If you happen to take a walk in the lower Arb this fall, you’ll notice a lot more snakes than usual. This can be intimidating to some people, given the prevalence of ophidiophobia at Carleton. This is fear of the unknown, given that the snakes in the Arboretum are non-venomous, and most of the snakes in the Arb are not large enough to bite people.

Hopefully, by the end of this article, one thing will no longer be a mystery: the redbelly snake, some of the snake behaviors in the Arb this fall and a good reason to appreciate snakes in the Arb. The reason why you’re going to find a lot of snakes in the Arb this and other falls is because fall provides a perfect environment for snakes to roam around the Arb and get active before winter, when they’ll be hibernating. The fall leaves can provide camouflage against predators. I can imagine a redbelly snake taking advantage of the red fall leaves scattered along the Arb to camouflage and safely explore.

The redbelly snake is the most common type of snake you’ll find in the Arb, and their teeth are too small to cause harm to humans, so they shouldn’t stop you from visiting. Not only is the red-bellied snake harmless, but it’s also useful for farming and gardening by preying on snails, slugs and insects that attack plants, possibly aiding in the protection of plant life in the Arb. This is true for most snakes, as the majority are non-venomous, with estimates suggesting only 10-15% are venomous. They play a crucial role in maintaining ecosystems, and many benefit humans by preying on harmful animals like rodents and rats. So next time you encounter a snake in the Arb, remember that you are safe and be glad we have them.