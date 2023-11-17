President Byerly devoured by alligator

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Knights progress to NCAA Championships
November 17, 2023
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
November 17, 2023
Students raise $900 for Mutual Aid Myanmar
November 17, 2023
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
Formula 1: It’s not just cars
November 10, 2023
“The Golden Bachelor” is decadent and depraved
November 10, 2023
Bread and American food culture
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
November 10, 2023
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023

President Byerly devoured by alligator

Ben Ellis, Bald Spot editor
November 17, 2023

Late Thursday afternoon, the historic Carleton Alligator Pit was the scene of a sudden and irreversible violent incident. President Byerly was walking back to Nutting House after making a red carpet appearance at the English department’s white-tie screening of “The Meg 2: The Trench,” when she passed by the Pit and was roughly dragged in by Barnard, one of Carleton’s majestic 14-foot American alligators. In one swift motion, Barnard tossed Byerly into the air and caught her between his jaws, the former English professor’s torso completely enveloped by the alligator’s mouth as she slowly descended headfirst down Barnard’s throat. One eyewitness reported that “the only thing I saw before she went down was her face. That dead-eyed smile and those bangs were still plastered in place even as she flew through the air. I don’t know how she does it. Well, they do always say that a college president has to be unfazed in the face of tough situations. It makes me glad we have her.” 

 

Despite some students’ favorable view of the poise with which Byerly handled being eaten, others are less positive about the event. Another eyewitness reported, “It was disgusting — I mean, the guy’s college age, and he still doesn’t know to take smaller bites? No napkin or anything; Barnard just jammed the whole president into his mouth at once.” It should be noted that Barnard is not, in fact, a Carleton student, and that, being 12 years old, it is understandable for him not to have well-refined table manners. When this was explained to the student, they replied, “Barnard’s not a student? But the guy was in my Poli Sci class last term! Oh — he must just have been auditing then? That makes sense. I love to see community members engaging in the Carleton community like that.”

 

This incident brings back into the spotlight several hotly-debated issues of college policy, including nutrition for large reptiles. It has been a consistent complaint among alligator advocacy groups that Carleton dining services’ selections of traditional alligator food, including birds, large fish and small reptiles, don’t do justice to the rich cuisine of the alligator cultures of the southeastern United States. According to a statement from the Association of Carl Alligators, Bon App’s selection is “almost completely devoid of flavor. Especially when there is such a large and diverse alligator community at Carleton, you can’t just throw an unseasoned largemouth bass on a plate and call that cultural food.” The lack of exciting food options for crocodile and alligator Carls has led to boredom, causing them to “look for alternative options,” such as our own President Byerly. 

 

Several campus groups, including Carleton Druids, Scattitude and the philosophy department, have raised the possibility that this event could have been “divine retribution” for Carleton’s failure to take sooner action to divest its endowment from the fossil fuel industry. While the philosophy department asserted in a statement that “we must take a poststructural, postcolonial, postmodernist, Post Malone, post hoc ergo propter hoc and post office lens to examine the spiritual implications of the alleged alligator incident, as explained by Butler, Johnson and Heiberwitz (1981),” Scattitudes suggested that we “pop doo-wee doo bop right on up there and pay the fancy man the lickety quickety question, cats.” The Carletonian has not followed up on either of these suggestions because no one on the editorial staff could understand them.

 

The Carletonian was unable to reach Barnard or President Byerly for comment.
