Four Carleton teams make it to ultimate frisbee nationals; CUT takes first in DI men’s and Syzygy comes in second in DI women’s

Over the last two weekends, four Carleton frisbee teams have attended DI and DIII ultimate frisbee nationals in Burlington, WA.

Last weekend, the Carleton Ultimate Team, Carleton’s DI men’s team, took home first while Syzygy, Carleton’s DI women’s team, took home second. The weekend before, CHOP took home third place in the men’s while Eclipse took 11th in women’s at the DIII competition.

CUT bested Colorado Mamabird 15-12 in the finals, while Syzygy lost 14-13 to the University of British Columbia’s Thunderbirds. This is CUT’s fifth division title, tying them for the second most DI ultimate frisbee national championships with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s Darkside. With prior wins scattered through the early 2000s and 2010s, this year marks CUT’s first victory since 2017.

Carleton was the only school to have teams qualify in both men and women’s DI and DIII level, and many students came to support their fellow Carleton students. Though the competition was held in Washington, students in Northfield celebrated the competition and watched their school compete at the national stage. Students gathered in Boliou hall to watch both CUT and Syzygy compete in their final round competitions.

“Watching both games was an electric experience in which all four teams were incredibly competent and equally matched,” said Monarch Kelly ’25, who attended the watch party. “I think there’s a lot of hope for both programs given the talent of their underclassmen, talent that will give both teams, CUT and Syzgy, deep bracket runs at Nationals in the years to come. I was on the edge of my seat watching the universe point against UBC and was sad to see Syz lose like that.”