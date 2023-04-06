Dawson’s divinations

Hello, my little chickadees, and welcome to another frigid Spring Term here at Carleton. I hope the cold weather has not dashed your hopes for spring. Aries season is the perfect moment for this talk about the changes of the seasons, as the activity, energy and vitriol of this angsty air sign exemplifies these feelings of restless waiting. Whether you are anticipating a response on your comps or looking for a summer internship, now is the time for the bustling of new things and the confrontation of novel challenges.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): This week, Aries, you will feel a strong urge to take charge and assert your authority. However, try to avoid being too aggressive or domineering, as this could cause conflicts in your relationships. Instead, focus on using your natural leadership skills to motivate and inspire others. Money also seems to be slipping from your grasp, so be sure to pay attention to your accounts… and your sugar daddy’s/mommy’s.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurus, you may find yourself feeling more introspective than usual. Take some time to reflect on your past and your current goals and consider what changes you need to make to move forward. The crossroads ahead of you are not without peril, however, and you may also experience some tension in your relationships. Try to communicate openly and honestly with those around you to avoid misunderstandings and know that not everyone deserves to hear your story.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini, you may find yourself feeling more social and outgoing than usual. Take advantage of this energy to connect with friends and colleagues and consider attending networking events or social gatherings. However, be sure to balance your social life with your work responsibilities, as you may be faced with some important deadlines or projects.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Sweet, sweet Cancer, you may experience some stress or anxiety related to your future. Look to loved ones and remain calm and focused. To seek support from trusted friends or family members is to ground oneself in the most powerful resources one has. You are a Cancer, and your bottomless reserve of love and affection brings great strength to your support system when you need it. You may also find that spending time in nature or practicing mindfulness can help alleviate some of your stress, but that goes for everyone.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leo, you may find yourself feeling more creative and inspired than usual. Take advantage of this energy to pursue your passions and explore new hobbies or interests. Try a new position.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): This week, Virgo, you may be faced with some unexpected challenges or obstacles. However, try not to get discouraged, as these difficulties are opportunities for growth and learning. Stay focused on your goals and remain persistent in your efforts, and you will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever. Look out for Cancers in your life as they may be feeling overlooked and overshadowed.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Libra, it is going to be a long, long week for you, honey. you may experience some tension in your relationships. Speak with those around you to avoid misunderstandings, and be willing to compromise when necessary, but remember that your ability for discernment may allow you to see unfairness where others do not. Do not hold it against them, “for they know not what they do.”

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): This week, Scorpio, you may find yourself feeling more ambitious and driven than usual. Take advantage of this energy to pursue your career goals and take on new challenges. However, be sure to maintain a healthy work-life balance, as your personal relationships are also important.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittariuses will find themselves feeling more adventurous and spontaneous than in recent months. Consider taking a spontaneous trip or trying a new hobby or activity. You may also experience some positive developments in your romantic life, so be open to new opportunities and enjoy the moment. The eroticism you are experiencing comes from your past.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorn is about to make bank. Keep it a secret though, because a lot of signs are struggling financially this week.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarius needs to stop being a hermit. GO OUTSIDE.