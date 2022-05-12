 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2

By on May 12, 2022

Thursday, April 28

Afternoon Security responded to a vehicle accident. 

Friday, April 29

Early Morning Security responded to a suspicious person. 

Early Morning Security took a theft report from a student. The property was found. 

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital. 

Saturday, April 30

Early Morning Security responded to a stuck vehicle. A tow truck was called to tow the vehicle out. 

Morning Security performed a welfare check. 

Sunday, May 1 

Early Morning Security responded to an intoxicated student. The student was left in the care of a friend. 

Evening Security responded to a burglary. 

Monday, May 2

Early Morning Security took a report of harassment. 

Afternoon Security took a report of vandalism. 

Afternoon Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered. 

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The person was given an ice pack. 

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital. 

Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was brought to their room by a friend. 

Evening Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered. 

