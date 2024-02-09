What’s new in sports: Feb 2. – Feb. 9

Men’s Tennis

The (5-1) Knights began their winter season with a 9-0 win against Saint Mary’s on Jan. 28 and a 2-7 loss against Carthage on Jan. 3. Jasper and Jerome Yang ’27 recorded singles wins in both competitions and Yuv Kataria ’24 and Baiyun Jing ’27 won their matches against St. Mary’s players. Aniketh Vipparla ’24 beat his St. Mary’s opponent and joined Jasper Yang to win a doubles match against St. Mary’s. Cooper Kline ’26 and Jack Rivkin ’26 won No. 1 doubles against St. Mary’s.

Women’s Track and Field

The Knights claimed sixth at the Ted Nelson Classic with just five athletes on Feb. 3. Lara Erickson ’25 was third in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:40.28 and Alice Cutter ’24 finished fifth in 1:43.86. Mary Blanchard ’24 ran 2:16.59 in the 800-meter for second place, setting a season’s best. Michelle Musa ’27 ran 8.64 seconds for a personal best in the 60 meter and 29.66 seconds in the 200 meter for another personal best. Margo Lewis ’25 was sixth in the 1000-meter with a time of 3:21.94.

Men’s Track and Field

The Knights took seventh place with 27 points at the Ted Nelson Classic on Feb. 3. Indy Lyness ’26 returned from an injury to record a personal best in the mile, breaking 4:20 for the first time with a time of 4:19.4, placing second in the event. Asher Nathan ’27 was third in the 400-meter with the best time of his collegiate career, 51.8 seconds. He ranks fourth in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) standings.

Basketball

The (14-8, 11-6) Knights defeated Concordia-Moorhead on Feb. 3, scoring 79 points to the opposing team’s 68. This puts the team third in the MIAC standings. Matt Banovetz ’25 scored 15 points and Luke Harris ’25 scored 14 to lead the team offensively. ÑMiles Fisch ’24 scored 11 as well as Sam Koelling ’27. Alex Gibbens ’24 led the team defensively with eight rebounds, also scoring nine points.The Knights lost in the last moments to Augsburg, 81-82. Banovetz scored 22 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his career and Miles Frisch ’24 scored a career-high 19 points, with Harris scoring 15 points. The Knights defeated Hamline 79-69 on Feb. 7, with Harris and Banovetz tying for a game-high 21 points, and Spencer Goetz ’24 scored a career-high 18 points.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights sent their divers to the Dodd Road Diving Invitational at home on Feb. 3. Hailey Westrup ’27 posted her second necessary National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Regional qualifying score with a first-place finish on the one-meter, 11-dive event, with 412.3 points. She also finished second in the three-meter event with 393.7 points. Hope Yu ’26 finished fifteenth in the one-meter event with 217.35 points. The performance garnered Westrup the MIAC Athlete of the Week award.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

The Knights sent their divers to the Dodd Road Diving Invitational at home on Feb. 3. Sebastian Lee ’24 finished fifth on the one-meter, 11-dive competition with 315.15 points and was third on the three-meter board, scoring 292.2 points.