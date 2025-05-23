Language departments concerned about Language Associate hiring due to uncertain future of Fulbrights

As the federal government makes and proposes changes to education and immigration, Carleton’s language departments are at an impasse about what the next academic year looks like.

As one of the more significant liberal arts requirements, language sequences can take up to five terms for a Carleton student to complete. Some students may test into more advanced levels or test out of a language entirely, but others may opt to learn a new language from the beginning.

Language departments are supported by the presence of language associates (LAs), who are Fulbright fellows from other countries who participate in a cultural exchange with language students. As native speakers of these languages, LAs provide cultural insight and a depth of learning for students.

The LAs also receive cultural insight through the American collegiate experience. Language-focused Fulbright fellows are often students who have studied the English language and intend to teach it. LAs also have the opportunity to pick out classes they’re interested in and interact with the campus community.

The future of the language associate program remains uncertain in the face of threats to both travel visas and grant funding such as the Fulbright Program at the federal level.

Amy Hutchinson, the director of the Language Center, said that “We’re still working through a lot of things, and so there’s not really any definitive updates.”

As of right now, Hutchinson said that the Language Center is “hopeful that we will have all seven LAs next year and things will proceed business as usual.” The seven LAs would work for the French, Spanish, German, Russian, Japanese, Arabic and Chinese language departments.

For some departments, the issue of travel is a more complicated situation. The Middle Eastern Languages department in particular is concerned about the impact of travel bans on the ability of future LAs to receive necessary visas.

As native Arabic speakers, Arabic LAs typically come from various countries across the Middle East including Egypt, Palestine and Tunisia, many of which are proposed countries for a travel ban by the Trump administration.

Hutchinson has been involved with discussions about LAs’ ability to get visas, but ultimately said, “Only time will tell. Obviously none of us hope that will happen.”

Discussions about the issue of visas have been a topic of discussion among faculty in general, but for the language faculty in particular, many of whom are international themselves, it has been especially pertinent.

Conversations about visas in particular are occurring alongside the Office for International Student Life , which handles the visa and travel logistics for LAs and international students. While not technically students, LAs have a unique position amidst the uncertainty. Hutchinson said “It’s on everyone’s mind.”

Many of these conversations have been taking place through the immigration task force formed by the college in January.

However, Zaki Haidar, a senior lecturer in Arabic, notes the complexity of the situation even before the new administration. “The issue that we’ll face will be that it’s tricky for Arab students to get visas,” he said. “Even under normal circumstances so I’m not sure that even if we do get a match and there is money that will be uncertain.”

This issue is extended even further than LAs. Haidar said, “Any international person, especially anyone coming for more than a quick trip will have a difficult time.” This goes to the multiple campus offices involved in the uncertainty brought by a new administration.

Haidar further noted that “We don’t know the answer completely, but there are all sorts of programs being cut. One of the major targets of all this is higher education and education in general.”

Being prepared for different outcomes is one of the most important things that the language departments at Carleton are trying to do.

As of now, the Arabic department has still set aside the program spending for next year’s LA. In the case that the departments will have to function without one, Haidar said that faculty would have to “take over extracurricular activities and phase out one on one [speaking sessions].”

Hutchinson said, “It really depends on the department and the [role of their] LA.”

“So far, I think we feel good about getting LAs in the same way we normally do,” Hutchinson continued. “But yeah, it changes every day. It’s so often in the air.”

Haidar said that the Arabic program would “much prefer to have an LA. If we don’t, we’ll manage, we have to. It’ll be a loss. If we lose international students that’ll be a huge loss.”

“Every LA we get it’s someone we’ve not met,” said Haidar. “Some of them have been more enthusiastic and engaged than others. In general, it’s a very good experience. The fact we have young native speakers on campus is really valuable for the students.”

The youth of the LAs is an important factor to Haidar who described them as “a window into the culture that’s not through the eyes of a middle-aged person.” They have current cultural insight and have the ability in the one on one conversation sessions to connect in meaningful ways. Arabic LAs specifically have hosted movie nights, cooking tutorials, tea, music-listening events and opportunities to learn Arabic calligraphy.

“I think everyone at the college really cares that the LAs come,” said Hutchinson. “They understand, from people in this building up to administration, how important the LAs are to the language programs at Carleton. I feel like there is a concerted effort to make sure something happens.”

Hutchinson said, “They’re such a special group of people and it’s really cool, the relationships they develop with students and faculty. It wouldn’t be the same without them.”