Dawson’s Divinations

With winter’s winds washed away, the greatest blossoms of spring can grow. In the roots of the permafrost, the beauty of the sun’s warmth can finally be felt. Spring festivities are upon us, and Spring Term is just beginning to get into full swing. The intensity of the coming weeks may be written in the stars, but it is also written in the long tradition of Carleton. But let us see what is written for our little signs.

Aries: You’re not bossy, you’re just a born leader, Aries. So put on your crown and show everyone who’s in charge this week. Just be careful not to let your confidence turn into arrogance.

Taurus: It’s time to put your money where your mouth is, Taurus. Show the world that you’re not all talk and no action. Don’t be afraid to take risks and put yourself out there. Fortune favors the bold!

Gemini: You’re a social butterfly, Gemini, but this week, you might want to cocoon yourself and focus on your own personal growth. Trust your instincts and don’t let anyone else’s opinions sway you.

Cancer: Embrace your emotional side this week, Cancer. Let yourself feel deeply and don’t be afraid to express your feelings. Remember, vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness.

Leo: You’re the star of the show, Leo, but don’t forget that there’s a whole ensemble cast supporting you. Show some appreciation for those around you and remember that teamwork makes the dream work.

Virgo: Perfectionism can be a blessing and a curse, Virgo. This week, try to find a balance between striving for excellence and letting go of the need for everything to be flawless. Remember, progress is better than perfection.

Libra: It’s time to take a stand, Libra. Speak your truth and don’t be afraid to ruffle some feathers. Just make sure you’re standing up for what’s right, not just what’s popular.

Scorpio: You’re a mystery, Scorpio, and that’s part of your charm. But this week, try to open up a little and let people in. Vulnerability can be scary, but it’s also the key to building deeper connections.

Sagittarius: You’re a free spirit, Sagittarius, but this week, you might want to rein in your impulsiveness a bit. Think before you act and make sure you’re not putting yourself or others in harm’s way.

Capricorn: You’re a force to be reckoned with, Capricorn, but this week, you might want to dial back your intensity a bit. Take some time to recharge and reconnect with your softer side.

Aquarius: You’re a rebel, Aquarius, and that’s why people love you. This week, channel that rebellious energy into something positive and productive. Stand up for what you believe in and make a difference.

Pisces: You’re a dreamer, Pisces, but this week, it’s time to turn those dreams into reality. Take practical steps toward your goals and don’t be afraid to ask for help along the way. You’ve got this!