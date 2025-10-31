My Favorite Fall Films

When the leaves have faded to orange, sweaters have been pulled out of the corners of closets and Family Weekend has passed, one thing becomes clear: it is officially fall. I make the contentious — yet correct (in my opinion) — claim that autumn is the best season. Therefore, to live up to its full potential, a movie marathon must commence. I have crafted a list of what I like to call “The greatest fall movies for the greatest season of all time.”

While there may be no clear-cut requirements for what can be defined as a “fall movie,” I have decided to construct my own criteria. Although I have minimal credentials for crafting this list (never taken a Cinema and Media Studies class), I feel that with my multi-year presence on Letterboxd and inflated film-critic ego, I have the right.

My own criteria for “Greatest Fall Movies” include, but are not limited to: set in or has at least one scene with orange/red leaves, gives off a general “autumn-y vibe” and/or has an overall sense of “coziness.” Unscientific, I know, but it’s this unexplainable gut feeling of rightness.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order of ranking. Just a compilation of some of my recommendations.

“When Harry Met Sally”

I mean, we have to start with a banger, of course. “When Harry Met Sally” is the fall movie of all fall movies. A film about love and despair, a longing that fits comfortably within this season, along with a white cable knit sweater and walks through the brisk air in the Upper West Side. The famous Central Park scene, accompanied by a backdrop of red, orange and yellow cast trees, is the pinnacle of the perfect fall movie. I recommend you grab a cup of tea, a loved one (or 12-year-long situationship) and cozy up for this fan favorite.

“Good Will Hunting”

This might be an out-of-left-field take, but I truly feel that Robin Williams is the epitome of fall. Therefore, you can’t go wrong with turning on “Good Will Hunting!” A message of embracing friendship, finding forgiveness and conquering your future — what could be more fall-esque?

“Dead Poets Society”

“Oh, Captain! My Captain!” Yet another classic. And a classic for a reason! Remember what I said about Robin Williams (see above?) The same applies to this coming-of-age drama surrounding the championing of individuality and finding (and using) your voice. The classic brick New England boarding school campus, along with the trees throughout the Quad simply screams “fall” to me.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

A Wes Anderson classic, and perhaps the best Anderson film of all time (in my humble-or-not-so-humble-opinion). This quirky stop-motion animation was my childhood comfort film, so it fulfills my “coziness” requirement. I also want to mention the visual aesthetics and strong autumnal color palette, which I argue makes it the perfect movie for a fall afternoon.

“Little Women”

No movie holds quite as special a place in my heart as “Little Women.” I can’t describe the feeling of watching this movie for the first time surrounded by my closest female friends. The heartbreak, yearning and love that are encompassed in this movie are unmatched. This film (and the book, too) embraces the power of sisterhood and can’t be missed this season.

“The Harry Potter Series”

For me, the sole existence of Hogwarts is underlined by this intense autumnal feeling. If you are looking for a longer commitment to getting into the fall spirit, I highly encourage you and your friends to begin with none other than a “Harry Potter” movie marathon. Nobody does “Hallowe’en” like the world of Hogwarts.

“Edward Scissorhands”

In the spirit of Halloween coming closer and closer, I can’t forget about one of my favorite Tim Burton films: “Edward Scissorhands.” Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp star in this movie about acceptance, exploring the importance of embracing what’s on the inside. This film is sweet and kind, and it is the perfect way to spend a late fall evening.

“Halloweentown”

I recently rewatched this classic kids Halloween movie, and although the CGI and special effects may be lackluster and outdated, but that’s the fun! “Halloweentown” is one of my most nostalgic fall films , and I still watch it every year. If you need a good giggle or want something to play in the background when you’re baking pumpkin bread in your floor lounge, turn on this Disney Channel masterpiece.

“Knives Out”

There’s just something about white cable knit sweaters. “Knives Out” is one of my favorite “murder mystery” films and one that you can’t miss this fall season. Chaotic and hilarious, this dysfunctional family can help prepare you for a wild Thanksgiving with all those cousins and great-uncles you don’t see so often.

“Coraline”

Of course, I had to include something under the “horror” genre. “Coraline” is a dark fantasy film that would be the ideal movie to watch as Halloween approaches. Also, Coraline herself would be a great costume for this Oct. 31 —grab your yellow raincoat and blue wig. I am not the biggest horror fan, but I will allow these shivers to run up and down my spine because, truly, this whimsical film is like no other.

“Practical Magic”

Finally, we have a true fall classic because nothing embraces the “autumn-y vibe” like a story of sisters who practice witchcraft. “Practical Magic” may be a little fantastical, but the overall message and embrace of sisterhood serve as an endearing watch. The spells and witchiness throughout make it the perfect film for a rainy, late Oct. afternoon.

All in all, there are too many fall movies out there that fulfill my requirements to go wrong with your pick. All I really recommend is that you grab a cozy blanket (or perhaps a white cable knit sweater) and cuddle up for a nice autumnal watch.