Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
April 25, 2025
Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays
April 25, 2025
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
April 18, 2025
Carleton hosts ultimate frisbee sectionals; Eclipse qualifies for nationals, CUT and CHOP qualify for regionals
April 18, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
Whittling Wednesdays carve new connections in the Makerspace
April 25, 2025
Northfielders, Carls and Oles gather for Hands Off protest.
Carls, Northfield residents gather for “Hands Off” protest
April 25, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
Declaring a major without taking classes in the department? A quirk of major declaration
April 18, 2025
Siberian squill densely pack into lawns.
Spring has sprung, in the Arb and Northfield
April 18, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Interstellar and Tenet: Impactful vs. Logical
April 25, 2025
Amtrak has a new Minnesota train. You should take it
April 25, 2025
A Jew and a Unitarian Universalist walk into a church
April 25, 2025
Harakiri and Martial Honor
April 25, 2025
Why I chose to learn a (new) language at Carleton
April 18, 2025
The last five things I still don’t understand as a senior econ major
April 25, 2025
BonApp hosts Easter Grilled Chicken Hunt due to rising egg prices
April 25, 2025
Ready for rain? A guide for Spring Term preparation
April 18, 2025
BonApp offers new Passover dining options
April 18, 2025
SHAC hosts support group for victims of male haircuts
April 18, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Carleton hosts annual Carleton Relays

Madeleine Goldberger, Viewpoint Editor
April 25, 2025

This past weekend, Carleton hosted its annual spring outdoor track and field meet: the Carleton Relays. Students and fans packed Laird Stadium on April 19 to watch athletes representing Crown College, St. Olaf College, Macalester College, University of Wisconsin-River Falls, University of Minnesota-Morris and Carleton compete in various track and field events. 

The track meet is a marker that spring is on the horizon as Carleton’s track and field team prepares for their season to come to a close within the next few weeks. The meet also serves as preparation for the upcoming Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held in St. Paul on May 9 and 10. The track meet did not list team scores, but the Knights performed well individually and pulled through with three wins in events for the women’s team and six wins in events for the men’s team. 

The women’s team has a historically strong program, led by Head Coach Donna Ricks who has been at Carleton since 1993 and also coaches the women’s cross country team. Ricks is adorned with honors for her success with the program and has been named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year nine times.

When asked about the competition this past weekend, Ricks said, “it is always fun to compete at home … The weather was great and the combination of [weather and the home advantage] produced some tremendous performances.” The Knights shined in their events, and several athletes — including long/triple jumpers Claire Mioshi ’28 and Parker Collins ’28 — set personal bests. Ricks added that “it has been exciting to see the development” of her team throughout the spring season.

The women’s track and field team placed first in the 1500-meter run, 4×400-meter relay and javelin. The freshmen on the team performed particularly well with Alice Islam ’28 and Madeleine Reckmeyer ’28 assisting in the win for the 4×400-meter relay and Willa Bishop ’28 taking home first in javelin while setting a PR.

As teammate Libby Rowland ’25 said, “we have a very young team this year with a lot of first-years, so it’s been really fun to watch them learn the ins and outs of collegiate track and develop into more confident competitors.” 

Bishop, who won the javelin competition, said that the meet “was a cool experience for us freshmen to be able to not only compete on our home turf, but also to compete well.”

The men’s track and field team was also successful in the competition, bringing home six wins at Laird Stadium. These successes included first, second and third on the podium for the 10,000-meter run, 15000-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, the 4×400-meter relay and pole vault. The men’s team is led by Coach Dave Ricks, who has been at Carleton since 1993 and has headed the men’s track and field program since 2004.

The men’s team had many standout performances, including Soren Kaster ’27, who took home first in pole vault and the 110-meter hurdles, where he reached a personal best of 16.03 seconds. Kaster enjoyed the ability to compete on campus. 

“It is always fun to be able to compete … with the wonderful support of our fellow Carls, and that support was definitely felt this past weekend,” he said. 

Though there are many more opportunities for the Knights to compete, this year’s Carleton Relays marks the final time that Carleton seniors will compete on their home fields, a sad thought that some seniors pointed out. 

“It was bittersweet to compete at Laird stadium for the last time,” said Rowland

When asked about her seniors, Coach Ricks had emotional remarks, saying that “these seniors have been the heart and soul of this team,” she said. “They are women that care about their teammates and have worked to continue to build this team by their commitment to their current team.”

Kaster expressed similar sentiments toward the seniors on the men’s team. “Our seniors have been such amazing leaders and friends to the underclassmen, and continue to inspire on and off the track,” he said. 

Rowland reminisced on the ability for all four women’s track and field seniors to be able to compete in the same event, the 1500-meter, for the first time at their last home meet. “It was extra special to all be in the same race for I think the first time in college,” she said. “I won’t miss the wind tunnel down the home straight away though.”  

Not only have they served as teammates, but they have been successful athletes as well, with the women’s team “setting personal bests, earning all MIAC honors [and]…rac[ing] onto Carleton’s All Time Top 10 lists” according to Ricks. “I am grateful to these women, they are great athletes, and most of all, wonderful women.” 

As the season is nearing an end, the Knights prepare for a few last upcoming meets in the next three weeks. Next week, the Knights will be on the road to St. Paul for meets at Macalester College and Hamline University.

Many on the team are looking forward to a strong close to an already successful season.  “I’m extremely excited for what’s to come this season for both myself and teammates.” said Bishop.  “We want to finish strong and put up our best performances possible and come together as a team for the MIACs.” 

Both the men’s and women’s teams prepare for the upcoming MIAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in early May. Though the meets may not be held at Laird Stadium, but as Ricks said, “the team’s training and meet performances are demonstrating that their best performances still lie ahead.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Carleton hosts Climate Action Week
Emperor Tamarin performs during Battle of the Bands | Rachel Bingham '27
Original songs take center stage at Battle of the Bands
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 10-Apr. 16
Carleton joins court brief challenging student detentions, visa revocations
Carletwin hosts “Twinner”