Three Knights selected as MIAC Athletes of the Week

Ben Jeweler (So./Seattle, Wash./Garfield), Leo Vithoontien (Sr./Bangkok, Thailand/Bangkok Patana School), and Matthew Wilkinson (Sr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) were selected as the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Athletes of the Week in baseball, Men’s tennis, and Men’s outdoor track, respectively.

Jeweler made the most of his first collegiate start on Friday, leading the Knights to their first victory of the season over Martin Luther College. He struck out the first batter he faced and never looked back, totaling a career-best 14 strikeouts to earn his first collegiate victory. Jeweler, who entered the game with only 3.2 innings pitched over his first two seasons, fanned at least two batters in each of his 6.0 innings of work, including striking out the side in the third and fifth frames. His 14 strikeouts are tied for seventh-most in an NCAA Division III game this season, the second-highest total in the MIAC this season for a 7-inning contest, and the most by a Carleton hurler since Matt Stamets fanned 16 batters on May 3, 2018.

Vithoontien won five of his six matches last week in helping Carleton open the season with a trio of victories. Vithoontien prevailed in all three of his No. 1 singles matches, including a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Luther College’s Nyathi Motlojoa, who entered the contest 12-1 on the season. That victory clinched Carleton’s narrow 5-4 win over the perennially regionally-ranked Norse. Vithoontien also won No. 1 doubles matches against St. Olaf and St. Thomas before coming up short in a tiebreaker to Luther College’s top pairing on Sunday.

Wilkinson pulled away from the pack early on in the 5,000-meter run last weekend, posting a winning time of 14:23.66 at the Carleton Relays. That is the fourth-fastest time in NCAA Division III over the last two seasons and the fastest in the MIAC over that span by more than 31 seconds.