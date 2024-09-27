The Carletonian

On Oct. 8, the Carleton Pre-Health Association (CPA) hosted an information session for people interested in pre-health. The session was split into two parts, with the first being focused on pursuing various pre-health professions, including the steps people can take at Carleton to get closer to the career people are passionate about. The second part focused on pre-health adjacent clubs, including what they do and how students can get involved. This article will recap all the information shared during the event.

Pre-health professions

(Note: Some of the subjects required for these professions are not offered at Carleton. If there is a recommended subject not available at Carleton, students should talk to their advisor to find options to take this class, whether it be during the summer or at St. Olaf.)

Human medicine: Medicine is one of the most common pathways for those invested in pre-health. It’s great for those who enjoy collaboration and problem-solving. It’s a field with an array of disciplines to follow, from surgery, pediatrics, psychiatry, radiology and more. The path to going into medicine does require four years in medical school, and three to seven years as a resident. Despite the long length, it’s considered a very rewarding career to go into.

Physicians’ assistant: Physician assistants are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in multiple settings. Unlike other fields, assistants often practice in many different specialties. It’s a very secure job, as there are a variety of workplaces where physicians’ assistants are needed.

Public health: Public health is a more public service-oriented profession compared to most pre-health professions. People in this field are in charge of promoting health, preventing diseases and empowering others to manage their illness. They often visit hospitals, government facilities and academic institutions. Carleton offers courses including epidemiology, biostatistics, economics and environmental studies.

Veterinary medicine: Veterinary medicine stands out for the fact that veterinarians work with animals instead of humans. It’s a rather diverse profession, as a veterinarian does research, monitors food supplies and protects people from diseases. Veterinarians can choose to specialize a range of animals, from small to large and exotic to wildlife. Some related courses include humanities and animal physiology. The general timeline involves the completion of Carleton, then veterinary school for four years and finally residence for two to three years.

Dentistry: Dentistry is a field focused on teamwork and leadership. There are also a fair amount of disciplines dentists are able to engage in. Most people who go into dentistry choose to go for the general certification, as students of dentistry are able to delve into multiple specialties. However, dentists can get a specific certificate for just one category of dentistry, such as orthodontics or periodontics, that students may be interested in.

Physical Therapy: Those who go into physical therapy are in charge of helping injured patients improve movement and manage pain. There are two disciplines of physical therapy. Outpatient physical therapy is focused on providing personalized treatments to patients. Inpatient therapy is focused on keeping patients in rehab programs. Some unique subjects include comp writing, advanced psychology, and medical terminology. Most people in physical therapy complete their time in Carleton, then PT school, then residency/fellowship and finally certification.

Nursing: Nursing is a versatile career path, as nurses can choose from a variety of specialties, work settings, and people. Nurses can choose to be a licensed practitioner nurse, a nurse who assists other nurses, a registered nurse, who treats patients or an advanced practice registered nurse, who prescribes medicine. Depending on the type of nurse students may decide to be, nursing school can go from sixteen months to four years. Some unique subjects include nutrition, lifespan development, into SOAN and oral communication.

Pre-health adjacent clubs

Doctors Without Borders: Doctors Without Borders club stems from the organization of the same name. Doctors Without Borders is a humanitarian organization that sends doctors around the world to save lives to treat those in critical health. With this club, the missions of the organization find their way into Carleton, as they plan to host fundraisers and events to support those in need. You can join the club to help organize these events and become even more involved with the Doctors Without Borders club.

Project Friendship: Project Friendship is an organization in Northfield that matches young kids with college students. It’s a great way to build confidence and self-esteem, as well as support the younger generation. In terms of pre-health, it’s a great way to show interpersonal skills and a sense of service in a student’s application. No matter who they are, Project Friendship is a great flexible and low-stress way to build relationships outside of college.

Center of Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE): The Center of Community and Civic Engagement is a great place for students interested in pre-health opportunities from shadowing at Northfield Hospital to volunteering at medical institutions in Northfield. The CCCE website has a full list of opportunities available.

Alzheimer’s Buddies: Alzheimer’s Buddies is a club that pairs college students with senior citizens. This club provides the chance for students to work in an environment that requires empathy and communication. It’s a great way to prepare for interactions throughout a student’s pre-health career, and an opportunity to get to talk to someone who has a lot of life experience.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: Near the end of October, the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive. It’s an initiative that’s important as it provides blood to those who need it. Students can support this cause by donating blood or volunteering their time to administer donors.

Carleton EMTs: For students who have an EMT certification, they can practice their skills with Carleton EMTs. Students can go on shifts with the security staff or work at sporting events. If a student is interested in joining, they can get certified at Northfield hospitals or a CNA program.

Minority Association of Premedical Students (MAPS): MAPS is a group that helps underrepresented minority groups in their Pre-Health journeys. The group holds different workshops and allocates a variety of resources. They can also help with crafting a professional portfolio and provide access to pre-health conferences. They’re a helpful resource for those looking for guidance in pre-health careers.

Overall, there are tons of ways to engage in the field of pre-health in Carleton. If students are at all interested in taking this path, they can consider engaging with students of a certain profession or join a club that aligns with pre-health.