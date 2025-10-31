My Favorite Fall Films

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carls engage with elections across the country through absentee voting
October 31, 2025
Carleton updates Statement on Consensual Relations between fifth-year students and students
October 31, 2025
Title IX Student Petition regarding Peer Leader Hiring
October 31, 2025
Carleton Theater Department presents The Seagull
October 31, 2025
Pro-Palestinian activists in and around campus respond to Israel/Gaza ceasefire
October 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton wins Homecoming game
October 24, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
Language Associate program continues amid immigration concerns
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton's summer support for international students
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton’s summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Violence, money and risk: studio art major hosts personal exhibition
September 26, 2025
Pedro Reyes’ “Ahimsa” exhibition opens at the Perlman
September 26, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
We need to save the vanishing “Tween Era”
October 31, 2025
Gripes and Gratitudes From Midway Through The Term
October 24, 2025
My Favorite Fall Films
October 24, 2025
What to Consider For a New Poster and Chalking Policy
October 24, 2025
A Critique of Campus Water Fillers
October 24, 2025
Carleton gives students a break
October 31, 2025
Men on campus officially declare four more weeks of shorts, despite temp drops
October 31, 2025
Admin. announces plans to build outhouse behind Leighton
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
Breaking (and entering) news: shocking connection between Carleton and French heist
October 24, 2025
Bigmouth Buffalo caught via hook and line in downtown Northfield, just upstream of the Arb.
The ancient fish of the Carleton Arb
October 24, 2025
How'd that boulder get there?
How’d that boulder get there?
October 17, 2025
Tree rings under a microscope
Learning from the trees
October 10, 2025
Jewelweed
Explosive escapades: Spotted Touch-Me-Not
October 3, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

My Favorite Fall Films

Madeleine Goldberger, Viewpoint Editor
October 24, 2025

When the leaves have faded to orange, sweaters have been pulled out of the corners of closets and Family Weekend has passed, one thing becomes clear: it is officially fall. I make the contentious — yet correct (in my opinion) — claim that autumn is the best season. Therefore, to live up to its full potential, a movie marathon must commence. I have crafted a list of what I like to call “The greatest fall movies for the greatest season of all time.”

While there may be no clear-cut requirements for what can be defined as a “fall movie,” I have decided to construct my own criteria. Although I have minimal credentials for crafting this list (never taken a Cinema and Media Studies class), I feel that with my multi-year presence on Letterboxd and inflated film-critic ego, I have the right.

My own criteria for “Greatest Fall Movies” include, but are not limited to: set in or has at least one scene with orange/red leaves, gives off a general “autumn-y vibe” and/or has an overall sense of “coziness.” Unscientific, I know, but it’s this unexplainable gut feeling of rightness.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order of ranking. Just a compilation of some of my recommendations.

“When Harry Met Sally”

I mean, we have to start with a banger, of course. “When Harry Met Sally” is the fall movie of all fall movies. A film about love and despair, a longing that fits comfortably within this season, along with a white cable knit sweater and walks through the brisk air in the Upper West Side. The famous Central Park scene, accompanied by a backdrop of red, orange and yellow cast trees, is the pinnacle of the perfect fall movie. I recommend you grab a cup of tea, a loved one (or 12-year-long situationship) and cozy up for this fan favorite.

“Good Will Hunting”

This might be an out-of-left-field take, but I truly feel that Robin Williams is the epitome of fall. Therefore, you can’t go wrong with turning on “Good Will Hunting!” A message of embracing friendship, finding forgiveness and conquering your future — what could be more fall-esque?

“Dead Poets Society”

“Oh, Captain! My Captain!” Yet another classic. And a classic for a reason! Remember what I said about Robin Williams (see above?) The same applies to this coming-of-age drama surrounding the championing of individuality and finding (and using) your voice. The classic brick New England boarding school campus, along with the trees throughout the Quad simply screams “fall” to me.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox”

A Wes Anderson classic, and perhaps the best Anderson film of all time (in my humble-or-not-so-humble-opinion). This quirky stop-motion animation was my childhood comfort film, so it fulfills my  “coziness” requirement. I also want to mention the visual aesthetics and strong autumnal color palette, which I argue makes it the perfect movie for a fall afternoon.

“Little Women”

No movie holds quite as special a place in my heart as “Little Women.” I can’t describe the feeling of watching this movie for the first time surrounded by my closest female friends. The heartbreak, yearning and love that are encompassed in this movie are unmatched. This film (and the book, too) embraces the power of sisterhood and can’t be missed this season.

“The Harry Potter Series”

For me, the sole existence of Hogwarts is underlined by this intense autumnal feeling. If you are looking for a longer commitment to getting into the fall spirit, I highly encourage you and your friends to begin with none other than a “Harry Potter” movie marathon. Nobody does “Hallowe’en” like the world of Hogwarts.

“Edward Scissorhands”

In the spirit of Halloween coming closer and closer, I can’t forget about one of my favorite Tim Burton films: “Edward Scissorhands.” Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp star in this movie about acceptance, exploring the importance of embracing what’s on the inside. This film is sweet and kind, and it is the perfect way to spend a late fall evening.

“Halloweentown”

I recently rewatched this classic kids Halloween movie, and although  the CGI and special effects may be lackluster and outdated, but that’s the fun! “Halloweentown” is one of my most nostalgic fall films , and I still watch it every year. If you need a good giggle or want something to play in the background when you’re baking pumpkin bread in your floor lounge, turn on this Disney Channel masterpiece.

“Knives Out”

There’s just something about white cable knit sweaters. “Knives Out” is one of my favorite “murder mystery” films and one that you can’t miss this fall season. Chaotic and hilarious, this dysfunctional family can help prepare you for a wild Thanksgiving with all those cousins and great-uncles you don’t see so often.

“Coraline”

Of course, I had to include something under the “horror” genre. “Coraline” is a dark fantasy film that would be the ideal movie to watch as Halloween approaches. Also, Coraline herself would be a great costume for this Oct. 31 —grab your yellow raincoat and blue wig. I am not the biggest horror fan, but I will allow these shivers to run up and down my spine because, truly, this whimsical film is like no other.

“Practical Magic”

Finally, we have a true fall classic because nothing embraces the “autumn-y vibe” like a story of sisters who practice witchcraft. “Practical Magic” may be a little fantastical, but the overall message and embrace of sisterhood serve as an endearing watch. The spells and witchiness throughout make it the perfect film for a rainy, late Oct. afternoon.

All in all, there are too  many fall movies out there that fulfill my requirements to go wrong with your pick. All I really recommend is that you grab a cozy blanket (or perhaps a white cable knit sweater) and cuddle up for a nice autumnal watch.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
We need to save the vanishing "Tween Era"
Gripes and Gratitudes From Midway Through The Term
What to Consider For a New Poster and Chalking Policy
A Critique of Campus Water Fillers
Reflections from Abroad
F1 Movie Review
About the Contributor
Madeleine Goldberger
Madeleine Goldberger, Viewpoint Editor
Madeleine Goldberger (she/her) is a prospective Political Science and International Relations major who hails from Seattle, Washington.