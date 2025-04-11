Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton hosts 4th annual Maize and Blue Daize
April 11, 2025
MSA and Carleton community celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the Great Hall.
MSA celebrates Eid al-Fitr
April 11, 2025
The graph above illustrates the current number of majors in the class of 2027 based on compiled information from department chairs and the directory.
Class of 2027 declares majors
April 11, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
February 28, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
March 7, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 21, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
February 14, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 31, 2025
What’s new in sports this week
January 24, 2025
A postcard of Toff laying on the Bald Spot.
Carleton celebrates Toff the Cat’s posthumous birthday
April 11, 2025
Governor Wilder speaks with Carleton students.
Carls embark from Northfield to Selma, engaging the past and present of Black history
April 11, 2025
The GSC hosts Gaypril
April 11, 2025
International students worry about visas
April 11, 2025
A deep dive into Carls for Religious Understanding
March 7, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Declaring SOAN Was One of My Best Decisions — Here’s Why It Matters Now
April 14, 2025
The Fight Oligarchy Tour’s promise for a Democratic future
April 14, 2025
Ghibli, AI and Soullessness
April 14, 2025
Why you should take a Middle East Studies Class
April 14, 2025
Trump cannot erase the trans community
February 28, 2025
Sit next to your opps
April 12, 2025
Half of campus disappears after trans day of visibility
April 12, 2025
Male sophomores declare Finance Bro Major
April 12, 2025
Voter apathy group to consider endorsing CSA candidate
March 5, 2025
Scientists discover new organism growing in Watson 3
March 5, 2025
Milk, manure, and mystery: The rise and fall of Carleton Farm
April 12, 2025
What does Nordic Skiing do to the Arb?
March 5, 2025
Disturbance and the Arb
March 5, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Carleton hosts 4th annual Maize and Blue Daize

Simon Glassenberg, News Editor
April 11, 2025

From April 3-7, Carleton hosted the fourth annual Maize and Blue Daize celebration. The multi-day event centered around fostering campus community spirit and educating current students about the importance of gifts to the school from alumni, parents and friends. Students have the opportunity to learn, engage and celebrate through events such as Major Celebration, Coffee with Carls which is intended to be reminiscent of off-campus networking experiences, and Senior Showcase, a scavenger hunt-style raffle.  On-campus events coincided with an off-campus fundraising effort by the Alumni Annual Fund (AAF).

Maize and Blue Daize is a collaboration between Parent Family Giving, Alumni Annual Fund Office and the Alumni Affairs Office, though in recent years other campus offices such as Physical Education and Recreation have begun taking part in the festivities. 

At its core, Maize and Blue Daize is a fundraising effort that aims to raise money, primarily from alumni, for the benefit of the AAF. AAF Director Anita Fisher-Egge ’94 said that these funds, unlike the endowment, remain uninvested and are spent in the same fiscal year.

According to Fisher-Egge, last year’s Maize and Blue Daize raised $1,075,719 from a total of 1,974 donors, including family, friends and alumni.

The AAF operates on a peer-to-peer model in which classmates reach out to each other to encourage donations. During Maize and Blue Daize, different campus groups such as the football team, run campaigns to target program-specific alumni as well. Donors can opt to designate their gift towards areas such as financial aid, athletics or Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) initiatives. They can also have their donation be unrestricted, in which case it goes towards an area of greatest need. 

For students, Maize and Blue Daize serves more as a spirit week than anything else, with educational opportunities about philanthropy and connecting with Carleton post-graduation. Students also had opportunities to extend gratitude to current alumni donors through thank-you-note writing and recording short videos.

Throughout the first three days, students could stop by Maize and Blue Daize Headquarters in the Great Hall. There, students received a passport to the event which offered a variety of activities to be completed in exchange for points. Activities included completing a Carleton-themed crossword, posting on social media and attending events such as Convocation. Points could then be redeemed for items such as a Maize and Blue Daize shirt, Carleton-themed playing cards or a Carleton-themed JBL speaker. 

Student Alumni Ambassadors helped to promote these events through tabling in Sayles and other efforts. Thea Comas ’26 said that such ambassadors “plan a couple different events throughout the year to create an on-campus presence for current students to learn about the ways alumni are involved.” 

The ambassadors aim to offer one targeted opportunity at each class through First Year Fall Day, Major Celebration (formerly Major Declaration), the Junior Jubilee, new this year, which is being hosted for the first time this year, and Senior Banquet. These events also serve to foster class community and school pride.

Comas said that students often under-appreciate the involvement of Carleton’s alumni network. Student Alumni Ambassadors work to actively build and maintain connections to that network among current students. Ambassadors aim to “keep people connected to the campus experience and… stay connected after they graduate so we can continue this relationship,” Comas said.

Maize and Blue Daize is only the most recent rendition of an event that has taken many forms throughout the years. In the 90s, Fisher-Egge recalls the school hosting a phone-a-thon in the Great Hall where students would directly reach out to alumni to ask for gifts. Over time, students became less willing to call, and alumni became less likely to answer; the event evolved into “Give Day,” which later became “Volunteer for Carleton.” It continues evolving each year, with a recent change changing the Major Declaration event to Major Celebration to encourage more students to participate. The offices involved also work carefully to schedule Maize and Blue Daize early enough in the term that students still feel like they have time to take a break and do some fun activities. 

Fisher-Egge hopes that, above all, students will talk about Maize and Blue Daize. “A successful Maize and Blue Daize is people walking around asking ‘What’s Maize and Blue Daize?’ and someone popping up and answering,” she said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
MSA and Carleton community celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the Great Hall.
MSA celebrates Eid al-Fitr
The graph above illustrates the current number of majors in the class of 2027 based on compiled information from department chairs and the directory.
Class of 2027 declares majors
What's new in sports this week
Carleton implements permanent test-optional policy
CSA candidates: who are they and what do they want?
How federal funding cuts could affect Carleton research