Security Blotter: April 28 – May 2

Thursday, April 28
Afternoon Security responded to a vehicle accident.
Friday, April 29
Early Morning Security responded to a suspicious person.
Early Morning Security took a theft report from a student. The property was found.
Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital.
Saturday, April 30
Early Morning Security responded to a stuck vehicle. A tow truck was called to tow the vehicle out.
Morning Security performed a welfare check.
Sunday, May 1
Early Morning Security responded to an intoxicated student. The student was left in the care of a friend.
Evening Security responded to a burglary.
Monday, May 2
Early Morning Security took a report of harassment.
Afternoon Security took a report of vandalism.
Afternoon Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered.
Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The person was given an ice pack.
Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was transported to the hospital.
Afternoon Security responded to a medical. The student was brought to their room by a friend.
Evening Security took a theft report. The property has not been recovered.
