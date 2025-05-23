Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The CSA budget breakdown

Becky Reinhold and Bax MeyerMay 23, 2025

An anonymous source leaked this year’s Spring Allocations to the Carletonian. This chart shows where CSA’s money is spent on different categories of spending. 

When looking at student organizations, the Carletonian divided organizations into categories to look at overall priorities of the CSA budget committee and senate without releasing budgets of specific organizations. These were all categorized by CSA into “organizations and offices.” The Carletonian divided those into the following categories: cultural and religious student organizations, academic student organizations, publications, sports and outdoor student organizations, game and activity student organizations, volunteer organizations, performance/art/music organizations and SAO-related funding, which includes a variety of events. 

The other categories are CSA-designated. The budget was divided into two spreadsheets: one including the larger budget and the other breaking down how allocations would go to organizations and offices. The spreadsheet of organizations and offices listed information about budget cuts, while the spreadsheet which listed the overall budget, including the CSA-designated categories that did not appear on the spreadsheet with budget cuts, did not include information about how decisions were made of what to allocate.

The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category. (Bax Meyer and Becky Reinhold)

These are the total amounts of money allocated to each category:

Cultural/Religious Student Organizations: $101,764.35

Academic Student Organizations: $4,514.00

Publications: $28,326.52

Sports/Outdoor Student Organizations: $256,635.78

Game/activity Student Organizations: $1,842.92

Volunteer Organizations: $26,995.78

Performance/Art/Music Organizations: $75,550.39

SAO-related: $319,000.00

Emergency Funding (CSA capital reserves): $15,000.00

Special Allocations: $50,000.00

Scholarships: $34,000.00

Spring Break: $9,000.00

Treasurer’s Discretionary Fund: $8,000.00

Senator Access Fund: $5,000.00

Work-Study (Executive Pay): $20,000.00

Shuttle: $11,000.00

Carleton Cupboard: $15,000.00

Metro Access Fund: $5,000.00

The Carletonian will release an in-depth analysis next week of where the budget committee and senate made cuts and where they did not in our final issue of the academic year.

About the Contributors
Becky Reinhold
Becky Reinhold, Editor in Chief
Becky is a senior Philosophy major and European Studies minor and has been Editor-in-Chief of the Carletonian since Fall 2023. She started writing for the Carletonian Fall 2021 and has been a Design Editor, Viewpoint Editor, and Managing Editor. Outside of the Carletonian, she participates in Model UN and was on the Ballroom Dance Team.
Bax Meyer
Bax Meyer, Managing Editor
Hey, all! I’m Bax (he/him), and I’m a junior Econ major with a Middle East Studies minor. I love talking about Middle East politics and American Indian Treaty Rights. I’ll always send you good book or movie recomendations. You can probably find me on campus wandering the arb, on 1st libe, or at step areobics. I like dad jokes, American Indian Treaty Rights, shawarma, and publishing my hot takes in the Carletonian anonymously.
Red flags: econ major, will judge you for using the Oxford comma, and hates geese
Green flags: Middle East Studies minor, still uses the Oxford comma, and quotes the Star Wars prequels on the daily
Bax was previously Managing Director and Viewpoint Editor.