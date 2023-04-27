Dawson’s divinations

As the academic year pushes to its close, astral energies are taking a particular interest in perception and intuition for many signs. The world will be clearer, sharper and more assaulting for some, but what we must remember is the spirited nature of our desires. This can cloud and influence our sight in ways that even astral movements cannot predict.

Aries, you may feel pulled in multiple directions, which can cause some stress and anxiety. However, it’s important to stay focused on your goals and prioritize what’s most important. Your hard work will pay off in the end. When you are presented with many paths, choose one but remember the others. There is no shame in backtracking.

Taurus, the urge to take a risk or try something new will become stronger as the week goes on. The unchanneled energies within you are pushing for you to grow your vessel and accept their gifts. While this can be exciting, make sure to weigh the pros and cons before making any big decisions. Trust your instincts and stay true to yourself.

Gemini, this week, communication will be key. Whether it’s with friends, family, or coworkers, make sure to express yourself clearly and listen to others’ perspectives. This can lead to new opportunities and collaborations. You will be expected to go against your nature to connect with someone important to your success.

Oh boy, Cancer. This week, you are a bit more emotional than usual — and for you, that is saying something. Remember to take care of yourself and prioritize self-care. Surround yourself with people who support and uplift you. You are Gwyneth Paltrow ripping down a mountain on skis to your optometrist’s office. Be brave.

Leo, you are experiencing a burst of creative energy, which is characteristic for your courageous and bold nature. But you have to learn to temper this with a patience that may seem rare and fleeting to you. Use caution and reflection to your advantage by pursuing your passions and exploring new hobbies. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try something new.

Virgo, this week, you may feel a bit more introspective than usual. Take this time to reflect on your goals and values, and make sure that your actions align with them. You may also find that meditation or mindfulness practices help you stay centered.

Libra, you may feel a sense of renewed energy and optimism. Use this to your advantage by pursuing your goals and connecting with others. You may also find that taking time to enjoy nature or the arts can be rejuvenating. Remember your core values and that you must balance them with the expectations of the outside world.

Scorpio, it is important for you to be focused on how past choices create your future. What have you said yes to that needs to be done? What have you said no to that requires you to stick to your convictions? This week, you may feel more focused on your career and professional goals. Make sure to stay organized and prioritize your tasks, as this can lead to success and recognition. Remember to take breaks and care for your mental health as well.

Sagittarius, hmph.

Capricorn, please finish your reflection essay from the career center funding you got last year. It iS An ImpOrTanT pArT oF thE LeArNing ExpErienCe.

Aquarius, This week, you will feel a bit more social and connected to others and your calming and inclusive nature will drive you toward the heart of any group. Use this energy to connect with friends and loved ones and pursue new collaborations or opportunities. Just remember to also take time for yourself and prioritize your own needs. You can only support others if you support yourself.

Pisces, your intuition is incredibly active this week, rendering you extremely attuned to the world around you. Use this energy to connect with your inner self and pursue creative endeavors. Remember to also communicate your needs clearly with others, because they may not be sensing what you are sensing.