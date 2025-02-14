Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
CarlDems meet with Kristi Pursell
CarlDems and Rep. Kristi Pursell host “What’s going on in Minnesota?” talk
February 14, 2025
Office of Health Promotion administers Mental Health First Aid training
February 14, 2025
Trump is back in office. Here’s what it could mean for Carleton
January 24, 2025
CCCE runs clothing grab in Goodhue
January 24, 2025
A show on the Bald Spot ice rinks performed in 2001 (Credit: Carleton Archives)
The ice rinks are back at the Bald Spot!
January 24, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Philosophy department hosts post-doc candidate talk about AI
February 14, 2025
“In Other Words” magazine project kicks off
February 7, 2025
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
January 31, 2025
Challenges in higher education institutions amid Trump’s immigration policies
January 31, 2025
Cognitive Science and Linguistics departments to merge, will maintain separate majors
January 24, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Tackling Trump’s tariff trouble
February 14, 2025
A review of SUMO’s pick “The Wild Robot”
February 14, 2025
So…what has Trump done well?
February 14, 2025
From the archives: a Valentine’s Day survival guide
February 14, 2025
Reflections on three books, winter and London
February 7, 2025
Date Knight to become Purge Night as SAO tries “something new”
February 16, 2025
Broomball: Carleton’s favorite contact sport
February 16, 2025
Fishmonger opens on Myers 3
February 16, 2025
Students in disarray as Midwinter Ball shuttle turns into giant squash
February 16, 2025
Bill North buys TikTok
February 14, 2025
Are the beavers still here?
February 16, 2025
Procyon lotor… chunky masterminds in masks
February 16, 2025
Minnesota’s new marsupial: the opossum
January 27, 2025
Hefty pocket gophers just under your feet in the Arb
January 20, 2025
Marcescence in the Arb
November 16, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Philosophy department hosts post-doc candidate talk about AI

Lila Mankad, Staff Writer
February 14, 2025

On Feb. 6, , the Philosophy Department hosted a talk from a candidate for its postdoctoral position titled “What Do Large Language Models Understand? And What Do We Understand About LLMs?” The talk was given by Jessie Hall, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute of the History and Philosophy of Science and Technology at the University of Toronto. Over the course of an hour, Hall led the audience through past philosophical arguments on computer intelligence, where current AI falls in those discussions, and what it means for LLMs to truly understand. The talk was followed by a Q&A session with the audience. 

“How do we know we have a true thinking machine?” asked Hall. She described how one litmus had been the Turing Test, in which a human interrogator has text conversations with another human and a machine with the goal of identifying which was which. If the interrogator cannot tell the difference, the machine passes the test, proving it exhibits signs of human intelligence. Modern LLMs commonly pass the Turing Test, but people are reluctant to call such behavior intelligence. The same phenomenon occurred with the Winograd Schema Challenge, another test of machine intelligence.

“Why is it not enough for us?” Hall asked. She then led the audience through the Chinese Room Experiment, a thought experiment by John Searle that argues a computer executing a program does not have intelligence. In this experiment, Searle asks you to imagine yourself as a monolingual English speaker locked in a room. A batch of Chinese writing is slipped under the door. Inside the room, you have instructions about which  Chinese characters should correspond to the characters given, which you then write on a paper and slip back out the door. To somebody outside the room, it seems that you understand Chinese perfectly. As Hall explained, applying this logic to LLMs mean that large language models may imitate conversation, but they do not understand it. 

Still, in the true manner of a philosophy talk, Hall challenged this conclusion. She asked the audience to consider whether computer intelligence could only come from a machine that perfectly replicated a brain and what level of brain-like architecture we would need to consider it to truly understand. 

“I thought it was very thought-provoking,” said Cindy Zhao ’27. “Does behavior of understanding indicate understanding, and is there a distinction between showing that you understand and understanding? I think these are questions that are still relevant today.”

The philosophy department is in the process of hiring a postdoctoral candidate specializing in the philosophy of computing and AI-related subjects, and Jessie Hall is one of two candidates for this position who are being brought to campus.

“It’s a job interview,” said Daniel Groll, the chair of philosophy at Carleton. He explained that a campus visit is a common stage in the hiring process for many departments at Carleton. The next candidate, Camila Flowerman, delivered the talk “Is Creating AI Art Plagiarism?” on Feb. 13. 

“As someone who knows nothing about the professor hiring process, I guess I’m not really qualified to speak on it, but I think she would be a good candidate,” said Inigo Hare ’28, a student in Groll’s Ethics class. “She answered the students’ questions confidently and clearly, and she seemed really knowledgeable about what she was talking about.”

“I haven’t seen the talk from Thursday, so I cannot say good relative to the other person, but I do think she gave a wonderful lecture,” said Zhao. “Her specialization is very relevant today.”

As the study of AI becomes a larger focus for departments across campus and for companies and governments worldwide, the philosophy department is attempting to bring these questions to the forefront of the conversation. 

Though large language models are a relatively recent technology, artificial intelligence is at the heart of many current policy discussions. As companies such as OpenAI and DeepSeek continue to offer more advanced systems, conversations around AI have become all the more important. Carleton’s philosophy department hopes to hire a postdoctoral scholar with experience looking at those questions.

“Our feeling in the philosophy department was that obviously AI has become this utterly possibly transformative thing in all of our lives, and it’s developing at this incredibly rapid pace,” said Groll, speaking on the reasoning for hiring someone with a background in AI. 

“The questions that people are asking about it, like the ones that were asked today: —‘Can it think, can it understand, could it possibly be conscious, could it be the kind of thing that has moral status?’ but also ‘To what extent should we be outsourcing parts of our lives to it? What are the worries and dangers there? could it be creative? Is it okay to use it as a tool for creativity?’—  all of those are philosophical questions, and they are super important culturally,” Groll said.

Though the future of AI remains largely unknown, the department hopes that bringing in scholars like Hall will expand the conversation, both inside and outside of classrooms. 

Groll explained, “I think worrying about it from a pedagogical point of view, like ‘what am I going to do in my classes? Should I use it? not use it?’ is just an instance of the broader questions of  ‘What role should this play in our lives? Where is it helpful? Where is it a hindrance?’”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
“In Other Words” magazine project kicks off
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
The Alexander Hamilton Society is back on campus
Challenges in higher education institutions amid Trump's immigration policies
Cognitive Science and Linguistics departments to merge, will maintain separate majors
Student starts hunt for Schiller with series of challenges
Locked up: The state of the Carleton tunnels