The CSA budget breakdown

An anonymous source leaked this year’s Spring Allocations to the Carletonian. This chart shows where CSA’s money is spent on different categories of spending.

When looking at student organizations, the Carletonian divided organizations into categories to look at overall priorities of the CSA budget committee and senate without releasing budgets of specific organizations. These were all categorized by CSA into “organizations and offices.” The Carletonian divided those into the following categories: cultural and religious student organizations, academic student organizations, publications, sports and outdoor student organizations, game and activity student organizations, volunteer organizations, performance/art/music organizations and SAO-related funding, which includes a variety of events.

The other categories are CSA-designated. The budget was divided into two spreadsheets: one including the larger budget and the other breaking down how allocations would go to organizations and offices. The spreadsheet of organizations and offices listed information about budget cuts, while the spreadsheet which listed the overall budget, including the CSA-designated categories that did not appear on the spreadsheet with budget cuts, did not include information about how decisions were made of what to allocate.

These are the total amounts of money allocated to each category:

Cultural/Religious Student Organizations: $101,764.35

Academic Student Organizations: $4,514.00

Publications: $28,326.52

Sports/Outdoor Student Organizations: $256,635.78

Game/activity Student Organizations: $1,842.92

Volunteer Organizations: $26,995.78

Performance/Art/Music Organizations: $75,550.39

SAO-related: $319,000.00

Emergency Funding (CSA capital reserves): $15,000.00

Special Allocations: $50,000.00

Scholarships: $34,000.00

Spring Break: $9,000.00

Treasurer’s Discretionary Fund: $8,000.00

Senator Access Fund: $5,000.00

Work-Study (Executive Pay): $20,000.00

Shuttle: $11,000.00

Carleton Cupboard: $15,000.00

Metro Access Fund: $5,000.00

The Carletonian will release an in-depth analysis next week of where the budget committee and senate made cuts and where they did not in our final issue of the academic year.