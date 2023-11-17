Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Knights progress to NCAA Championships
November 17, 2023
Visiting Professor Laura Levitt delivers talk on book “The Objects that Remain”
November 17, 2023
Students raise $900 for Mutual Aid Myanmar
November 17, 2023
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
Chaplain’s Office hosts Zen Buddhist Meditation
November 10, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports this week: 11/11-11/17
November 17, 2023
What’s new this week in sports: 11/4-11/11
November 10, 2023
What’s new in sports this week
November 3, 2023
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
The cover photo of the NORTH exhibit (courtesy of the Carleton College website).
Closing of the “NORTH” Exhibition in the Weitz
November 17, 2023
Social media anonymity: On the social impact of YikYak
November 17, 2023
An insider on Carleton’s social dance scene: Why is it so popular?
November 10, 2023
Miah Francis 26 looking stylish in an all purple fit.
Monochrome November: A growing Carleton tradition
November 10, 2023
Carletons Monk Trial team spent last weekend at Macalester College.
Mock Trial kicks off their season
November 3, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Gorpcore is in.
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
A Bad First Impression: A Review of “The Handmaiden”
November 10, 2023
Formula 1: It’s not just cars
November 10, 2023
“The Golden Bachelor” is decadent and depraved
November 10, 2023
Bread and American food culture
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
I should probably
November 17, 2023
Nausicaa
November 17, 2023
President Byerly devoured by alligator
November 17, 2023
LDC black tea shortage threatens structural integrity of Leighton Hall
November 17, 2023
SHAC releases new set of sleep advice for students
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes: Roll Call in the changing season 
November 17, 2023
Arb Notes - Tree climbing in gray foxes
Arb Notes – Hackberry
November 3, 2023
SONY DSC
Puffballs!
October 27, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
What’s Wrong With Me?
November 10, 2023
…studying.
November 10, 2023
Good things on campus
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023

Knights progress to NCAA Championships

Mallory Atack, Beat Writer
November 17, 2023

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Carleton men’s and women’s soccer teams progressed to the NCAA Championships after receiving at-large bids, allowing them to skip past the preliminary matches and qualify them for the championships.

 

This marks the first time since 2010 and the fourth time in the program’s history that the women’s soccer team has made it to the NCAA Championships. For the second consecutive season, they have had a 16-match unbeaten streak in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), and they have not surrendered more than one goal in any game this season. They have a current score record of 16 wins, two draws and three losses.

 

Head coach Jessica Mueller stated, “My expectations for the women’s team [are] to continue to compete, improve and put our attention on what matters most: each other and our brand of soccer.”

 

During their first game against California Lutheran University on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Knights lost 3-2, ending their season. 

 

When asked about the Knights making it to the NCAA Championships, Mueller stated that she’s “not surprised these young women have gotten this far. They are talented, determined, focused and joyfully competitive people.” 

 

Nov. 11 also marked the sixth time making it to the NCAA Championships. When asked about his team’s capabilities, men’s head coach Bob Carlson stated the team is, “ambitious, humble and ready for the challenges in the national tournament. We are excited with the chance to play close to home against some of the best teams in the country this weekend.” Men’s soccer has been performing well in this year’s season, having surrendered only five goals this season and no more than one goal in any game. Their current score record is 15 wins, three draws and one loss.

 

Carlson stated, “Giving up only five goals the entire season (leading the nation in [the] fewest goals allowed), our players’ team defending is exceptional. In the attack, the entire unit from back to front makes us difficult to defend and allows us to score in multiple ways.”

 

In the men’s first game against Pacific Lutheran University, the Knights tied 0-0, and ultimately beat out Pacific Lutheran in penalty kicks with a score of 4-1. This match qualified the Knights for the next round of the NCAA Championships, their first time progressing past the NCAA round of 64 since 2018.

 

The men’s team lost their second game at St. Olaf College 0-1, ending the season for the Knights. The Knights finished their season allowing only six goals, breaking the program record, which was previously seven goals, set by the 2008 Knights.

 

Both soccer teams finished their seasons with historic success, both in the MIAC and in their returns to the NCAA Championship. 
