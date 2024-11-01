The two main ecological subsections of Northfield

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carls want their vote to count: students navigate absentee ballots
November 1, 2024
Ballroom dance team brings beginners to first competition
November 1, 2024
Candidate vie for Northfield School Board seats
November 1, 2024
Free detergent pilot program begins in Sayles
November 1, 2024
How Carls are preparing in the final days of the presidential election
November 1, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week
October 18, 2024
Carleton students harvest indigenous tubers at Prairie Island Indian Community
October 18, 2024
Sports: summer, preseason
September 27, 2024
This week in sports
May 24, 2024
Sam Zachs at Carleton's game vs St. Olaf
This week in Sports 5/10 – 5/16
May 17, 2024
Halloween at Carleton: 1995-1996.
A spooky trip through time: Halloween throughout Carleton’s history
November 8, 2024
Barin Nwike '25 and Defne Arat '27 performing in "Anon(ymous)"
Theater department puts on Anon(ymous)
November 8, 2024
What’s new in sports: Halloween week
November 1, 2024
Lawns across Northfield display signs for a variety of candidates, including Zweifel and Dahl.
A new future or more fiscal responsibility: Northfield mayoral candidates split on priorities
November 1, 2024
CCCE and CarlsVote host Minnesota politicians for “All Politics Are Local” panel
CCCE and CarlsVote host Minnesota politicians for “All Politics Are Local” panel
November 1, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Carleton students could flip the house: vote in MN-02
November 1, 2024
Don’t forfeit your vote.
November 1, 2024
A final plea to vote blue in the 2024 election
November 1, 2024
Israel’s attack on Gaza – one year later
November 1, 2024
Fellas, you are enough
November 1, 2024
Archdruid election too close to call
November 8, 2024
Last minute housing for Externships includes suspicious limitations on breadcrumb trails
November 8, 2024
Controversy brews amid new “Dress to Impress” Carleton update
November 8, 2024
Our nutty neighbors: a rage against Carleton’s campus squirrels
November 4, 2024
Spoon strategy: an exploration of Carleton’s spoon assassins
November 4, 2024
The two main ecological subsections of Northfield
November 8, 2024
Asian lady beetles in the Arb
November 4, 2024
The colorful Arb is just the trees preparing for the cold winter ahead
October 25, 2024
Snakes in the Arb
October 18, 2024
The silent heroes of the Cannon: mussels
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

The two main ecological subsections of Northfield

Geoff Bynum, Contributing Writer
November 8, 2024

Minnesota is divided into many ecological subsections, all within its three primary biomes of prairie, broadleaf forest and coniferous forest. Honing in on the broadleaf forest region in Southeast Minnesota, Carleton is located at the border between the Big Woods and the Oak Savanna subsections within the state, with the Cannon River often being seen as a fire break between the two ecological zones. (See MN Department of Natural Resources Eastern Broadleaf Forest Province webpage). 

On the western side of the river, the Big Woods was traditionally a great forest with many wetlands and lakes, primarily composed of American elm, red oak and sugar maple, while today it has become fragmented, with forests widely separated from each other and most of the Big Woods region being farmed. In the northern end of the region, commercial and residential suburban sprawl from the Twin Cities metropolitan area have led to significant changes to the habitat. (MN Department of Natural Resources Big Woods Subsection Overview)

On the eastern side of the Cannon River, where Carleton and Cowling Arboretum lie, it falls in the Oak Savanna region. In contrast to the Big Woods, this part of Minnesota is full of gently rolling hills with interspersed communities of bur oak savanna, tallgrass prairie and maple-basswood forest. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Oak Savanna Subsection Overview).

 The location of Carleton and the Arb in Minnesota’s oak savanna region has led to the Arb being restored into a mixed habitat with the low lying regions along the Cannon River being maintained as a floodplain forest, the upland region being restored to tallgrass prairie and border zones between the prairie and the floodplain forest often being managed as bur oak savanna. While much of the land that the Arb sits on was previously farmed, there has been a great initiative to incorporate native plant communities that exist in the oak savanna ecoregion during seedings. 

Oak Savanna
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arb Notes
Asian lady beetles in the Arb
The colorful Arb is just the trees preparing for the cold winter ahead
Snakes in the Arb
The silent heroes of the Cannon: mussels
Recent floods in the Arboretum
Common shrubs of the Arb: dogwoods