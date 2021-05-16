 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sydney Marsh ’22 takes second at MIAC Heptathlon

By on May 16, 2021

Carleton’s Sydney Marsh (Jr./Austin, Minn./Austin) climbed up the leaderboard on Day 2 of the MIAC Heptathlon and finished the competition in second place, earning All-MIAC recognition in the process. Teammates Grace Blanchette (So./Honolulu, Hawaii/Punahou) and Eve Farrell (Jr./Mahtomedi, Minn./Mahtomedi) finished in seventh and 10th place, respectively. 

Marsh entered the day in sixth place but improved four spots by turning in personal-best performances in all three events on Friday. She measured 5.25 meters in the long jump, improving her previous best performance by more than six inches. Marsh then tallied a distance of 26.46 meters in the javelin throw, smashing her PR by more than nine feet. The last event of the competition was the 800-meter run, where Marsh clocked a time of 2:31.69. 

Marsh set new PRs in five of the seven events and totaled 3,951 points to become the first Knight since 2016 to earn All-MIAC status in the heptathlon.

Blanchette improved two spots on the leaderboard on Friday. She leapt 4.91 meters in the long jump, matching her previous-best established last weekend. She measured 29.50 meters in the javelin, before concluding the day with another PR, this one in the 800-meter run (2:38.58). Blanchette established four new PRs—and tied another—as she earned 3,724 points.

Farrell added two more personal bests on Friday, soaring 4.47 meters in the long jump and clocking a time of 2:29.26 in the 800-meter run. Her best toss in the javelin measured 26.05 meters. Overall, she registered three PRs during the heptathlon and finished with 3,262 points.

Carleton Sports Information
