of Palestine (SJP) and Faculty for Justice of Palestine have continuously called for the college to divest funds tied to Israel’s military and to break its silence on the violence occurring in Gaza.   

Another group, Northfield for Justice in Palestine/Israel (NJPI), has long advocated for peace in the West Bank. NJPI’s website lists their demands, including “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Israeli invasion of Gaza” as well as a “mutual exchange” of hostages and political prisoners. These demands bring up questions regarding how NJPI’s agenda will evolve.

For SJP, the recent ceasefire deal has not changed their activism on campus. Recent chalk messaging, appearing in front of Sayles, is just one example of the group’s continued protest.

“The ceasefire deal is not going to change what we do here at Carleton. Regardless of the agreement, we still want to draw attention to the fact that our college has millions of dollars invested into the weapons manufacturing company Woodward, which has contributed to the genocide over the past two years,” said Julia Tassava ’26, a member of SJP. 

Tassava further asserted that SJP intends to “remind everyone here of the thousands of lives that have been lost, including students just like us, and the loss of every university in Gaza. The current deal does not change any of this, nor does it absolve us or Carleton College of the responsibility to speak out.”

Although SJP members are “happy for any reprieve that people in Palestine get from the brutalities and violence we’ve all seen unfolding over the past two years,” Tassava said that they “hesitate to think of the conflict as anywhere near over.”

“We remain wary of the goals of the ceasefire deal, especially one brokered by the United States, a direct contributor to Israel’s genocide,” Tassava said. “No amount of U.S.-backed rebuilding efforts – specifically efforts led by Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ – can undo the immense damage and traumas that the Palestinian people have endured over the past two years and, really, the past 75 years.” 

Tassava continued, saying“Israel’s recent airstrikes on Gaza and suspension of humanitarian aid are in direct violation of the terms of the agreement.”  

With ongoing tension surrounding the stability of the ceasefire, SJP members said it is difficult to consider the fight over. The group is still fighting for  the demands made at the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year, including  the divestment of the Carleton endowment from “any investment related to the genocidal project in Israel.” SJP is also continuing to request a statement which “directly addresses the plight of the Palestinians as a genocide” and affirms that “the educational mission and moral imperative [as] more important than the growth of the endowment.”

Through these requests, SJP is asserting their desire for Carleton to end its silence on the violence on the West Bank. They have advocated for expanding the Middle East Studies department to promote a broader and clearer understanding of the conflict.

Ultimately, it’s in our name. As long as there’s injustice happening in Palestine, SJP will keep doing educational events, fundraising for aid, and advocating for divestment from weapons manufacturing,” said Sophie Ismail ’26, another member of SJP. “That’s not to say that the ceasefire isn’t important. If it stands, it would mean a lot to so many people. Personally, I’m really lucky to have grown up with important people in my life who have been involved in activism as Palestinian-Americans for decades. And one thing I’ve heard is that from their perspective, it seems like maybe we’re at a turning point where young people in the United States are paying attention and are willing to do something about injustice in Palestine. It’s so important to me as a member of this younger generation that such hope isn’t an illusion, that we actually keep caring, regardless of whether Palestine is in the headlines.”

Similarly, NJP/I said it will continue its activism despite the ceasefire deal.

NJP/I welcomes the ceasefire and hopes that, this time, the ceasefire will lead to a just and lasting peace,” the group said in an email to the Carletonian, “NJP/I will continue to educate the community and to advocate for an end to the occupation of Palestine and the apartheid system which defines the lives of Palestinians. With the ceasefire, our work is not done and will continue until Palestinians can live lives of dignity and be free of oppression.”

Founded in 2007, NJP/I has remained active through multiple ceasefires. Both SJP and NJP/I plan to continue holding educational events and protests.  . 

On Oct. 26, 2025, NJP/I will host an event called “The Weaponization of Antisemitism: Squelching Debate on Palestine and Israel at the Northfield Public Library, featuring retired Carleton professor, Joel Weisburg. Furthermore, Ismail of SJP said that “they want to make sure we’re keeping up with the news about it. One way that we discuss more current events as SJP is through SJP Radio, the KRLX show from 9-10:30 on Saturday nights.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Carls engage with elections across the country through absentee voting
Carleton updates Statement on Consensual Relations between fifth-year students and students
Title IX Student Petition regarding Peer Leader Hiring
Carleton Theater Department presents The Seagull
Carleton wins Homecoming game
Northfield holds No Kings rally
Northfield holds No Kings rally