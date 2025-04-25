Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays

This past weekend, Carleton hosted its annual spring outdoor track and field meet: the Carleton Relays. Students and fans packed Laird Stadium on April 19 to watch athletes representing Crown College, St. Olaf College, Macalester College, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, University of Minnesota-Morris and Carleton compete in various track and field events.

The track meet is a marker that spring is on the horizon as Carleton’s track and field team prepares for their season to come to a close within the next few weeks. The meet also serves as preparation for the upcoming Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held in St. Paul on May 9 and 10. The track meet did not list team scores, but the Knights performed well individually and pulled through with three wins in events for the women’s team and six wins in events for the men’s team.

The women’s team has a historically strong program, led by Head Coach Donna Ricks who has been at Carleton since 1993 and also coaches the women’s cross country team. Ricks is adorned with honors for her success with the program and has been named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year nine times.

When asked about the competition this past weekend, Ricks said, “it is always fun to compete at home … The weather was great and the combination of [weather and the home advantage] produced some tremendous performances.” The Knights shined in their events, and several athletes — including long/triple jumpers Claire Mioshi ’28 and Parker Collins ’28 — set personal bests. Ricks added that “it has been exciting to see the development” of her team throughout the spring season.

The women’s track and field team placed first in the 1500-meter run, 4×400-meter relay and javelin. The freshmen on the team performed particularly well with Alice Islam ’28 and Madeleine Reckmeyer ’28 assisting in the win for the 4×400-meter relay and Willa Bishop ’28 taking home first in javelin while setting a PR.

As teammate Libby Rowland ’25 said, “we have a very young team this year with a lot of first-years, so it’s been really fun to watch them learn the ins and outs of collegiate track and develop into more confident competitors.”

Bishop, who won the javelin competition, said that the meet “was a cool experience for us freshmen to be able to not only compete on our home turf, but also to compete well.”

The men’s track and field team was also successful in the competition, bringing home six wins at Laird Stadium. These successes included first, second and third on the podium for the 10,000-meter run, 15000-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, the 4×400-meter relay and pole vault. The men’s team is led by Coach Dave Ricks, who has been at Carleton since 1993 and has headed the men’s track and field program since 2004.

The men’s team had many standout performances, including Soren Kaster ’27, who took home first in pole vault and the 110-meter hurdles, where he reached a personal best of 16.03 seconds. Kaster enjoyed the ability to compete on campus.

“It is always fun to be able to compete … with the wonderful support of our fellow Carls, and that support was definitely felt this past weekend,” he said.

Though there are many more opportunities for the Knights to compete, this year’s Carleton Relays marks the final time that Carleton seniors will compete on their home fields, a sad thought that some seniors pointed out.

“It was bittersweet to compete at Laird stadium for the last time,” said Rowland

When asked about her seniors, Coach Ricks had emotional remarks, saying that “these seniors have been the heart and soul of this team,” she said. “They are women that care about their teammates and have worked to continue to build this team by their commitment to their current team.”

Kaster expressed similar sentiments toward the seniors on the men’s team. “Our seniors have been such amazing leaders and friends to the underclassmen, and continue to inspire on and off the track,” he said.

Rowland reminisced on the ability for all four women’s track and field seniors to be able to compete in the same event, the 1500-meter, for the first time — at their last home meet. “It was extra special to all be in the same race for I think the first time in college,” she said. “I won’t miss the wind tunnel down the home straight away though.”

Not only have they served as teammates, but they have been successful athletes as well, with the women’s team “setting personal bests, earning all MIAC honors [and]…rac[ing] onto Carleton’s All Time Top 10 lists” according to Ricks. “I am grateful to these women, they are great athletes, and most of all, wonderful women.”

As the season is nearing an end, the Knights prepare for a few last upcoming meets in the next three weeks. Next week, the Knights will be on the road to St. Paul for meets at Macalester College and Hamline University.

Many on the team are looking forward to a strong close to an already successful season. “I’m extremely excited for what’s to come this season for both myself and teammates.” said Bishop. “We want to finish strong and put up our best performances possible and come together as a team for the MIACs.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams prepare for the upcoming MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in early May. Though the meets may not be held at Laird Stadium, but as Ricks said, “the team’s training and meet performances are demonstrating that their best performances still lie ahead.”