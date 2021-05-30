From Professor Fred Hagstrom: a message to seniors

To the Class of 2021,

I suppose that I would feel unusually close to your class since this is my last year of teaching. You are the last class I have been with for all four years. But my respect for you as a group is not just based on that. Three and a half years ago I had a class in observational drawing that was reserved for students in your first year. It was among the best and most enjoyable of any class I ever taught. Following that, I took 13 members of your class abroad on an off-campus trip, again impressed and grateful to work with so many of you. And in the next few years, I met more members of your class. I currently have 17 seniors in my courses this spring. At every step, I have felt grateful to be working with you.

You have had one third of your time at Carleton compromised to some extent by the pandemic. Some of you have missed opportunities like off-campus programs, participation in sports, or occasions to travel or work with internships. With your fellow students, you have followed the rules that have kept us safe and able to have as much freedom as we could while being on campus. You have made the best of a difficult situation. And from my perspective, you have also made the most of your education and have done terrific work. Graduation time is always a time of congratulations. I feel that every year, especially as we meet your families and say goodbye. But this year, my congratulations to you feel more important and meaningful than ever.

Fred Hagstrom

Rae Schupack Nathan Professor of Art