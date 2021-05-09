Miyagi, Wilkinson and Kataria earn MIAC Athlete of the Week Honors

Kristin Miyagi (Jr./Honolulu, Hawaii/‘Iolani School), Matt Wilkinson (Sr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) and Yuv Kataria (Fr./Kolkata, India/Weil Academy & College Prep) were selected as MIAC Athletes of the Week for Women’s golf, Men’s outdoor track & field and Men’s tennis, respectively.

Kristin Miyagi of the women’s golf team surveys the course as she prepares to swing.

Photo by Carleton Sports Information.

Miyagi won the individual title at the MIAC Championships held last weekend at Emerald Greens Golf Club in Hastings, Minnesota. By posting scores of 73, 75, and 72, she tied former teammate Alyssa Akiyama’s MIAC Championship 54-hole scoring record. Miyagi was in third place early in the final round, but that day she totaled five birdies—including four on her second nine—and won the tournament by four strokes. This marked the eighth consecutive time that a member of the Carleton women’s golf program won medalist honors at the conference tournament.

Men’s track and field runner Matt Wilkinson competes in the steeplechase.

Photo by Carleton Sports Information.

At the Bolstorff Invitational, Wilkinson took part in his first steeplechase competition since the 2019 NCAA Championships, and pulled away from the field for a winning time of 8:56.04. That broke the Carleton school record by more than nine seconds and is the fastest time in NCAA Division III this season by nearly 11 seconds. Wilkinson finished 44 seconds ahead of the next closest runner in Saturday’s race.

Men’s tennis player Yuv Kataria eyes an incoming ball in preparation for a hit.

Photo by Carleton Sports Information.

Meanwhile, after going 8-0 with four singles wins and four double triumphs between April 26 and May 3, Yuv Kataria earned MIAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the week honors. More importantly, he also helped Carleton to a 4-0 record during that time period, cementing their spot as a number 2 seed in the MIAC playoffs.

Kataria faced conference foes from Bethel, Hamline, Macalester, and Saint John’s with four wins coming at either No. 1 singles or No. 1 doubles. Kataria has regularly found success regardless of whom he is playing alongside, demonstrated by the fact that he was part of three different doubles pairings last week.

Kataria is now 7-1 in singles play this season and improved his ledger to 8-1 in doubles. He has seen time at No. 1, No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 singles this year while bouncing between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles is also the second member of the Knights’ program to receive conference weekly honors this season, joining Leo Vithoontien (Sr./Bangkok, Thailand/Bangkok Patana School) who was selected for April 12-18.

This article has been slightly adapted by Sports Editor Ryan Flanagan from content published on the Carleton Athletics Website.