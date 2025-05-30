Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Are you also getting hissed at?

Isabelle Connolly, Cole Student Naturalist
May 23, 2025
Joanne Bouknight
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along

Recently, students have spotted many Canada geese (Branta canadensis) with their little goslings around the Lyman Lakes and in the Arb. The protective parents hiss at pedestrians, fearful for the safety of their young. Canada geese mate for life and return to their birthplace to have babies every year. Oftentimes, many goslings and mature geese spend time in large groups near the water. This is because geese are highly receptive to adoption, particularly in areas with dense populations. They may take in multiple groups of goslings, forming what are known as “gang broods.” These broods can include anywhere from 20 to 100 goslings but are typically overseen by just a few adult geese. When the adult pairs are cooperative, this arrangement can be seen as mutually beneficial: it ensures that at least one adult remains with the goslings for protection, while the others are free to forage. The Goslings’ survival rate is about 21.2%. Foxes, crows and other birds are the goslings’ biggest predators. 

Canadian Geese are often seen flying in large V-formations which have historically been seen as a symbol of wilderness. This species has successfully adapted to human environments, frequently nesting near park ponds and golf courses. Their presence near human activity often leads to mixed reactions; many find their droppings and aggressive behavior off-putting. Despite their sometimes-territorial nature, Canadian Geese play an important role in local ecosystems, grazing on grasses and helping control certain insect populations, along with their active role in the food chain. Even though we all have to be more aware when walking near the lakes, it is pretty cool that some of the goslings we see will go on to raise their own offspring in the same place in the next few years. 

