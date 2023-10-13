Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Signs protesting the addition of a north-side bike lane and damage to nearby trees on Wall Street Road.
Northfield bike lanes cause debate among residents
October 13, 2023
LDC debuts new late-night hours
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
A look at the class of 2027
October 13, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
Voces8 at Carleton: A unique opportunity for choir students
October 13, 2023
The Homeric translations of Thomas Hobbes
October 13, 2023
Ella Johnson 24 and Billy Bratton 25 are running this years spoon game
A Killer Game: sitting down with the heads of Spoon Assassins
October 13, 2023
“Porco Rosso” Goes Ham: An Optimistic Reading of a Favorite Film
October 13, 2023
Carleton and Harvard Divinity School: What is the connection?
October 6, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
My transmasc experience at Carleton: Is a fresh start always a good thing?
October 13, 2023
The relevance of KRLX
October 13, 2023
Crying over spilled soda, some thoughts on Marrakech
October 13, 2023
The Case for More Academic Minors
October 13, 2023
New Student Week reflections
October 6, 2023
One of the bathrooms in Musser.
Rating Carleton Bathrooms
October 13, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months
October 6, 2023
A menacing squirrel.
Advice for the Class of 2027
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
Arb notes: The spring and squirrels
April 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
I don’t care what people think of me
April 13, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 2
October 6, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
September 29, 2023
Vol. CXLVI, No. 16
March 11, 2022

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

“Porco Rosso” Goes Ham: An Optimistic Reading of a Favorite Film

Collin Preves, Columnist
October 13, 2023

Out of animator and director Hayao Miyazaki’s many beloved films,, “Porco Rosso” manages to soar above the rest for me. It’s a comforting movie; every time I turn it on, Porco, that hard-to-like but difficult-not-to-love scoundrel, pulls up a chair and pours me a glass of wine. The film throws you into the clouds, promising high romance, adventure and a few simple lessons about life along the way. Perhaps I’m just susceptible to its nods to the classics, noir especially. Or, maybe, that’s just the power of the movies, that indescribable quality that can slip past the critical eye and get you to just exist in the film for a while, embracing all its beauty and flaws. Whatever it is, “Porco Rosso” has it, at least to me.  

It’s one of Miyazaki’s boldest stories by virtue of its comparative simplicity. Porco (Shūichirō Moriyama) is a sea-plane flying bounty hunter who is cursed to have the head of a pig. He must work with Fio (Akemi Okamura), his mechanic’s fiery granddaughter, to redesign his plane for an upcoming dogfight with Curtis (Akio Otsuka), an American pilot. Meanwhile, Gina (Tokiko Kato), a nightclub singer and a friend of Porco’s, the last person who remembers what he looked like as a human, waits patiently for him to come to his senses and requite her love for him. This is easily Miyazaki at his most restrained in the character animation department, since the story becomes so dialogue-driven. And yet, its more realistic animation draws greater attention to how character is shown through movement. Porco tries his hardest to avoid betraying signs of emotion, properly “noir,” which makes the moments in which the animators allow a huge, wide-grinned laugh to light up his face all the more memorable.

I say all of this without first commenting on the film’s claim to fame: the airplane sequences. You look at “Top Gun,” which is beloved by dads everywhere for its high-octane action, and yet, when you watch it, you find that most, if not all, of the actual aerial dogfights are incomprehensibly shot. “Porco Rosso” gives us action, but its hand-rendering grants each sequence a sense of fluidity and elegance  — and power, as the planes’ weight and the rotational force of their propellers take center stage. Not to mention, it brings us some of the best backgrounds in an animated movie; there are many sequences of Marco’s red plane simply floating amidst a gorgeously painted sea of clouds. 

It’s almost no wonder that the men never want to leave their planes. The men of “Porco Rosso,” Porco and Curtis especially, define their masculinity by their control and mastery of the air. So, too, is it put to the test in the aerial conflicts themselves, both in the “fantasy world” of this post-war period and during The Great War itself. In the former, having your plane shot down often leads to humiliation at the hands of another man, as Porco swiftly takes out the Mamma Aiuto gang’s plane with great comic flair in the opening scene; in the latter, having your plane shot down means death. When Porco and Curtis leave their planes and try duking it out, fist-to-fist, the truly ridiculous nature of the conflicts between men is shown, as each wallops the face of the other into a cartoonish, black-and-blue pulp. 

“Porco Rosso” also simultaneously explores and resists the separate sphere that women occupied during the film’s period. Porco is undeniably sexist, as many noir protagonists tend to be; his comments, jokes and voiced doubts about Fio’s capabilities can make “Porco Rosso” an uncomfortable watch for some today. At the same time, while the sons of Porco’s engineer attempt to find work in the post-war depression, his female engineer relatives — and, of course, Fio — are left to work on the updated plane. There’s an excellent montage of the women working on the plane, while we cut to Porco, who is left to rock a baby in a cradle. The masculine is still dominant at this moment in history, but the film presents seeds of change being sown. Fio herself is an embodiment of a new generation of working women that Porco struggles to make sense of. Their developing mutual respect and friendship implies a new era of redefined roles. The world as Porco has known it is one of masculine violence, and his guilt in perpetuating it by participating in the war is what has cursed him to be a pig. But Fio opens his eyes to new possibilities, to a new world, and above that, sees the good that remains in him, the good that Gina sees.

The tragic gap that the film never fills is that Italy must bear witness to another World War after this summer in The Adriatic. We see the rise of Italian fascism within it, and, despite Porco laughing above its evil fog (“Better a pig than a fascist”), we know where the story is going. And yet, what’s most admirable about “Porco Rosso” is that it pushes forward joy and hope. Toxic masculinity, war, and dictatorship: these things are in the future for these characters, but the film shows us that positive change is, too, possible. A boorish man’s war-hardened heart can be softened, and through his friendship with Fio, can not only rethink his own worldview, but can be reminded that he remains worthy of love in spite of his sins. Perhaps this is giving “Porco Rosso” too much benefit of the doubt given its age, but it also illuminates what makes it a favorite for me and why I turn to it for comfort in spite of these heavier themes. The joy “Porco Rosso” instills, its humor and its exhilaration move my heart to flight.

Rating: 5/5 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Voces8 at Carleton: A unique opportunity for choir students
The Homeric translations of Thomas Hobbes
Ella Johnson 24 and Billy Bratton 25 are running this years spoon game
A Killer Game: sitting down with the heads of Spoon Assassins
Carleton and Harvard Divinity School: What is the connection?
Reflections with the new orchestra and band conductors
Schuyler Vogel in his office in the Chapel, where he often meets with students and faculty.
Chaplain Schuyler Vogel ’07 begins first year at Carleton with goals of acceptance and creating a welcoming environment for all

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *