Carleton to discontinue The Hub, switch to Workday
February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024
Carleton receives $1.5 million Mellon Grant for Indigenous engagement
February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024
What's new in sports: Feb 2. – Feb. 9
February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024
Student Activities Programming Board hosts mask making event for Midwinter Ball
February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024
European Studies, German and Russian Departments host talk with translator Damion Searls
February 1, 2024
February 1, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/20-2/2
February 1, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
Stepping into Seneca’s Grove with Dr. Victoria Austen
February 9, 2024
Students attend Lunar New Year celebration
ASIA, SAO and Chaplain’s Office co-host Lunar New Year celebration
February 9, 2024
What It Means To Learn by Will Brown
Black Joy is — A multimedia exhibition
February 9, 2024
Snow, shots and swing: The history of Midwinter Ball
February 2, 2024
Students dancing in the Synchrony IIs performance
Synchrony II Winter Term performance
February 2, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
“Love is what you make of it”: A review of “Love Jones” (1997)
February 9, 2024
Too many CS majors: A symptom of a bigger problem
February 9, 2024
Architecture of chaos and cake: Zaha Hadid’s MAXXI
February 9, 2024
Overloading: My whirlwind of a experience
February 9, 2024
Mandance, masculinity and queerness
February 2, 2024
Carleton unveils new AI policy
February 2, 2024
Carleton Crossword
February 2, 2024
Plagiarism exposé
February 2, 2024
Posers
February 2, 2024
Mornings
January 26, 2024
Sneaky scale insects
February 2, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
February 2, 2024
January 26, 2024
Too many things
January 26, 2024
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

What’s new in sports: Feb 2. – Feb. 9

Katie Hirsche, Staff Writer
February 9, 2024

Men’s Tennis

The (5-1) Knights began their winter season with a 9-0 win against Saint Mary’s on Jan. 28 and a 2-7 loss against Carthage on Jan. 3. Jasper and Jerome Yang ’27 recorded singles wins in both competitions and Yuv Kataria ’24 and Baiyun Jing ’27 won their matches against St. Mary’s players. Aniketh Vipparla ’24 beat his St. Mary’s opponent and joined Jasper Yang to win a doubles match against St. Mary’s. Cooper Kline ’26 and Jack Rivkin ’26 won No. 1 doubles against St. Mary’s.

 

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights claimed sixth at the Ted Nelson Classic with just five athletes on Feb. 3. Lara Erickson ’25 was third in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:40.28 and Alice Cutter ’24 finished fifth in 1:43.86. Mary Blanchard ’24 ran 2:16.59 in the 800-meter for second place, setting a season’s best. Michelle Musa ’27 ran 8.64 seconds for a personal best in the 60 meter and 29.66 seconds in the 200 meter for another personal best. Margo Lewis ’25 was sixth in the 1000-meter  with a time of 3:21.94.

 

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights took seventh place with 27 points at the Ted Nelson Classic on Feb. 3. Indy Lyness ’26 returned from an injury to record a personal best in the mile, breaking 4:20 for the first time with a time of 4:19.4, placing second in the event. Asher Nathan ’27 was third in the 400-meter with the best time of his collegiate career, 51.8 seconds. He ranks fourth in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) standings.

Basketball

The (14-8, 11-6) Knights defeated Concordia-Moorhead on Feb. 3, scoring 79 points to the opposing team’s 68. This puts the team third in the MIAC standings. Matt Banovetz ’25 scored 15 points and Luke Harris ’25 scored 14 to lead the team offensively.  ÑMiles Fisch ’24 scored 11 as well as Sam Koelling ’27. Alex Gibbens ’24 led the team defensively with eight  rebounds, also scoring nine points.The Knights lost in the last moments to Augsburg, 81-82. Banovetz scored 22 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his career and Miles Frisch ’24 scored a career-high 19 points, with Harris scoring 15 points. The Knights defeated Hamline 79-69 on Feb. 7, with Harris and Banovetz tying for a game-high 21 points, and Spencer Goetz ’24 scored a career-high 18 points. 

 

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights sent their divers to the Dodd Road Diving Invitational at home on Feb. 3. Hailey Westrup ’27 posted her second necessary National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Regional qualifying score with a first-place finish on the one-meter, 11-dive event, with 412.3 points. She also finished second in the three-meter event with 393.7 points. Hope Yu ’26 finished fifteenth in the one-meter event with 217.35 points. The performance garnered Westrup the MIAC Athlete of the Week award. 

 

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights sent their divers to the Dodd Road Diving Invitational at home on Feb. 3. Sebastian Lee ’24 finished fifth on the one-meter, 11-dive competition with 315.15 points and was third on the three-meter board, scoring 292.2 points.
