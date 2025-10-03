Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

Categories:

What's the deal with Carleton's party culture?

Nicole Yao, Contributing Writer
September 26, 2025

To say Carleton has a party culture would be a severe fallacy. We collectively moan and groan that the parties here are “not it,” but is there really a world where Carls, and I mean, real Carls, could participate in a campus that is known for its party culture? One would think not. The insular and often academically-charged atmosphere simply doesn’t lend itself to the kind of boisterous, uninhibited revelry one might find anywhere else. 

In the eyes of many (I’ll speak for myself first), for a place to have a true party culture, there must be a desperate hunger (or thirst, in this case) for special beverages, incoherent music that you feel in your diaphragm, the existence of little blonde clones involved in paid friendships through triple Delta Sigma Beta Nu, and functions that carry through the week. Here in Northfield, we only have around two and a half of these requirements, and what those two and a half are is open for interpretation.

The inherent nature of our peers allows for “social-ing” to be as far away as we get to a party scene. Ask anyone else outside of our little bubble, and you’ll find yourself trying to make the term “pre-game” sound more refined than it actually is. It’s a futile effort, akin to trying to convince someone that a paper airplane is a legitimate mode of air travel. 

Our campus’s thirst for a “good party” is what keeps students always returning for more, a sort of “single file line” into the same few houses weekend after weekend. Expectations are low, spirits start high, and every weekend is just about the same. One cannot say that each weekend is exactly the same—after all, the host houses change! (One wonders what home will fill the large shoes Dow had last year.) Whether it’s Farm, Yacht, or an average Saturday night at a PWI, we can all have faith that the function will at least be somewhat mediocre.

There is, however, a chaotic, sensory overload to the sweaty bodies crammed together in a dark room. 

And then there’s the elephant in the room, or rather, the lack of a sorority house. The absence of Greek life is perhaps the most glaring reason as to why we don’t have a party culture. While other schools have the organized chaos of triple Delta Sigma Beta Nu with their “paid friendships” and synchronized outfits, we have… well, “our pride and joy,” the football team, and our campus cliques (the closest to Delta Sigma Beta Nu I can think of ), the soccer teams. We’re a campus of intellectuals and eccentrics and, for the most part, not a collective of clones. This isn’t a bad thing, but it means we lack the institutional infrastructure of a party culture. 

There are no functions carried through the week, no themed parties planned months in advance, no elaborate rituals to ensure a consistent social calendar. Our social life is a grassroots effort, a patchwork of one-off gatherings that may or may not be successful, with the exception of Rottblatt and Sproncert. It’s a brave and often-flawed experiment in collective socializing, and while it’s uniquely “Carl,” it is, by definition, not a party culture.

As stated before, the desperation of students yearning for that perfectly fulfilling Saturday night is like an addiction coming from the time they had “just one taste.” Either from a single experience—a particularly rare house party that defied all expectations—or another cause for idealism that gives their desperation just enough to hang on to, this addiction persists. We are a campus of social idealists, forever chasing the platonic form of a “good time.” We see it in movies, hear about it from friends at other schools and convince ourselves that if we just find the right combination of people, music and beverages, we can replicate it. 

This quest is what drives our weekends, a Sisyphean effort to push a boulder of social awkwardness up a hill of low expectations. We know we’ll be back at the bottom next weekend, but the brief moment of hope as the party begins is enough to keep us going.

In the end, maybe we should stop trying to be something we are not. Carleton does not have a party culture because Carleton students don’t exactly have the capacity for a party culture. What we want is community, a feeling of shared experience. Our collective mediocrity, our shared disappointment in a party that was “not it,” is a strange and beautiful bond. So we’ll continue to “social,” and we’ll continue to return to the same handful of houses, not because we expect a perfect party, but because we can only expect a perfect “Carl” experience. And in its own strange, self-deprecating way, that’s all we ever really wanted.

