Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Students return to a snowless campus
Students return to a snowless campus
January 9, 2024
Rabbi Shoshana Shosh Dworsky will vacate her position in June
Carleton Rabbi to retire by June
January 9, 2024
Carleton releases early decision admissions decisions
January 9, 2024
Haneda Airport collision strands Carleton students
January 9, 2024
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
January 9, 2024
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music
January 9, 2024
Chapel events: how do they work?
Chapel events: how do they work?
January 9, 2024
Climate change and the unnaturally warm December in Minnesota
January 9, 2024
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
More points to consider regarding the war in Palestine
January 9, 2024
Palestinian human rights shouldn’t be offensive
January 9, 2024
“Godzilla Minus One,” plus I think it’s pretty good
January 9, 2024
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day – a freshman’s account of loneliness, I guess
January 9, 2024
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Carleton Rabbi to retire by June

Bax Meyer, Managing Director
January 9, 2024
Rabbi+Shoshana+Shosh+Dworsky+will+vacate+her+position+in+June
Bax
Rabbi Shoshana “Shosh” Dworsky will vacate her position in June

Rabbi Shoshana Dworsky, Carleton’s Jewish chaplain, is set to retire by the end of the year. Dworsky, known as “Shosh” by many students on campus, has been the chaplain for Jewish and interreligious life for the last seventeen years. Dworsky is the fourth chaplain to step down in the last year.

 

Dworsky’s replacement is expected to take over next year, but the Office of the Chaplain is assembling a committee to find her replacement.

 

The college announced her resignation in an email to the entire college on Thursday, Jan. 4, but Dworsky announced her intended retirement in an email to the Jewish Students of Carleton the prior afternoon.

 

In Dworsky’s email to the JSC, she encouraged students to continue to use her as a resource. “I hope it goes without saying that you are absolutely invited to reach out if you’d like to chat about what’s on your mind,” Dworsky wrote. “Be it personal or political, local or global, Torah or just life (really, those last two are synonymous).” Dworsky, who leads several weekly services for the JSC on Friday nights as well as a Chapel-sponsored program known as Bagels and the Book, will continue those duties, as well as others, for the remainder of the academic year.

 

Annabel Cohen ’23, the former president of the Jewish Students of Carleton, commented that “While I was a student, Shosh was always there to support Jewish interests and help our community come together.”

 

Dworsky’s retirement comes as the college has recently hired Laura Levitt, a Benedict Distinguished Visiting Professor of Religion, to teach the Religion Department’s Introduction to Judaism.

 

Though Dworsky will be leaving Carleton at the end of the year, it’s not clear whether she will vacate her joint position at St. Olaf. The two Northfield colleges share Shosh as a chaplain of Jewish life on the two campuses. The schools have, in the past, shared Muslim chaplains, but there’s been no agreement between the schools to share the new incoming Jewish chaplain.

 

Dworsky’s retirement opens up conversations about a new Jewish chaplain. Head Chaplain Schuyler Vogel commented that “it’s definitely a challenge to convince people to commute 45 minutes down from the cities for a half-time position.” Chaplain Vogel continued: “It’s important for the college to understand that any hire is going to be more difficult because of the nature of that job.” Though the process to find a new chaplain is in its early stages, Rabbi Shosh will continue to stay involved until June 2024. Vogel added, “We in the Chapel will obviously miss Shosh, and she’s been gracious enough to stay for the remainder of the academic year.”

 

Chaplain Vogel added that the search process will work closely with student interests. “Our goal is to have a group of students put their input into the process.” Vogel encouraged students to be involved and raise their comments and concerns on a new chaplain throughout the process. “The position is for students. We want the campus to feel involved in the search process and interviewing two to three candidates.”

 

This process has raised some questions about what an associate chaplain for the Jewish Community of Carleton looks like. Though Rabbi Dworsky is a rabbi, ordained in the Conservative movement of Judaism’s Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS), Dworsky’s replacement doesn’t necessarily have to be a rabbi. Chaplain Vogel commented that “An ideal chaplain will be someone who can communicate and cooperate with the Jewish community and the larger campus. We’re open to both a rabbi or a Jewish educator. Like chaplains, there’s a Rabbinical shortage in the US. We want someone to best serve the role, and we’re willing to work with the Jewish community to best find that person.”

 

Chaplain Vogel added that a good chaplain is necessary at this time around the country for Jewish students. “Jewish communities around the country are going through difficult times. An ideal chaplain can bridge divided Jewish communities.”

 

Though no new chaplain has been found, the chapel wants to continue to extend its gratitude to Rabbi Dworsky for her work. When asked about Shosh’s impact on the Chaplain’s office, Chaplain Vogel added that “Shosh’s departure will be felt by all of us, not just the Jewish students on campus.” Vogel continued by saying that “The chapel is sad that her [Dworsky’s] tenure of seventeen years is coming to an end.” The chaplain added, “We know that we’ve been truly blessed by her presence.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Students return to a snowless campus
Students return to a snowless campus
Carleton releases early decision admissions decisions
Haneda Airport collision strands Carleton students
Nora Daley ’27, Hannah Preisser ’26, Phoebe Ward ’24, Helen Cross ’24, Mary Blanchard ’24, Libby Rowland ’25, Sophie McManus ’25 and Aliya Larsen ’26 receive their trophies after winning the DIII Cross Country National Championship on Nov. 18, 2023.
What’s new in sports: Winter Break edition
Knights progress to NCAA Championships
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
More in Showcase
Ornate gold and dark blue harpsichord
Early music petting zoo: Using new senses to enjoy music
About the Contributor
Bax Meyer, News Editor
Hey, all! I'm Bax (he/him), and I'm a junior Econ major with a Middle East Studies minor. I love talking about Middle East politics and American Indian Treaty Rights. I'll always send you good book or movie recomendations. You can probably find me on campus wandering the arb, on 1st libe, or at step areobics. I like dad jokes, American Indian Treaty Rights, shawarma, and publishing my hot takes in the Carletonian anonymously.
Red flags: econ major, will judge you for using the Oxford comma, and hates geese
Green flags: Middle East Studies minor, still uses the Oxford comma, and quotes the Star Wars prequels on the daily
Subscribe to the Carletonian newsletter for the best email sign-offs at Carleton
Bax was previously a Viewpoint Editor.

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *