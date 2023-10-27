Points to consider regarding the war in Israel

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Sargent describes his optimism and attitude towards AI.
Carleton welcomes Nobel laureate for Veblen-Clark lecture
October 27, 2023
What’s new in sports this week (10/16-10/29)
October 27, 2023
A chart shows campus emissions from FY08 through FY22.
Carleton considers carbon neutrality
October 27, 2023
SHAC offers fall COVID and influenza vaccine clinic
October 27, 2023
Family Weekend unites students and families for weekend of activities
October 20, 2023
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
Carleton athletics this week
October 13, 2023
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
Knights clutch close homecoming game against hometown rival St. Olaf
October 13, 2023
USAU North Central Regionals Results: CUT and Syzygy place first, advancing to Nationals
May 5, 2023
Baseball rallies for two comeback wins in sweep at Hamline and drops both games at St. Olaf
May 5, 2023
Women’s softball splits two nailbiters with St. Olaf, swept at St. Scholastica
April 21, 2023
Theater Department’s fall production: A review of “Orlando”
October 27, 2023
Sychrony II dancers during the showcase
Synchrony II lights up Cowling Gymnasium on family weekend
October 27, 2023
A taste of antiquity: Recipes from “The Golden Ass” reimagined
October 27, 2023
Bike theft on Carleton’s campus and what you can do about it
October 27, 2023
The set of For the People before the show on October 10th, 2023
Night on the town: The English department makes a trip to The Guthrie
October 20, 2023
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carletons a drag: Carletons student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
It’s about a silly little goofball with a knife… but also misogyny: A review of “Scream” (1996)
October 27, 2023
Desi Diner divvies up divine delectables despite depressing dearth
October 27, 2023
My complicated relationship with the chapel
October 27, 2023
Zionism is not a bad word
October 27, 2023
Points to consider regarding the war in Israel
October 27, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Gates of Hell open in first Libe
October 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Tips for Staying Warm During the Cold Months
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Scurrying Seed Scavengers
October 20, 2023
A potter wasp’s mud pot spotted just the other day on the edge of the lower Arb.
The Banksy of Miniature Pottery
October 6, 2023
A tree in the Arb whose leaves have started changing colors.
The First Flounces of Fall Foliage
September 29, 2023
Prairie Fire in the Arboretum
May 5, 2023
Arb Notes: Woodcock Funk
April 21, 2023
Bad Memory
Bad Memory
October 20, 2023
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
Get Blobbed: FOMO Remedy
October 6, 2023
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
Get Blobbed: Redecorating
September 29, 2023
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
Phoebe Comic: Expertise
September 29, 2023
Call of the void
April 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, no. 4
October 20, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 3
October 13, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 2
October 6, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 1
September 29, 2023

The Carletonian

The Carletonian

Points to consider regarding the war in Israel

Alan Rubenstein, Contributing Writer
October 27, 2023

On Oct. 17, the Middle East Studies Program hosted a teach-in called “Behind the Violence in Israel and Palestine.” I was part of a standing-room-only crowd who attended. The event was organized to help our community understand the events that dominate the news today. As someone who is professionally involved in Jewish and Israel-focused education, there are several points that I think I can make which will contribute to that laudable aim. 

 

First, as difficult as it is to do so, it is important to focus attention on the nature of the violence perpetrated on Oct. 7. It was directed at children, the elderly, the disabled and other innocent civilians. The Hamas men tortured, mutilated, raped and desecrated Israelis who were at home or otherwise engaged in the activities of private life. Over 1,400 people were slaughtered and Hamas men kidnapped over 200 babies, toddlers, teenagers, women and men. I suggest that you visit this site: https://www.kidnappedfromisrael.com/ to see the faces and names of these hostages.

One of the panelists at the event commented, “There is violence, and then there is violence.”  It is useful to elaborate on this point. In the view of most political philosophers — and, indeed, most people — there is a moral difference between intentionally targeting civilians and causing the death or injury of civilians who are put in harm’s way by their proximity to military targets. President Biden was referring to this when he reiterated several times that there are laws of war and that Hamas is violating those laws by using civilians as human shields. I was disappointed that no one on the panel mentioned this well-established tradition of moral philosophy and how it applies in this case. 

Second, when analyzing political events, it is important to resist the temptation to believe that we live in the utopian world that we all wish for. In the world we do live in, the facts are these: Israel will not survive unless the enemies who are determined to destroy it are deterred. What does deterrence mean? It means that anyone who contemplates an attack on Israel will judge that the costs are too high. To put it bluntly, if there is to be peace, would-be aggressors must fear Israel’s military response.

 

The highest imperative for Israel right now is to reestablish deterrence. This will unfortunately entail a lot of violence against an enemy that intentionally entrenches itself among civilians and discourages their evacuation to safer places. There was no mention of these hard political truths at the panel discussion.

 

Third, it seemed to be taken for granted that Jews are occupiers and colonialists in Israel. Indeed, the panelists seemed at times to imply that Israel “deserves what it gets” because of this fact. The latter proposition is not worth dignifying with a reply. But I would like to register a strong objection to the former proposition. 

 

Every day, facing east toward Jerusalem, I recite the prayer from our liturgy: “Sound the great shofar for our freedom; raise a banner to gather our exiles, and bring us together from the four corners of the earth into our land.” This prayer is centuries old and has been recited by Jews in every country of the diaspora every day, three times a day for more than 1,000 years. There are many similar prayers that are part of the fabric of Jewish life. They show the centrality of the land of Israel to the Jewish people. This is simply not how colonizers or occupiers think and feel about the land where they reside.

 

The point can also be made without referring to prayer. If Jews are colonizers, where exactly is the “capital” or “homeland” from which they were sent out to colonize other lands? Was it Poland? Iraq? Morocco? Germany? Of course, it was none of these places. The Jews were homeless until they returned to their home. And this is the fact that their enemies never seem to absorb: They cannot be chased away by violence as actual colonizers have been. They are defending their home.  


Finally, a point about the broader geopolitical considerations — a question from a student at the event. Hamas gets most of its financial support, weapons, intelligence and military training from Iran. Hezbollah, a militant group based in southern Lebanon that is also sworn to destroy Israel, is even more closely supplied and directed by Iran. Whether Iran planned, approved or simply cheered on this attack, its support over many years made it possible, and it fits well into its own violent rhetoric about both destroying the Jewish state and harming the US. The calculations that the US is making now are certainly tied up with the strategy for dealing with Iran. This should have been something the panelists discussed.

I hope these remarks are of some service to the Carleton community and I would welcome your feedback ([email protected]).

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Carletonian

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carleton College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
The dangers of a single story
Date Knight: What Is It All For?
Mourning The Uncertain Future of the Young (Instead of Whoever the Hell Just Died): A Review of “Shiva Baby” (2020)
David Tennant’s Return to Doctor Who: A Sign of Sexism and Male Saviorism
My transmasc experience at Carleton: Is a fresh start always a good thing?
The relevance of KRLX

The Carletonian

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Carletonian

Comments (0)

All The Carletonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *