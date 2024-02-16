Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Bulletin boards across campus display posters of hopeful CSA candidates.
CSA elections begin, will end Sunday
February 16, 2024
CSA treasurer candidates divided over issue of budget priorities, Sproncert funding
February 16, 2024
Student teams compete for Impact Fellowship
February 16, 2024
What’s new in sports: Feb. 9 – Feb. 16
February 16, 2024
Student teams compete for Impact Fellowship
February 16, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
Carleton women’s hockey team prepares for game against St. Olaf this Sunday
February 16, 2024
Kristen Vogel joins Carleton as coordinator of multilingual writing support
February 16, 2024
From the archives: Beyond the Carleton bubble
February 16, 2024
Folded books in the library
Folded books in the library
February 16, 2024
Stepping into Seneca’s Grove with Dr. Victoria Austen
February 9, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Cows, colleges and complaints about CSA
February 16, 2024
“Heartland Docs, DVM”, “Wrestlers” and reality TV
February 16, 2024
How Carleton should deal with COVID-19 on campus
February 16, 2024
Meet the coats!
Meet the coats!
February 16, 2024
“Love is what you make of it”: A review of “Love Jones” (1997)
February 9, 2024
How to woo a Carl: Ten tried-and-true tips
February 16, 2024
President Byerly and Dean Livingston decide to “settle this out back”
February 16, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 16, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Considering the candidates for Carleton’s new Jewish chaplain
February 9, 2024
The most indestructible critters: Squirrels!
February 16, 2024
Paddling the Cannon
Following the flow
February 9, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Posers
February 16, 2024
Little Victories
February 9, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Too many things
January 26, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Carleton women’s hockey team prepares for game against St. Olaf this Sunday

Adria Major, Contributing Writer
February 16, 2024

The women’s hockey team at Carleton (WHAC), with 28 people on the roster, has been practicing twice a week and gearing up for their first game of the season against St. Olaf. The game is on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Northfield Ice Arena. As Carleton lost 15-1 during the men’s game against St. Olaf, the team is a little nervous for their first game.

The team meets twice a week for practice at the Northfield Ice Arena. Allison Audette25 leads women’s practices, plays on the men’s team as a goalie and has been playing hockey since she was three. “Growing up in Minnesota, I have had tons of opportunities to play hockey since I was young. I started skating and did something called Mini-Mites, which is for little kids learning to play hockey,” said Audette. “I decided to start [playing] because I watched my brother play all the time and I loved watching him.” She started playing goalie when she was nine.

“[Whether] playing women’s or men’s [hockey], seeing different styles of play is fun. I’ve always played on women’s teams growing up, so to get to play with the men’s team is an interesting challenge,” continued Audette. When she started playing goalie, she was hooked: “Hockey is the only thing where I can play and truly not be stressed or thinking about anything else other than stopping the puck.” 

Sofia Hanna helps coach the women’s team and has been playing hockey since she was seven. “There is something about being on the ice that feels super freeing no matter how long I’ve been away from hockey,” said Hanna. “I’ve also found teams with really amazing people.”

Audette inspires everyone at practice to keep going and reach out if they need anything. “I have always loved just making a great save that maybe wasn’t expected or doing something to make someone look up in disbelief like ‘How did that not go in?’”

Audette leads the PE Ice Hockey class and the women’s hockey team. “I spend a lot of time with the women’s club team teaching fundamentals. I think this is more fulfilling than a lot of other things because it is awesome to have a skill that I can share knowledge on like that.” In Minnesota, hockey is quite popular, “but in most of the country/world hockey isn’t as big as it is here. So it’s cool when we have people coming from all over at Carleton who have never skated before and want to try hockey. Especially for women because hockey is still less common, I think, around the country for women, even more so than men,” said Audette.

At practice, the team often does drills and works on skating and stickhandling fundamentals. “When practicing, I love trying to help people learn and feel more comfortable playing the sport,” shared Audette. “It’s really amazing to see people make progress and find enjoyment in this sport because I think it’s such an amazing sport to play.”

Hanna loves “playing scrimmage-like games” to prepare for the real deal. Her aunt and dad both coach hockey, so she was inspired and learned a lot through them. After a hard hour of practice, they always make sure to do their team cheer: “WHAC on three: one, two, three, WHAC!” and bang their sticks on the ground in celebration.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
Kristen Vogel joins Carleton as coordinator of multilingual writing support
From the archives: Beyond the Carleton bubble
Folded books in the library
Folded books in the library
Stepping into Seneca’s Grove with Dr. Victoria Austen
Students attend Lunar New Year celebration
ASIA, SAO and Chaplain’s Office co-host Lunar New Year celebration
What It Means To Learn by Will Brown
Black Joy is — A multimedia exhibition

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *