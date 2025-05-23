Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Language departments concerned about Language Associate hiring due to uncertain future of Fulbrights
May 23, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
CSA announces liaison election results
May 23, 2025
A migrant’s path through ICE detention facilities in Minnesota and Louisiana
May 23, 2025
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
May 16, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category.
The CSA budget breakdown
May 23, 2025
The NCEC food shelf, where the donated bags and food go.
CCCE hosts bag drive to support Community Action Center food shelves
May 23, 2025
First Human Library Event Comes to Carleton
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Why is music all of the sudden so political?
May 23, 2025
What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?
May 23, 2025
The case for The Carletonian, from someone who balanced the budget
May 23, 2025
CSA kills Carleton community
May 23, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Seniors explore new career opportunities as job market declines
May 9, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

A migrant’s path through ICE detention facilities in Minnesota and Louisiana

Clare O’Connor and Lila Mankad
May 23, 2025

On Feb, 22, The Minnesota Star Tribune published an article describing a hearing in which several men facing possible deportation — who were being held in southern Minnesota Freeborn County Jail — appeared in court before Immigration Judge Sarah Mazzie. In the courtroom, one of these men, Miguel Rodriguez-Escobar, agreed to forgo legal representation and was subsequently sworn in.

According to the Star Tribune article, “Mazzie did not note a criminal record for Miguel Rodriguez-Escobar.” He only showed up in the Minnesota court system for a St. Paul citation for driving without a license in 2023, where he showed the police officer his El Salvador identification card. In the hearing, Rodriguez-Escobar told Mazzie that “he feared harm if he returned to his native country,” and “agreed to file an application to withhold deportation and come back in two weeks for another hearing.”  

No further information about Rodriguez-Escobar has received any coverage, but for the past several weeks, the Carletonian has been attempting to follow his story. Rodriguez-Escobar is just one of many migrants currently detained by ICE who move through a chaotic and often abusive system invisibly.

All available information on Rodriguez-Escobar after this point was obtained by the Carletonian from the online ICE Detainee Locator System. Rodriguez-Escobar’s appeal was evidently unsuccessful, if it was filed at all. Using Rodriguez-Escobar’s name and listing El Salvador as country of origin in the ICE detainee locator system, the Carletonian tracked Rodriguez-Escobar’s location across the last several weeks. 

On May 8th, the detainee locator system showed that Rodriguez-Escobar was still being held in Minnesota at Freeborn County Jail in Albert Lea, MN. His location on May 16, however, was the Alexandria Staging Facility in Louisiana. The Alexandria Staging Facility is a 72-hour holding facility and the only ICE holding facility directly attached to an airport. It is typically detainees’ last stop before deportation. At this point, the Carletonian made several attempts to contact the staging facility and the New Orleans ICE field office, but were unable to communicate with Rodriguez-Escobar or obtain any further information about his case. According to the ICE Detainee Locator System, Rodriguez-Escobar was not deported. His location as of May 22 is listed as the Pine Prairie Correctional Facility in Louisiana.

Both facilities have histories of poor treatment. A 2021 RFK Human Rights report focused on the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center — a complex within the Pine Prarie Correctional Facility — detailed abuse and torture to detainees. According to RFK Human Rights, the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center was fully depopulated by the end of 2023. At some point in the past two years, the facility was clearly put back in use as an ICE facility although it is now sometimes referred to by a slightly different name — the Pine Prairie Correctional Facility.

An Aug 2024 ACLU report exposed “rampant abuse” in Louisiana ICE detention facilities in general. In light of the executive branch’s increased focus on deportations, the New Orleans ICE field office has drawn increased criticism as high-profile detainees, such as Mahmoud Khalil and Alireza Doroudi, were moved to Louisiana. 

If deported, Rodriguez-Escobar would likely be sent to the Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) in El Salvador, a 40,000 capacity mega-prison designed to hold alleged gang members. The prison has been a major tool in El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s aggressive anti-crime strategy. In 2022, Bukele declared a “state of exception” as a response to the gang violence in the country, suspending due process rights in order to quickly imprison tens of thousands of people. In March, the United States deported 238 migrants to Cecot, most of whom did not have apparent criminal records. This was part of an agreement in which the Trump administration paid $6 million to Bukele’s government for the one-year use of El Salvadorian facilities. 

Conditions in Cecot are notoriously harsh. According to a declaration from the Human Rights Watch, prisoners are denied the opportunity to receive visitors or speak with lawyers and are subject to malnourishment, overcrowded conditions and physical abuse. After they enter the prison, it is very difficult to obtain information about inmates, which include migrants deported from the United States.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Language departments concerned about Language Associate hiring due to uncertain future of Fulbrights
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
CSA announces liaison election results
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
Carleton to host 3rd annual Beaverfest