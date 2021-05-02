5th week sports update

Baseball: The Knights had a tough week on the diamond, dropping a double header to Augsburg 3-0, 3-1 on the 23rd. Pitching was a highlight, with starters Kiefer Lord and Travis Brown both putting up solid showings over six innings. The bats stayed quiet in a double header against St. John’s the following day as the Knights also lost both games. A similar result followed against St. John’s on the 27th, as the Knights struggled to find the strike zone, walking nine in a 12-2 loss. The Knights fell to 2-13 on the season and 0-13 in conference play. They’ll get their next shot at Macalester May 1.

Softball: Carleton squared off against St. Olaf in a double header on the 24th. Carleton dropped the first game 1-7. Game two was a slugfest, with the Knights putting up an impressive 11 runs lead by Brooke McKelvey’s four RBIs. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Knights lost 14-11. The Knights achieved better results against Hamline and Concordia, splitting both double headers. Ally Norton pitched an impressive complete game, allowing only one earned against Concordia in game 1 as the Knights won 2-1. The bats came alive in game two against Hamline as the Knights scored every inning to put away Hamline 12-4. The Knights end the week 4-12 on the season, and will square off against Gustavus Adolphus on May 1.

Women’s Track and Field: The Carls competed across three meets this weekend. Grace Blanchette, Sydney Marsh, and Eve Farrell dominated the Heptathlon going 1-2-3 at the St. Olaf meet of the Saints. Clara Mayfield had a strong showing at the Hamline showcase, finishing 4th in a stacked field. The Cross-Country All-American ran 17:08 placing her 3rd in the conference and 9th in country. The rest of the Knights competed in the Drake Alternative Meet at Gustavus Adolphus. Riley Roberts netted a pair of third place finishes in the 100 and 200m sprints. The Carls also swept the 800 with Amy Kropp, Alice Cutter, and Mary Blanchard finishing 1-2-3 respectively. The Knights compete next at the Macalester College Janis Rider Invitational on Saturday, May 1st.

The Carletonian’s own Phoebe Ward fights off two Oles in the 3k at the Carleton Relays.

Photo by Art Onwumere.

Men’s Track and Field: On the Men’s side the Knights competed at St. Mary’s this Saturday. In the sprints, former distance runner turned yoked speed machine Oscar Christoph grabbed a 3rd place finish in his first 100m race, despite (or perhaps because of) his unorthodox starting position. Bridger Rives netted a 2nd place finish in the 400m while the Batman to his Robin, Jeremy Fong, finished 1st in the 800m. Matt Wilkinson once again trounced the field in the 1500, and Steven Levy put on a show in the 5000m, winning by a solid 40 seconds. The lanky duo of Ben Santos and Henry Bowman swept the steeplechase, and Noah Eckersley-Ray continued his streak of dominance in the javelin throw, winning the event by more than 8 meters. The Knights will compete at Macalester this weekend along with the women’s side.

Matt Wilkinson glides around the bend in the 5000m run at the Carleton Relays.

Photo by Jeremy Fong.

Men’s Tennis: Men’s tennis lost their undefeated streak this week, falling 6-3 to Gustavus Adolphus, who has yet to lose in MIAC play. Standout Leo Vithoontien won in straight sets at the number one singles spot. Four seed Yuv Kataria was the only other Carl to win his singles competition, besting Gustavus’s Alex Budde in a nail-biting tiebreak set. In doubles, Aswath Viswanathan and Aniketh Vipparla won their three seed battle 8-6. The Carl’s next match will be in Collegeville Minnesota against St. John’s M,ay 30.

Men’s Golf: The Knights placed 12th out of 17 teams at the Saint John’s Spring Invitational. Senior Peter Gullikson led the squad on the first day with a 74, followed by sophomore duo Andersen Murphy and James Berger. On the second day it was Murphy’s turn to lead, finishing with a 76 at Monticello Country Club, followed by Berger with a 78 and Gullikson with a 79. Murphy and Gullikson tied for 25th at the tournament with 153 total strokes, with Berger coming in only one stroke behind, and Jackson Steinbaugh and Bob Zhu finishing with 179 and 169 strokes respectively. The Carls will compete next at the MIAC Championships, which will be held April 30-May 2 at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings, Minn.

Women’s Golf: On the women’s side, the Carls placed 4th at the Carleton-St. Olaf Spring Invitational before the MIAC championship next week. In the first round the Knights were led by Kristin Miyagi’s score of 80 which was good for 2nd place on the day. In round 2, Miyagi continued her hot streak with a score of 77 at the Northfield Golf Club, with Alyssa Soma right on her heels with a score of 78. The Knights finished 4th overall, with Miyagi, Soma, and Alexis Chan all finishing under 164 combined strokes. The Knights look to improve on this showing in the MIAC championships next weekend.