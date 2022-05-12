Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2

Thursday, April 28

Afternoon Security responded to a vehicle accident.

Friday, April 29

Early Morning Security responded to a suspicious person.

Early Morning Security took a theft report from a student. The property was found.

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, April 30

Early Morning Security responded to a stuck vehicle. A tow truck was called to tow the vehicle out.

Morning Security performed a welfare check.

Sunday, May 1

Early Morning Security responded to an intoxicated student. The student was left in the care of a friend.

Evening Security responded to a burglary.

Monday, May 2

Early Morning Security took a report of harassment.

Afternoon Security took a report of vandalism.

Afternoon Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered.

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The person was given an ice pack.

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital.

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was brought to their room by a friend.

Evening Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered.

Chad Drazkowski

Security Services