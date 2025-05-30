Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
PEN America visits Carleton to film documentary promoting free speech on campuses
May 30, 2025
Four Carleton teams make it to ultimate frisbee nationals; CUT takes first in DI men’s and Syzygy comes in second in DI women’s
May 30, 2025
Carleton to offer free summer housing to select international students
May 30, 2025
How Carleton is reacting to freezing of student visas
May 30, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
May 30, 2025
Studying abroad multiple times at Carleton: challenges and rewards
May 30, 2025
Campus reflects on five years since George Floyd’s death
May 30, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category.
The CSA budget breakdown
May 23, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Why is music all of the sudden so political?
May 23, 2025
What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?
May 23, 2025
The case for The Carletonian, from someone who balanced the budget
May 23, 2025
CSA kills Carleton community
May 23, 2025
The Carletonian interviews the Pope
May 23, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Canada Goose Family Swimming Along
Are you also getting hissed at?
May 23, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

Studying abroad multiple times at Carleton: challenges and rewards

Grace Beaster, Staff Writer
May 30, 2025

At Carleton, Off-Campus Studies (OCS) are woven into the fabric of the academic experience; according to the Carleton Admissions webpage, more than 70% of students participate in at least one program during their time here. However, for students aiming to study abroad more than once — especially those studying in STEM fields — the process can be complicated.

Carleton offers 16-20 faculty-led programs annually alongside a wide range of approved non-Carleton programs. These programs are designed to correspond with Carleton’s curriculum and provide students with credit toward their major, minor and liberal arts requirements. Despite these options, only about 20% of students in past years have taken part in more than one OCS program, reflecting the challenges involved.

Helena Kaufman, the OCS Director, said that academic planning is one of the most frequent concerns for students considering multiple OCS experiences.

“The most common concern has probably been how to fit two programs into the students’ academic schedule at Carleton — completing major or minor, and being on campus for comps,” said Kaufman. “So, for most, it is a matter of academic planning.”

Financial aid is another factor that can influence students’ decisions. Carleton will provide full financial aid for multiple Carleton-led programs, but students can only apply their financial aid to one non-Carleton program.

“I don’t think that this policy has been a deterrent for students,” Kaufman said. “Many take advantage of both Carleton and non-Carleton programs, and those students who choose to participate in two programs often appreciate having these two different options.”

However, she said that this does play a role in shaping students’ plans. “It is often simply easier to combine a Carleton and non-Carleton program to do so.”

For STEM students, finding suitable OCS opportunities can be especially difficult. “We have many different program models in our OCS portfolio, and it’s important to understand how these programs differ,” Kaufman said.

She acknowledges that STEM students may struggle to find programs that fit with their tightly structured major requirements. Students themselves recognize these challenges. “Because Carleton doesn’t have a lot of STEM-related OCS [programs], I think that makes it harder for people to find a program that’s suitable for them,” said Sadie Solomon ’27.

“Going abroad twice is hard because then [STEM majors] who are doing non-Carleton programs can’t do a second non-Carleton program because they wouldn’t get funding for it,” said Solomon. “Because of the way that Carleton is structured, it’s very hard for people to feel like they can take a term doing something completely different than what they’re studying.”

Humanities majors, meanwhile, may have more flexibility. “I think more people who are able to go abroad twice are humanities [majors], especially if it’s through Carleton programs,” said Meg Frost ’27.

Kaufman provided context, explaining that Carleton-led programs are specifically designed to fit the college’s curriculum, making it easier for students to study abroad twice.“Our Carleton programs are an extension of the ‘Carleton experience’ academically, intellectually, and socially — we are taking advantage of the ‘bubble,’” she said. “We see non-Carleton programs as a complement and the rounding-off to our faculty-led programs.”

Looking ahead, Kaufman views  Carleton’s OCS opportunities as a progression for students. “I like to think of student global engagement at Carleton as a scaffolding,” she said. “You get your feet wet with a more structured program, then follow it with a program that focuses on your major or minor interests, and eventually apply for an international internship or fellowship, which motivates interest in post-graduate options such as Fulbright.”

While studying abroad twice at Carleton can be challenging, Kaufman encouraged students to see it as an opportunity for growth and exploration. “We are lucky here at Carleton to be able to offer such a rich portfolio of international opportunities, even beyond OCS!”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features and Arts
What’s New in Sports: Final Issue
Campus reflects on five years since George Floyd’s death
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category.
The CSA budget breakdown
The NCEC food shelf, where the donated bags and food go.
CCCE hosts bag drive to support Community Action Center food shelves
First Human Library Event Comes to Carleton