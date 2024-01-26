Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Carleton Mock Trial Team at Scarlet and Cream Tournament
Mock Trial Team attends Scarlet and Cream Invitational
January 26, 2024
Lis Frost speaks on election law, threats to voting rights and the importance of voter engagement
January 19, 2024
BSA, OIL, and Chaplain’s Office co-host service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
January 19, 2024
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Convocation Speaker: Dr. Anthony Abraham Jack
Convocation Speaker: Dr. Anthony Abraham Jack
January 12, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: 1/12-1/19
January 19, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
JSC and Chaplain’s office co-host Tu B’shvat with Professor Jake Grossman
January 26, 2024
Carleton’s history: ECC proposes abolishment of A+ grade
January 26, 2024
Student mingle around tables at the Worlds Fair
Around the World(’s Fair) with Off-Campus Studies
January 26, 2024
Carleton welcomes new Christian chaplain Mary Perez to campus
January 19, 2024
The lead image for Towards a Warm Embrace, created by Finnegan Shannon 11 and Ezra Benus
Accessibility and art at the Perlman Teaching Museum
January 19, 2024
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
Old art is…well…dead
January 26, 2024
Can advisors advise?
January 26, 2024
movie poster of The Holdovers
Warmth amidst the cold: A review of “The Holdovers” (2023)
January 26, 2024
Carleton needs to provide for our periods
January 26, 2024
From the archives: Blame irresponsibility, not alcohol
January 26, 2024
Carleton Crossword
January 19, 2024
A deep dive into comps studies on students
January 19, 2024
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Surprise Interview
January 19, 2024
The Princess Pine in the Arb
January 19, 2024
Lots to do in the Snowy Arb
January 12, 2024
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
Notebook
January 19, 2024
The “Good Student”
January 19, 2024
Surprise Interview
January 19, 2024
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Carleton’s history: ECC proposes abolishment of A+ grade

Jonathan K. Glassman, Contributing Writer
January 26, 2024

Note from the Editors: This article was originally published on October 7, 1994. The Carletonian is 147 years old, with over 3,400 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive that have particular relevance either to current events will be republished. 

Oct. 7, 1994  — The faculty addressed the possible elimination of the A+ grade and the 4.33 GPA at its Monday meeting. They will take a final vote on the proposal before the end of the term.

The discussion was in response to an Education and Curriculum Committee vote. The ECC voted nearly unanimously to abolish the grade last spring.

Arguments against the A+ grade included unregulated use throughout the college, possible grade inflation and the use of the 4.0 grade point average scale by other schools as opposed to the 4.33 scale of Carleton.

ECC member Ken Troop ’95 explained that this grading disparity has an unfair effect on students.

“[If] certain departments use it rarely and others use it often, this hurts a student majoring in a department that doesn’t give A pluses. Two students doing the same amount of work could have a different GPA,” he said.

This led committee members to examine the percentage of students receiving Latin Honors in each graduating class. They discovered that this figure had, in fact, increased with the increased awarding of A+ grades.

The awarding of A+ grades has risen the past several years. In the fall of ’92, 49 were awarded college-wide, followed by 51 awarded in the fall of ’93 and finally 64 in the winter of ’94.

The high point of 64 is equivalent to approximately 1 to 1.5 percent of the student body. Fifty-seven percent of last year’s graduating class received Latin Honors, up from fifty-one percent the year before. According to Registrar Patricia Blomquist, this increase accords with a continuing trend.

“We had been running Latin Honors at about 47, 49, 49 percent,” Blomquist said. “Then it started creeping up to over half [of the graduating class]. It’s a strong argument — perhaps the use of the A+ is inflating the overall mean.”

McKinsey, however, did not feel that the increase was unwarranted.

“My own feeling is that it’s not [wrong to award Latin Honors to more than half of a graduating class]. We have a lot of talented students doing wonderful things, and we ought to have a much higher proportion of students graduating with honors than …other liberal arts colleges that don’t have students as good as ours,” she said.

That most other colleges grade on a 4.0 scale, not a 4.33 as Carleton currently does, has led to concerns about honesty as Carleton and its students are judged against other institutions and students coming from those institutions.

“We are compared to other schools on a 4.0 scale on publications and Dean’s Reports, but that’s not really accurate because we are on a 4.33 scale,” Blomquist said.

“We’re a little inflated, and that’s not being honest.”

She was quick to dispel the rumors and fears that Carleton students applying to graduate schools and other programs were penalized as their grades were reweighted to a 4.0 scale.

“Graduate schools will reweight the A+, making it equivalent to a 4.0.”

However, none of the other grades are touched — an A does not become an A-; a B+ does not become a B,” she explained.

But Professor of Art History Lauren Soth described a scenario in which top students in a class at Carleton receive an A+, while top students in a similar class at another college receive an A, and the second best group receives an A at Carleton, while the same group at another school receives an A-, a staggering he found unfavorable.

“The entire grading system is based on fraudulence in my opinion,” he said.

Faculty are torn over the issue. Some feel it should be used as a special commendation for excellent work.

“The transcript has always reflected the grades given,” Mathematics Chair David Appleyard said. “[It] seems to me that not putting the A+ on the transcript is to deny the faculty members the right to give the A+.”

Others want to have the A+ abolished. They find it to be out of line with other colleges and graduate schools, and detrimental to Carleton’s reputation.

“If there are people who are so outstanding, you could argue just as well that they deserve A’s,” History Department Chair Kirk Jeffrey said. “The ones getting A’s could be getting A minuses. We have this grade because it’s a result of the gradual inflation of the grading system in some fields. It denatures the A and the A minus.”

An alternative to abolishing the A plus is to keep the mark but eliminate the numerical weight to note exceptional work without altering the grade point averages.

While many schools do this the plan has also received complaints.

“I’m strongly opposed to there being an A+ on a transcript, but it still being a 4.0,” Physics Department Chair Joel Weisberg said. “I found it very confusing when I got here, and it was only several years after I got here that I found out that pluses and minuses were not counted in the GPA. It seems extremely strange to me that the number and the symbol are rather interchangeable.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
JSC and Chaplain’s office co-host Tu B'shvat with Professor Jake Grossman
Student mingle around tables at the Worlds Fair
Around the World(’s Fair) with Off-Campus Studies
Carleton welcomes new Christian chaplain Mary Perez to campus
The lead image for Towards a Warm Embrace, created by Finnegan Shannon 11 and Ezra Benus
Accessibility and art at the Perlman Teaching Museum
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music
Chapel events: how do they work?
Chapel events: how do they work?

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *