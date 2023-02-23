Women’s basketball rallies to close season with win at St. Scholastica

The Carleton College women’s basketball team closed the 2022-23 season with a 51-49 victory at the College of St. Scholastica. Jasmine Choi ’24 finished with a team-high 16 points, including the game-winning basket with 2.5 seconds remaining.

“On a day when we had a hard time putting the ball in the basket, we found a way to win,” said Carleton head coach Tammy Metcalf-Filzen. “I’m very proud of the fight of this team in overcoming so many injuries this season. I am fortunate to coach a group of young women who care so much for each other. We played hard, learned a lot and stayed together through the season. Good things to come in the future!”

Both teams got off to slow starts, with St. Scholastica (1-23, 1-21 MIAC) holding a 9-7 lead as the first quarter wound down. Carleton’s (8-16, 7-15 MIAC) Liz Hiatt (Fy./Blaine, Minn./Irondale) came up with a steal and swished a half-court shot as the first quarter expired to give the Knights their first lead of the day.

Carleton started the second frame with baskets by Amelia Solt ’26 and Emma Henry ’24 to make a 7-0 run that earned the Knights a 14-9 lead. Three consecutive 3-pointers by the Saints, however, put the home team back on top 18-14. Some back-and-forth play finished out the frame, leaving the teams tied at 25-25 going into intermission.

Carleton shot only 28.5 percent in the first half, including 1-of-7 from 3-point range. St. Scholastica fared slightly better, connecting at a 35.0 percent clip while going 5-of-13 (38.5 percent from deep.)

Neither team found much separation during the third quarter, and the teams headed for the final stanza deadlocked at 39-39.

The Saints began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to open up the largest lead for either team that day. With Carleton trailing 46-39 and less than six minutes still to play, Aiana Whitfield ’23 drained a 3-pointer, only the second triple of the game for the Knights. That bucket sparked a 10-3 run for the visitors, tying the game at 49-49 with 1:24 still to go.

The Carleton defense came up with multiple stops, setting the Knights up with possession for the potential game winner.

Solt drove towards the baseline and found Choi, who scored 12 of her 16 points after halftime, for a layup with only 2.5 seconds remaining. The Knights forced the Saints into a late turnover and held on for a 51-49 win.

In addition to her scoring, Choi contributed seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Bella Thomas ’25 also had a great performance, tallying 10 points along with eight rebounds, tying her career high. Whitfield and Henry accounted for nine points apiece.

Lexi Imdieke collected a game-high 18 points to lead the Saints, but was the team’s only player to score in the double digits.

Carleton shot 33.3 percent in the second half and finished at 30.6% for the game, while limiting the Saints to 27.1 percent shooting overall, including only 2-of-15 (13.3 percent) in the fourth quarter.

The Knights dominated on the interior, finishing with a 32-4 edge in paint points and registered a 27-7 edge in points off turnovers.