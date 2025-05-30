Studying abroad multiple times at Carleton: challenges and rewards

At Carleton, Off-Campus Studies (OCS) are woven into the fabric of the academic experience; according to the Carleton Admissions webpage, more than 70% of students participate in at least one program during their time here. However, for students aiming to study abroad more than once — especially those studying in STEM fields — the process can be complicated.

Carleton offers 16-20 faculty-led programs annually alongside a wide range of approved non-Carleton programs. These programs are designed to correspond with Carleton’s curriculum and provide students with credit toward their major, minor and liberal arts requirements. Despite these options, only about 20% of students in past years have taken part in more than one OCS program, reflecting the challenges involved.

Helena Kaufman, the OCS Director, said that academic planning is one of the most frequent concerns for students considering multiple OCS experiences.

“The most common concern has probably been how to fit two programs into the students’ academic schedule at Carleton — completing major or minor, and being on campus for comps,” said Kaufman. “So, for most, it is a matter of academic planning.”

Financial aid is another factor that can influence students’ decisions. Carleton will provide full financial aid for multiple Carleton-led programs, but students can only apply their financial aid to one non-Carleton program.

“I don’t think that this policy has been a deterrent for students,” Kaufman said. “Many take advantage of both Carleton and non-Carleton programs, and those students who choose to participate in two programs often appreciate having these two different options.”

However, she said that this does play a role in shaping students’ plans. “It is often simply easier to combine a Carleton and non-Carleton program to do so.”

For STEM students, finding suitable OCS opportunities can be especially difficult. “We have many different program models in our OCS portfolio, and it’s important to understand how these programs differ,” Kaufman said.

She acknowledges that STEM students may struggle to find programs that fit with their tightly structured major requirements. Students themselves recognize these challenges. “Because Carleton doesn’t have a lot of STEM-related OCS [programs], I think that makes it harder for people to find a program that’s suitable for them,” said Sadie Solomon ’27.

“Going abroad twice is hard because then [STEM majors] who are doing non-Carleton programs can’t do a second non-Carleton program because they wouldn’t get funding for it,” said Solomon. “Because of the way that Carleton is structured, it’s very hard for people to feel like they can take a term doing something completely different than what they’re studying.”

Humanities majors, meanwhile, may have more flexibility. “I think more people who are able to go abroad twice are humanities [majors], especially if it’s through Carleton programs,” said Meg Frost ’27.

Kaufman provided context, explaining that Carleton-led programs are specifically designed to fit the college’s curriculum, making it easier for students to study abroad twice.“Our Carleton programs are an extension of the ‘Carleton experience’ academically, intellectually, and socially — we are taking advantage of the ‘bubble,’” she said. “We see non-Carleton programs as a complement and the rounding-off to our faculty-led programs.”

Looking ahead, Kaufman views Carleton’s OCS opportunities as a progression for students. “I like to think of student global engagement at Carleton as a scaffolding,” she said. “You get your feet wet with a more structured program, then follow it with a program that focuses on your major or minor interests, and eventually apply for an international internship or fellowship, which motivates interest in post-graduate options such as Fulbright.”

While studying abroad twice at Carleton can be challenging, Kaufman encouraged students to see it as an opportunity for growth and exploration. “We are lucky here at Carleton to be able to offer such a rich portfolio of international opportunities, even beyond OCS!”