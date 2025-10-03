Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
How were students housed this summer?
October 3, 2025
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in "F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections"
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in “F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections”
October 3, 2025
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
October 3, 2025
Summer construction comes to a close
September 26, 2025
Carleton reacts to campus freedom of speech and protest guidelines
September 26, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
Language Associate program continues amid immigration concerns
September 26, 2025
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton's summer support for international students
Potluck dinners, jobs and free housing: Carleton’s summer support for international students
September 26, 2025
Violence, money and risk: studio art major hosts personal exhibition
September 26, 2025
Pedro Reyes’ “Ahimsa” exhibition opens at the Perlman
September 26, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
What’s the deal with Carleton’s party culture?
September 26, 2025
The new Burton taco bar needs to go
September 26, 2025
First Amendment? Never heard of it.
September 26, 2025
Carleton’s free speech policy is a joke
September 26, 2025
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Everyone stole my FDOC outfit
September 26, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
“I can’t handle all that…”: What are they going to do with that huge new SHAC building?
September 26, 2025
Fall wildflowers of the Arb
September 26, 2025
Carleton to add 5th floor to Myers: even worse
September 26, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
New SHAC
New SHAC
September 26, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Summer construction comes to a close

Simon Glassenberg, News Editor
September 26, 2025

The end of summer at Carleton marked the conclusion of several construction projects across campus, notably the opening of the Class of 1974 Center, the opening of several new campus houses and the renovation of the interior of Musser Hall. A number of campus offices, including Student Health and Counseling (SHAC), Human Resources and International Student Life have moved into new homes in these spaces.

SHAC was previously located in a converted residential space on the ground floor of Davis Hall. The May 2014 Facilities Master Plan strongly encouraged the college to seriously consider the construction of a new space to hold these services, and the establishment of this new space was recommended again in the 2021 Carleton Housing Study. SHAC is now housed in the Class of 1974 Center alongside the Title IX office, Human Resources and the Office of Accessibility Resources (OAR). 

The 1974 space doubles the number of exam rooms, provides soundproof and private spaces dedicated to counseling, offers a dedicated space for students with tele-health appointments and offers procedure and lab rooms,” said Dean of Students Carolyn Livingston. 

She added that the other offices in the building benefit from added space: Human Resources has increased its number of confidential meeting rooms, and the OAR has created additional testing space. The new location of the OAR offices are also more accessible for students with mobility concerns, a contrast to the old building. 

Generally, the reception of the new building and general campus construction has been positive. 

“I am surprised and pleased by how much the college community is interested in the construction that is happening on campus,” Associate Vice President of Facilities and Capital Planning Linda Weingarten said. Weingarten added that she feels people on campus really care about having both aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces.

The end of summer also marked the opening of several new campus townhouses, including Hodgson House, Sundem House and Watanabe Hall, which houses the Office of International Student Life (ISL) and the Gender and Sexuality Center (GSC). The GSC was formerly  located in Eugster House after the demolition of its previous building, and ISL was able to vacate its office in the basement of the Sayles-Hill Campus Center and return the space to the Student Activities Office.

Musser Hall also underwent primarily interior renovations this summer, including carpet replacements, painting and the installation of new furniture in floor lounges. 

Weingarten said that residence halls receive these updates approximately every 16 years. Myers Hall, which was constructed at the same time as Musser Hall in 1958, received its last interior update in 2019. The two buildings face many of the same issues as they age. According to Weingarten, the facilities team has been working on interior air quality in both buildings for several years, upgrading the air conditioning and ventilation systems. This past summer, fans were added to Musser Hall rooms to better distribute central air, and a similar update is planned for Myers Hall within the next year. 

With the construction of new campus housing, some students have wondered whether the college is planning to end the already limited option of off-campus living available to students during their senior year. Known as the Northfield Option, a select number of rising seniors can use their housing draw to apply to live entirely off-campus. The number of students who can access this option remains low and competes with market pressures from St. Olaf College, which housed students in off-campus townhouses and hotels last year. The Carleton Housing plan expressed a goal of having townhouses represent 20% of on-campus housing options. The plan also allows for approximately 55 students to live off-campus each year.  

“Additional on campus housing will reduce Northfield Option but there are no plans to eliminate the Northfield Option,” said Dean Livingston.

Campus construction remains ongoing; Rice House, Parish House, Douglass House and Page House are closed for construction for the 2025-2026 academic year, and the basement of Davis is undergoing renovations. New housing will continue to open into the 2026-2027 academic year alongside shifts to the Carleton and Northfield residential landscape. 

According to Weingarten, prioritizing campus construction projects is a part of the five-year capital investment plan,which must be approved annually by the Capital Funding and Planning Committee and Board of Trustees. The projects must also be aligned with the Campus Facilities Plan (approved in May 2025), which outlines high-priority construction projects  such as the building  of a new pool near the Recreation Center and renovations of Leighton and Willis.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
How were students housed this summer?
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in "F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections"
Professor Michael Kowalewski explores links between Carleton and Gatsby in "F. Scott Fitzgerald: Carleton Connections"
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
Carleton defeats St. Olaf in annual rivalry game
Carleton reacts to campus freedom of speech and protest guidelines
Carleton comes together to address summer food insecurity
PEN America visits Carleton to film documentary promoting free speech on campuses