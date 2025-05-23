What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?

Carleton College's student newspaper since 1877

The Carletonian
Language departments concerned about Language Associate hiring due to uncertain future of Fulbrights
May 23, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
CSA announces liaison election results
May 23, 2025
A migrant’s path through ICE detention facilities in Minnesota and Louisiana
May 23, 2025
Funding cuts to the Carletonian threaten status as a weekly newspaper
May 16, 2025
Security Blotter: October 16 – October 19
October 20, 2022
Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2
May 12, 2022
Security Blotter: April 21-26
May 5, 2022
Security Blotter: April 16-20
April 28, 2022
Security Blotter: April 10-15
April 22, 2022
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
This Week in Sports: Apr. 30-May 7
May 9, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: April 24-April 30
May 2, 2025
What’s New in Sports this Week: Apr. 17- Apr. 23
April 25, 2025
What’s new in sports: May 14-21
May 23, 2025
The percent of the CSA budget allocated to each expense category.
The CSA budget breakdown
May 23, 2025
The NCEC food shelf, where the donated bags and food go.
CCCE hosts bag drive to support Community Action Center food shelves
May 23, 2025
First Human Library Event Comes to Carleton
May 23, 2025
What’s New in Sports This Week: May 7-14
May 16, 2025
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
Farm House hosts Farmstock and Farm Film Fest
May 19, 2022
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
Experimental Dance Board (EDB)
May 12, 2022
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
African and Caribbean Association (ACA)
May 5, 2022
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
A dance comps presentation Ayaka Moriyama
April 28, 2022
Carleton's a drag: Carleton's student-run drag show
Carleton’s a drag: Carleton’s student-run drag show
April 22, 2022
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
Fit check: Students dress up for Sproncert
May 26, 2022
Gorpcore is in.
Gorpcore is in.
April 15, 2022
New Mutual Aid Thrift Store
February 18, 2022
Exploring the for-Carls-by-Carls thrift scene
October 3, 2021
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
Embroidery: the preeminence of craft during COVID
February 14, 2021
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
May 23, 2025
Why is music all of the sudden so political?
May 23, 2025
What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?
May 23, 2025
The case for The Carletonian, from someone who balanced the budget
May 23, 2025
CSA kills Carleton community
May 23, 2025
CSA offers recognition for “most interesting budget request”
May 16, 2025
Spring allergies believed to just be allergies to men
May 16, 2025
CCCE hosts emotional baggage drive
May 16, 2025
New Archdruid to be elected in conclave
May 9, 2025
Seniors explore new career opportunities as job market declines
May 9, 2025
Construction along Wall Street Road
Pardon the mess
May 16, 2025
Tick tock – tick season has begun!
May 9, 2025
Rabbit escaping fire
Why is the Arb on fire?
May 2, 2025
Did you know that frogs, like this Leopard frog, use their lungs as noise-canceling headphones to zero in on their potential mate's calling frequency?
Keeping up with the frogs and toads
April 25, 2025
A Windy Arb Gets Ready for Spring
Why is every day so windy?
April 18, 2025
Weekly comic – college vs. university
October 18, 2024
Weekly comic – dining
October 12, 2024
Weekly comic: move-in
October 5, 2024
Weekly comic: dorms
September 30, 2024
Weekly comic – self-care
May 25, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 9
January 9, 2024
Vol. CXVLIII, No. 8
November 17, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 7
November 10, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 6
November 3, 2023
Vol. CXLVIII, No. 5
October 27, 2023
The Carletonian
The Carletonian
Categories:

What would cutting print issues mean for The Carletonian?

Alice Qin, Former Viewpoint/News Editor
May 23, 2025

Let’s be real here: Cutting three out of the Carletonian’s 24 print issues is unlikely to make a significant dent in the paper’s operations or its environmental footprint. Likewise, a $2,000 reduction or reallocation is far from being a notable step when it comes to helping the Carleton Student Association (CSA) optimize its $1 million budget. 

However, if recent cuts are potential indications of further ones, it’s important to seriously consider what cutting print issues — either substantially or entirely — would mean for a student newspaper like the Carletonian. 

During my freshman and sophomore years at Carleton, I spent most of my terms as a viewpoint editor for this paper. During my tenure, the Carletonian was centrally reliant on its weekly print issues. Although we experimented with using the website for some breaking news content, it served mostly as a minor complement to the paper’s normal publishing.

After two years at Carleton, I transferred to Duke, where I was part of the Duke Chronicle’s opinion section. At The Chronicle, we relied primarily on our online platform: The paper had largely transitioned away from print issues during the pandemic, and instead rapidly expanded its digital presence. Now, special print editions are made only during notable campus events and commemorations.

It is easy to observe the success and surface-level convenience of online platforms and assume that a print-reliant paper like the Carletonian should be able to go digital without a hitch. Some can make a valid argument that the paper is better off in the long-term if it does so. But as someone who has spent a great amount of time working in both print and digital models, I believe such a transition — when it is forced and when it is done with insufficient resources — can be an existential threat to a student newspaper. 

Firstly, good digital content production platforms still cost money. Typical website builders like Wix may not be well-suited for the pace and scale of content published by student newspapers. The platform must possess several functionalities: It must allow users to adjust interfaces, hold storage for a large amount of data, have enough bandwidth for user traffic, among others. The pricing page for the platform that The Chronicle uses — SNWorks — states that services can cost up to $450 per month.

But let’s assume that the amount of funding for a quality website platform is still less expensive compared to print issues. Bigger issues remain.

Converting from a print to digital model would fundamentally alter the way a student newspaper conducts its workstream. Yes, publishing online can save time for editors, who no longer have to worry about formatting articles on InDesign. But that time saved would be promptly reoccupied by the complex tasks that come with spearheading (close to) daily, rather than weekly, publishing timelines. 

On one hand, the ease of online access can establish new expectations to publish breaking news day-of, exerting a considerable amount of time-based turnaround pressure on editors and staff. On the other hand, writers may paradoxically be more inclined to perpetually delay their deadlines, as they no longer face the urgency of turning something in before it gets sent to the presses. Indeed, the latter was precisely what caused my high school student newspaper to collapse once it transitioned from print to digital.

At a college like Carleton — where the speed of a 10-week term makes extracurricular commitments atypically overwhelming — weekly deadlines facilitated by the print issues is an indispensable component to preserving consistency and structure. This is especially relevant because of Carleton’s smaller student body, which entails a limited writer pool. Strategies used by larger, semester-system universities for writer recruitment, retention and publication pace may simply be inapplicable. 

Furthermore, there is a real risk that the visibility of the paper will be diminished — rather than empowered — with a transition to digital. Placing print copies of the Carletonian around campus locations with high foot traffic, such as Sayles, is a surefire way of gaining a range of casual readership. However, in our congested digital information environment, developing a reliable reader base for content published online is possible, but an arduous process. Community members having to make a conscious choice to check the Carletonian website for articles is markedly different from catching a glimpse of a front page while walking to class. 

Finally, and more abstractly, I believe that having the option of print issues can potentially offer unique opportunities for speech under our current political environment. With the high profile case of Rumeysa Ozturk — and others — it is no longer a secret that the content of student publications can be rigorously surveilled. But articles published only in print issues are subject less to this risk precisely because of their non-digital form. This could provide an outlet for members of Carleton’s community to express their views to their peers, hopefully with a dampened fear of digital tracking by external forces. 

As someone who has been away from Carleton’s campus over the past two years, I can no longer speak to the specific nuances of the Carletonian’s role in Carleton’s community, its relationship with CSA or other pieces of contexts that I may be missing. I recognize that I am now an outsider without full pieces to the story. Assuming neutral intentions, the CSA’s recent cuts may be as insignificant as the numbers suggest — it could just very well be a small part of cuts happening in all corners of student activities. 

Regardless, these cuts come at a time of anxiety and precarity for student newspapers. In early April, a group of national student media organizations, such as the Associated Collegiate Press and the Student Press Law Center, released a media alert “never before issued” regarding the dangers posed to student media organizations by immigration enforcement. Moreover, student newspapers across the country have been plagued by a financial crisis. A simple Google search reveals a long list of student newspapers — from a wide range of colleges and universities— who have seen funding cuts, cash problems and other operational constraints.

I’d be the first to admit that student journalism (by nature of being student, not professional, journalism) is far from being flawless. Criticisms around a student newspaper’s coverage will always exist and should be expressed. But these imperfections should not result in complacency around the existence of student journalism itself. Student newspapers are key institutions when it comes to being a witness for a college’s history.

I remember that during my time at this college, the Carletonian provided structured documentation of Divest Carleton’s efforts to advocate for fossil fuel divestment. Its articles on the group’s protests, occupations and other actions will eventually become crucial archives. Even if the coverage wasn’t perfect, the articles were written when no other publication could’ve covered it — or, at least, not to the same level of detail that the Carletonian offered. And that means something. 

In an ideal world, student newspapers are able to procure independent funding sources, which is necessary in theory to achieve full objectivity. That is unfortunately not a practically achievable reality for the vast majority of student newspapers, and so the existence of student journalism may very well hinge on the benevolence of college administrators and student government leaders. 

But both the CSA and the Carletonian presumably believe in values of institutional accountability and campus transparency. The CSA can and should find productive ways to work with the Carletonian on achieving these parallel goals, especially in light of recent documented dangers to university funding, student speech and student autonomy as a whole. To put things bluntly, infighting among student-run institutions would be inappropriate for the current moment, and could ultimately leave the student community more vulnerable to pressures from both within and outside the College.

Whether intended or not, more severe budget cuts to the Carletonian’s print issues — without a mutually agreed upon alternative plan or sufficient time for transition — could be a serious existential threat to the paper. I would urge the CSA, and the College itself, to treat the Carletonian not as a budgetary burden or a source of reputational risk, but instead as a necessary partner in these times.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Viewpoint
GOODHUE? GREATHUE!
Why is music all of the sudden so political?
The case for The Carletonian, from someone who balanced the budget
CSA kills Carleton community
The long march to a silent student body
Solidarity is not conformity