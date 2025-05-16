Philosophy department overhauls major requirements

Carleton College’s philosophy program has been a prominent part of the campus for years. In 2024, the department announced some changes to the requirements for obtaining a philosophy major. Students graduating after 2026 will be required to abide by the new requirements for obtaining a philosophy major.

The differences in academic offerings are relatively minor. The only difference is that certain classes have been increasingly highlighted; for example, certain cognitive science, political science/international relations, religion and mathematics/statistics courses now count toward the major. These classes have always been part of the philosophy major, but this change makes their contribution to the major more apparent.

The main difference between the previous and new major structures is the categorization of classes along with the credits earned between categories.

Previously, classes were placed into six groups: core courses, theoretical philosophy, practical philosophy/value theory, advanced courses, integrative exercise and philosophy electives. This original format laid out a rigid path to earn a degree in philosophy. It involved the four core courses, the three integrative exercise courses, two-to-four philosophy electives, and one-to-two courses from the rest of the categories. Taking this path would ensure that a student would complete all the necessary categories while obtaining enough credits.

A new system is now in place. The categories have been revised to include: traditions, value theory, social and political theory, language/epistemology/metaphysics/mind, logic and formal reasoning, continental philosophy, interdisciplinary and comps.

All of the classes have been recategorized to fit into these new groups. When going through these classes, they are measured through a new point system as well as through credits. Each category labels its classes with a point on a scale of one-to-two points. Some classes contribute points to multiple categories. Each category has a required number of points that must be obtained. Fulfillment of the point requirement — alongside the required seventy-two credits — is necessary to obtain a philosophy major.

When discussing the implementation of these new changes, Professor Daniel Groll, chair of the Philosophy department, highlighted one important factor: “Flexibility. The new major gives students more agency in deciding how to make it through our major.”

Groll continued by discussing how the philosophy department decided to expand its content to cover a wider range of philosophy categories. “We considered both the kinds of courses we teach but also what broad areas we think are important to gaining an education in the discipline.” Through this new system, Groll hopes that students can find the specific style of philosophy they wish to study.

While the graduation requirements differ between philosophy majors graduating in 2025 or 2026 and 2027 and beyond, the department hopes the difference will not be too drastic.

Ella Peoples ’25, the department’s Student Departmental Advisor (SDA), stated, “Students who have already started working towards the major [graduating in 2027] may have simply taken different courses if they had known about the changes, however, the overlook of the Philosophy major is essentially the same. It is still 72 credits composed mostly of courses within the department.”

Peoples explained, “The changes are intended to benefit student learning and bring more breadth into the choices students can make regarding classes that count towards the major. Philosophy covers so many areas. It covers the world.” Groll echoed this sentiment, highlighting how “The new major really gives students a lot of power to decide how they want to navigate the major. So for all those freshmen and sophomores out there: maybe now is the time to try philosophy if you haven’t already and see if there’s something in there that lights a spark.”